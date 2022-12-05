ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon Inniss Says He's “Locked In” with Ohio State, Five-Star 2023 Defensive End Damon Wilson Reportedly Could Make a Decision Soon

By Garrick Hodge
Eleven Warriors
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
HBCU Gameday

Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job

Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Athlon Sports

Veteran Ohio State Player Announces Decision To Transfer

Ohio State senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell is entering the transfer portal, he announced on Monday. Mitchell has one year of eligibility remaining after playing in just four games this season. The 6-2, 239-pounder is in his fifth season with the Buckeyes. He's played in 39 games, making eight ...
Fox Sports Radio

Alabama Player Reached Out to Deion Sanders About Transferring

This Alabama running back publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday.
Yardbarker

Son of ex-Laker lands scholarship offer from USC

The University of Southern California has officially extended an offer to the son of a well-known local. Eric Bossi of 247 Sports reported on Monday that Tajh Ariza, son of veteran NBA forward Trevor Ariza, has gotten a scholarship offer from USC. Tajh, a 6-foot-5 small forward in the class...
The Spun

Ohio State Football Reportedly Has A Major Transfer Target

Like every other program, Ohio State is eyeing the NCAA transfer portal to strengthen its roster. According to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong, the Buckeyes are firmly in the battle for Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, one of the best players already in the portal. A second-team All-ACC selection this year, Fentress...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss

Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty. Now, they'll have to sustain another one. Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado. "Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Report: Prominent 5-Star Quarterback Is Transferring

West Virginia is going to have a new starting quarterback in 2023. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels is going to enter the transfer portal. He'll have at least one year of eligibility left and it could be two if he gets a medical redshirt from 2019.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report

A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
BOULDER, CO
big10central.com

Wisconsin football loses sixth commit of 2023 class

The University of Wisconsin football program lost a handful of players to the transfer portal Monday, but it also lost a key recruit. Running back Jaquez Keyes of Ironton, Ohio, posted on Twitter he was decommitting from the Badgers’ 2023 class. Keyes is the sixth player to decommit since the firing of Paul Chryst on Oct. 2, and the third since Luke Fickell was hired Nov. 27.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Baker Mayfield's Wife

It's been a difficult NFL season for Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily.  Baker was demoted to third string on the Panthers' quarterback depth chart recently. He then requested a release, which Carolina granted.  The good news is Baker, 27, is getting a fresh start. The Los Angeles Rams ...
The Spun

Kevin Wilson Reveals If He'll Coach Ohio State's Playoff Game

Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson has a big move on the horizon. Wilson accepted Tulsa's head-coaching position on Monday and was formally introduced as the program's coach on Tuesday. During the presser, he was asked if he would coach in the College Football Playoff for OSU against Georgia and...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment

Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To 5-Star Quarterback's Transfer

Once again, quarterback JT Daniels is entering the transfer portal. ESPN insider Pete Thamel broke the news on Tuesday morning. Daniels, a former five-star recruit, started his college career at USC. He then transferred after suffering a torn ACL in 2019. Daniels showed a ton of promise at his first...
247Sports

Michigan set to go in-home with OL commit

The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Michigan will be having an in-home visit with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman and Wolverine commit, Nathan Efobi on Thursday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore are expected to be making the trip down. The Wolverines offered...
ANN ARBOR, MI
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Ohio

OHIO STATE
Akron Beacon Journal

Ohio High School Football: Micah Rice transferring to Cincinnati Moeller from Hoban

Expectations of winning a state championship in football won't change for Micah Rice next season. But his uniform will. Rice — who started as a sophomore for Archbishop Hoban in its Division II state final loss to Toledo Central Catholic last Thursday as part of a young defense expected to anchor the Knights next season — will be transferring to Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller.

