Why are flags in NC at half-staff this Thursday and Friday?
All U.S. and North Carolina flags in the Tar Heel state will fly half-staff at state facilities Thursday and Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Administration.
Florida beach erosion uncovers wooden ship from 1800s
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. (AP) — Severe beach erosion from two late-season hurricanes has helped uncover what appears to be a wooden ship dating from the 1800s which had been buried under the sand on Florida’s East Coast for up to two centuries, impervious to cars that drove daily on the beach or sand castles built by generations of tourists.
NC price gouging law in force as massive power outage continues in Moore County, officials say
An attack on two electrical substations knocked the power out for 45,000 energy customers beginning after 7 p.m. Saturday. There were still 35,000 customers without power Tuesday afternoon.
Fuquay-Varina middle schooler fires gun, school staff step in to confiscate it: officials
Police said they have responded to Fuquay-Varina Middle School because of reports of a student with a gun.
Local sheriffs take oaths of office
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some new and re-elected sheriffs around the region are taking their oaths of office Monday. On Nov. 29, the State Board of Elections unanimously certified the results of the 2022 general election in North Carolina. Here’s a look at what local officials said as they were sworn in Monday. This story […]
Mount Olive man charged with murder after body found in Duplin Co.
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Mount Olive man has been charged with an open count of murder after deputies found a body Saturday in a roadway outside of Wallace, according to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office. Zion Vann is currently jailed in Duplin County under no bond. Deputies said the victim, 19-year-old Ivan Cortez of […]
Annual Christmas concert set to return to Cherry Point for first time since 2019
The 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band Christmas Concert is set to take place December 9th and 10th at the Two Rivers Theater on Cherry Point. Annual Christmas concert set to return to Cherry …. The 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band Christmas Concert is set to take place December 9th and...
