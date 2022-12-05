Gov. Beshear files for reelection
FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Gov. Andy Beshear officially filed candidacy papers for reelection Monday afternoon.
Beshear was joined by family and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman in the Office of the Secretary of State to submit the required documents to run for a second term.
The governor spoke on how Kentuckians have navigated through not only the COVID-19 pandemic but also the tornadoes and floods.
“We made the hard decisions when they were the right decisions. I was going to put the lives of our people ahead of any personal ambition. And what I said then is if we save more lives, but they ran me out of town, then OK, I’m going to remain proud of what our team did together, regardless of any consequences,” said Gov. Beshear.
Geoff Young is the only other Democratic candidate at this time that has declared candidacy for the gubernatorial election.
In terms of Republicans, 12 individuals have submitted their names for candidacy including:
- Daniel Cameron, Attorney General of Kentucky
- Kelly Craft, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and to Canada
- Ryan Quarles, Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture
- Savannah Maddox, state representative
- Mike Harmon, Kentucky State Auditor
- Eric Deters, former attorney
- Robert Devore, former McCreary County school board member
- Alan Keck, Somerset mayor
- David Cooper, Kentucky Army National Guard member
- Anthony Moore, drilling contractor
- Johnny Rice, militia activist, and former police officer
- Robbie Smith
