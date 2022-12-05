ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Org. Exec Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Donald Trump In Court: He 'Authorized' Rent In Tax Fraud Scheme

Donald Trump may have just announced that he officially intends to run for the 2024 presidency, but that’s not the only news that has broken about him. It’s just been revealed that major untaxed perks were “authorized” by the former president, according to his former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty of tax fraud in August and agreed to testify as part of a plea deal with the Manhattan district attorney’s office.
Business Insider

Trump Org's ex-CFO says Eric Trump will decide if he'll get his annual $500,000 bonus after his testimony in the criminal trial

Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg said he's still on the Trump payroll. Weisselberg testified in court that Eric Trump will decide if he gets his annual $500,000 bonus. He is the prosecutors' key witness in the criminal tax-fraud trial of Donald Trump's company. The Trump Organization's former top money man...
102.5 The Bone

Trump organization is found guilty in tax fraud case

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump’s company has been found guilty in tax fraud case. Trump’s family real estate business was convicted of tax fraud and other related financial crimes on Tuesday, according to The New York Times. The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp. were...
CBS News

Jury deliberations beginning in Trump Organization fraud trial

Jurors begin deliberating Monday in the fraud trial for the Trump Organization in New York City. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates joins "CBS News Mornings" to break down the key arguments both sides made in the trial, and the dispute about whether Trump knew about an alleged scheme to avoid taxes on executives' perks.
The Jewish Press

NY Jury Convicts Trump Organization on All 17 Counts

The Trump Organization, a group of about 500 business entities of which Donald Trump is the sole or principal owner, on Tuesday was convicted by a NY Jury of eight men and four women on all 17 charges, including tax fraud, falsifying business records, conspiracy, and related crimes. The convictions...
The Associated Press

