Tech Guy Found Dead in His Apartment after a Fun Night with His FriendsJessey AnthonyLos Angeles, CA
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
California Teenager To Get keys To The City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few monthsMark Star
San Francisco Police Might Use Weaponised Robots - Decision Creates Public OutrageTy D.San Francisco, CA
oaklandside.org
Election hands setbacks, wins to renters and landlords in Oakland and Alameda County
The November election has given Oakland a batch of elected officials who, on the whole, may be the friendliest to renters’ issues of any set of city leaders in recent memory. Mayor-elect Sheng Thao is a renter herself, and a majority of city councilmembers either have substantial track records...
San Francisco restaurant could be sold and demolished for housing
The restaurant almost closed in 2019.
sfstandard.com
One in Three Homes in This San Francisco Neighborhood Lives Below the Poverty Line
Ever wondered which San Francisco neighborhood has the most people? A new five-year dataset released today by the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey enables analysis of the nation’s smallest geographies, which sheds light on the demographics of the city’s neighborhoods. The most populous neighborhood is Sunset/Parkside,...
Oakland leaders propose plan to crack down on sideshows
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Cities across the Bay Area are scrambling to find new ways to deal with sideshows. This on the heels of this weekend’s giant sideshows in San Francisco, Oakland, and even on the Bay Bridge. Oakland city leaders are proposing changes to keep these dangerous events at bay. Oakland City Council member […]
African American entrepreneurs find sales power at Black Sunday Expo in Oakland
OAKLAND -- Move over Black Friday. In Oakland, the fifth annual Black Sunday Holiday Expo provided an opportunity for African American business owners to participate and thrive in the holiday shopping season to build a brighter future.Vendors at Sunday's expo may not have the money to compete head-to-head with big retailers like Target or Amazon but they have the courage to try."There are a lot of businesses in Oakland but they're very small," said Cathy Adams, CEO of the Oakland African American Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber organized a pop-up marketplace at an indoor venue near Jack London Square."That's why...
‘A deep sense of safety’: Oakland spending $780,000 to protect city during the holidays
The Oakland City Council has voted to allocate nearly $780,000 to measures aimed at improving safety in the city this holiday season. The city is giving $464,000 to the Downtown Oakland Association community benefit district to deploy nighttime civilian ambassadors to provide guidance and safety to visitors as well as other efforts. Those include property security improvements such as the security camera program and for traffic management and street closures.
Bay Area financial tech company Plaid announces layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In the latest sign of headwinds for the technology and financial-tech sectors in particular, San Francisco-based Plaid Inc. has laid off 260 staffers, according to a memo sent to staffers by CEO Zach Perret. The cuts impact about 20% of the staff of the company that connects financial accounts to apps. […]
These downtown San Francisco gems are closed — but aren't supposed to be
City officials are starting to tell property owners their closed-off POPOS need to be public again, ASAP.
sfstandard.com
The New Bay Area Restaurant You Should Try This Weekend—and 4 More Fresh Spots To Check Out
“We need it, but it’s not enough.” So goes the familiar refrain of Bay Area residents whenever water starts falling from the sky. Rainy weeks like this one bring on cravings for comfort food, something this week’s batch of new restaurants are more than able to provide. Over near SFMOMA, there’s a fresh dim sum spot with a full tea menu to warm you up.
This Bay Area Foodie Revealed 7 Affordable Meals In California That Are Less Than $20
The culinary scene in California, especially San Francisco, is known for being home to some of the tastiest, yet most expensive, cuisines. It's mainly due to the cost of living, but there are inexpensive meals that can be found if you know where to look. A content creator and local...
Westin St. Francis San Francisco discards vintage art, dumpster divers feast
"I wish more people could see these."
sfbayview.com
Fillmore’s In The Black marketplace for Black entrepreneurs opens Friday, Dec. 9
There’s a new shopping experience opening up in the Fillmore focused on entrepreneurship and legacy creation in the Black community. In the Black opens its doors on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, as a marketplace featuring over 20 Black entrepreneurial trendsetters and creators in the Bay Area. In the meantime, In The Black’s e-commerce website is officially OPEN for business!
Serial Entrepreneur Behind Trap Kitchen Oakland Is Blazing A Trail Of Community-Centric Brands
Oscar Edwards, the serial entrepreneur whose built a legacy in Downtown Oakland, Calif., with dining and entertainment concepts like LA’s famous Trap Kitchen Oakland and the Complex Oakland concert hall, is expanding his unique empire beyond the Bay Area with a new coastal cuisine concept in Houston, Texas. Edwards’...
sfrichmondreview.com
Major Plans Being Developed for Redesigning Lake Merced Blvd.
The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) is in the final stages of putting together a plan to make Lake Merced Boulevard safer, but at the expense of 190 parking spaces. The Lake Merced Quick-Build Project proposes “roadway reallocation” on segments of Lake Merced Boulevard, from Skyline Boulevard to John...
sfstandard.com
This Scenic San Francisco Train Will Take You to a Winter Wonderland
A blustery San Francisco winter won’t bring you snow-covered landscapes, but you can take a train to see it. The California Zephyr, a storied Amtrak train line connecting the Bay Area to Chicago, is well known for its stunning scenic views along the way back east. In the winter...
HipHopDX.com
Too $hort To Be Honored With Street Named After Him In Oakland
Oakland, CA - Too $hort is a West Coast legend, and his hometown Oakland, California, is recognizing all his achievements with a street named in his honor. According to a report from Datebook, Oakland’s City Council is moving forward with efforts to name a three-block stretch on Foothill Boulevard between 47th avenue and High Street as “Too Short Way.” Councilmember Noel Gallo introduced the move during a council meeting on Tuesday (December 6).
Hilltop Marriott hiring ahead of January reopening
The Courtyard by Marriott in Richmond, which was used during the pandemic to house the homeless as part of the state’s Project Roomkey initiative, will reopen as a hotel in January and is hiring, according to the Richmond City Manager’s latest newsletter. To apply, go here or visit...
Bay Area eatery Gao Viet Kitchen to open first San Francisco restaurant
Are any San Franciscans willing to try to take down the Phozilla by themselves?
Register for free ROP career training program
Registration has opened for the Chevron Regional Occupational Program (ROP), a free job training program that prepares local residents for high-paying careers in industrial facilities. For more than 40 years, the ROP, which is funded by the Chevron Richmond Refinery and implemented by the Contra Costa County Office of Education,...
OpenTable names 5 Bay Area restaurants among 'most beloved' in America
An old-school SF red meat institution, a waterfront Peruvian spot and more.
