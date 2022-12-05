ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Florida beach erosion uncovers wooden ship from 1800s

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. (AP) — Severe beach erosion from two late-season hurricanes has helped uncover what appears to be a wooden ship dating from the 1800s which had been buried under the sand on Florida’s East Coast for up to two centuries, impervious to cars that drove daily on the beach or sand castles built by generations of tourists.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
Local sheriffs take oaths of office

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some new and re-elected sheriffs around the region are taking their oaths of office Monday. On Nov. 29, the State Board of Elections unanimously certified the results of the 2022 general election in North Carolina. Here’s a look at what local officials said as they were sworn in Monday. This story […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Mount Olive man charged with murder after body found in Duplin Co.

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Mount Olive man has been charged with an open count of murder after deputies found a body Saturday in a roadway outside of Wallace, according to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office. Zion Vann is currently jailed in Duplin County under no bond. Deputies said the victim, 19-year-old Ivan Cortez of […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC

