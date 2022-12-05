KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Areas of light fog, mist, drizzle and isolated showers are possible through 9 AM. Scattered, off-and-on light rain showers and drizzle may be more common or numerous throughout the remainder of the day, but not a washout day. High 47. Scattered clouds with some sunshine Friday. High 44. Scattered, light rain showers are possible Saturday morning mainly south of I-70. Decreasing clouds Saturday afternoon. High 47. Mostly sunny Sunday. High 48. Increasing clouds and rain chances Monday afternoon and evening – a few thunderstorms are possible. High 54. Rain and thunderstorm chances Tuesday. High 56. Colder for the remainder of next week with highs in the 30s.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO