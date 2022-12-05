Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Rain in the forecast Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wednesday will close out with cloudy conditions and a possible drizzle overnight, with lows near 40. Showers are likely Thursday morning into the afternoon, with highs in the mid and upper 40s. Things go back to partly sunny conditions Friday and Saturday with highs in...
KMBC.com
Light rain showers to have an impact Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Areas of light fog, mist, drizzle and isolated showers are possible through 9 AM. Scattered, off-and-on light rain showers and drizzle may be more common or numerous throughout the remainder of the day, but not a washout day. High 47. Scattered clouds with some sunshine Friday. High 44. Scattered, light rain showers are possible Saturday morning mainly south of I-70. Decreasing clouds Saturday afternoon. High 47. Mostly sunny Sunday. High 48. Increasing clouds and rain chances Monday afternoon and evening – a few thunderstorms are possible. High 54. Rain and thunderstorm chances Tuesday. High 56. Colder for the remainder of next week with highs in the 30s.
fox4kc.com
Weather folklore could give hints about Kansas City’s winter forecast
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first day of winter is just two weeks away, which always has Kansas City-area residents wondering: How much snow will we get this year?. Factors across the nation, and even the world, lead the FOX4 Weather Team to their winter forecast for Kansas City.
KMBC.com
Colder Tuesday with thick clouds
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Colder and cloudy today with some pockets of drizzle possible this morning. High 43. Mostly cloudy Wednesday. High 48. Thursday is a First Alert Weather Impact Day with off-and-on rain showers likely morning through evening. High 47. Mostly cloudy Friday. High 44. Mostly cloudy Saturday. High 45. Cloudy with rain chances Sunday and Monday with highs in the middle 40s – slight chance of snow showers Monday.
Why are restaurants closing their doors in Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas Citians love to go out to eat and enjoy good food -- especially delicious barbecue. However, between January 2020 and December 2021, more restaurants closed in Kansas City than opened.
kshb.com
Chance of drizzle Tuesday and heavier rain Wednesday night-Thursday
Small likelihood of any drizzle freezing on elevated surfaces. Get ready for wet weather late Wednesday night-Thursday. Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool. Wind: N 5-15 mph. Low: 31°. Tuesday: Cloudy and chilly all day with a chance of drizzle. Small chance black ice could form on elevated surfaces northern Missouri....
Fire at scrapyard sends billows of smoke into air over old Northeast KCMO
A scrapyard of cars and car parts caught fire Tuesday afternoon, sending smoke billowing over the old Northeast district of Kansas City, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Kansas City-area hospitals warn they are overwhelmed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area hospitals are warning that they are overwhelmed. Families said they have waited as long as 10 hours at emergency rooms to be seen. And it's not something localized to Kansas City. This is a nationwide problem. Sometimes, there is no wait at emergency...
KMBC.com
UPDATE: Woman missing, last seen at Greyhound bus stop, found safe
UPDATE: Kansas City police say LaTonya Stephenson has been found safe. ORIGINAL: Police in Kansas City are asking for help in finding a 35-year-old missing woman. Authorities said LaTonya Stephenson got on a Greyhound bus Monday that was traveling from Las Vegas to Tulsa, Oklahoma. The bus made an unexpected stop in Kansas City, Missouri Tuesday at 10 a.m.
WIBW
Cities in Kansas ranked among most fun in the nation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has ranked three cities in Kansas among the most fun in the nation. With the average American spending more than $3,500 on entertainment each year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says that on Wednesday, Dec. 7, it released its report on 2022′s Most Fun Cities in America.
KMBC.com
Bridge joint work on westbound I-435 near Grandview Triangle expected to last 2 weeks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Construction on a new bridge joint on westbound Interstate 435 just west of the Grandview Triangle has resulted in lane and ramp closures and traffic bottlenecks. The work began on Tuesday and is expected to last a little over two weeks. Rush hour traffic Wednesday...
Drummer for rock band Tool scheduled to be in a Kansas City courtroom next week
Danny Carey, the drummer for Tool, is scheduled to be in a Kansas City court Dec. 15, after he was ticketed for assault at KCI Airport in 2021.
Traffic jams, longer commutes expected Wednesday on Interstate 435 in KCMO
Traffic jams and longer commutes are a certainty beginning Wednesday as urgent bridge expansion joint replacements begin on Interstate 435 in KCMO.
Kansas City fire crews battling massive fire at Midwest Scrap
The fire was reported just after 1 p.m. with a large quantity of scrap metal on fire.
Kansas City firefighters surprise student with ride to school in firetruck
Kansas City firefighters surprise an elementary school student with a lift to school in a firetruck, marking the end of his cancer treatment.
‘If your dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it to us’: Kansas Olive Garden parts ways with manager over time-off rules
A Johnson County, Kansas, restaurant is parting ways with its manager after imposing strict rules to employees about taking time off.
Man killed in KC crash after suddenly doing U-turn in front of another vehicle
The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. at E. 33rd Street and Indiana Avenue.
Why are movie theaters closing in Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - According to a New York Times article, around 500 movie theater screens have closed since the pandemic. Despite a blockbuster summer 2022, the industry may be in for more rough times.
Blue KC’s headquarter move could boost two neighborhoods
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City’s move should provide a boost for the Downtown Loop and open possibilities for Crown Center properties.
1 person dead in crash at 33rd Street, Indiana Avenue
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is responding to a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon at Indiana Avenue and East 33rd Street, near Central High School.
