Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Rain in the forecast Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wednesday will close out with cloudy conditions and a possible drizzle overnight, with lows near 40. Showers are likely Thursday morning into the afternoon, with highs in the mid and upper 40s. Things go back to partly sunny conditions Friday and Saturday with highs in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Light rain showers to have an impact Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Areas of light fog, mist, drizzle and isolated showers are possible through 9 AM. Scattered, off-and-on light rain showers and drizzle may be more common or numerous throughout the remainder of the day, but not a washout day. High 47. Scattered clouds with some sunshine Friday. High 44. Scattered, light rain showers are possible Saturday morning mainly south of I-70. Decreasing clouds Saturday afternoon. High 47. Mostly sunny Sunday. High 48. Increasing clouds and rain chances Monday afternoon and evening – a few thunderstorms are possible. High 54. Rain and thunderstorm chances Tuesday. High 56. Colder for the remainder of next week with highs in the 30s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Colder Tuesday with thick clouds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Colder and cloudy today with some pockets of drizzle possible this morning. High 43. Mostly cloudy Wednesday. High 48. Thursday is a First Alert Weather Impact Day with off-and-on rain showers likely morning through evening. High 47. Mostly cloudy Friday. High 44. Mostly cloudy Saturday. High 45. Cloudy with rain chances Sunday and Monday with highs in the middle 40s – slight chance of snow showers Monday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Chance of drizzle Tuesday and heavier rain Wednesday night-Thursday

Small likelihood of any drizzle freezing on elevated surfaces. Get ready for wet weather late Wednesday night-Thursday. Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool. Wind: N 5-15 mph. Low: 31°. Tuesday: Cloudy and chilly all day with a chance of drizzle. Small chance black ice could form on elevated surfaces northern Missouri....
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City-area hospitals warn they are overwhelmed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area hospitals are warning that they are overwhelmed. Families said they have waited as long as 10 hours at emergency rooms to be seen. And it's not something localized to Kansas City. This is a nationwide problem. Sometimes, there is no wait at emergency...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

UPDATE: Woman missing, last seen at Greyhound bus stop, found safe

UPDATE: Kansas City police say LaTonya Stephenson has been found safe. ORIGINAL: Police in Kansas City are asking for help in finding a 35-year-old missing woman. Authorities said LaTonya Stephenson got on a Greyhound bus Monday that was traveling from Las Vegas to Tulsa, Oklahoma. The bus made an unexpected stop in Kansas City, Missouri Tuesday at 10 a.m.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Cities in Kansas ranked among most fun in the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has ranked three cities in Kansas among the most fun in the nation. With the average American spending more than $3,500 on entertainment each year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says that on Wednesday, Dec. 7, it released its report on 2022′s Most Fun Cities in America.
KANSAS STATE

