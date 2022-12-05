ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Oakland leaders propose plan to crack down on sideshows

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Cities across the Bay Area are scrambling to find new ways to deal with sideshows. This on the heels of this weekend’s giant sideshows in San Francisco, Oakland, and even on the Bay Bridge. Oakland city leaders are proposing changes to keep these dangerous events at bay. Oakland City Council member […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

African American entrepreneurs find sales power at Black Sunday Expo in Oakland

OAKLAND -- Move over Black Friday. In Oakland, the fifth annual Black Sunday Holiday Expo provided an opportunity for African American business owners to participate and thrive in the holiday shopping season to build a brighter future.Vendors at Sunday's expo may not have the money to compete head-to-head with big retailers like Target or Amazon but they have the courage to try."There are a lot of businesses in Oakland but they're very small," said Cathy Adams, CEO of the Oakland African American Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber organized a pop-up marketplace at an indoor venue near Jack London Square."That's why...
OAKLAND, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

‘A deep sense of safety’: Oakland spending $780,000 to protect city during the holidays

The Oakland City Council has voted to allocate nearly $780,000 to measures aimed at improving safety in the city this holiday season. The city is giving $464,000 to the Downtown Oakland Association community benefit district to deploy nighttime civilian ambassadors to provide guidance and safety to visitors as well as other efforts. Those include property security improvements such as the security camera program and for traffic management and street closures.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area financial tech company Plaid announces layoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In the latest sign of headwinds for the technology and financial-tech sectors in particular, San Francisco-based Plaid Inc. has laid off 260 staffers, according to a memo sent to staffers by CEO Zach Perret. The cuts impact about 20% of the staff of the company that connects financial accounts to apps. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

The New Bay Area Restaurant You Should Try This Weekend—and 4 More Fresh Spots To Check Out

“We need it, but it’s not enough.” So goes the familiar refrain of Bay Area residents whenever water starts falling from the sky. Rainy weeks like this one bring on cravings for comfort food, something this week’s batch of new restaurants are more than able to provide. Over near SFMOMA, there’s a fresh dim sum spot with a full tea menu to warm you up.
OAKLAND, CA
sfbayview.com

Fillmore’s In The Black marketplace for Black entrepreneurs opens Friday, Dec. 9

There’s a new shopping experience opening up in the Fillmore focused on entrepreneurship and legacy creation in the Black community. In the Black opens its doors on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, as a marketplace featuring over 20 Black entrepreneurial trendsetters and creators in the Bay Area. In the meantime, In The Black’s e-commerce website is officially OPEN for business!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfrichmondreview.com

Major Plans Being Developed for Redesigning Lake Merced Blvd.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) is in the final stages of putting together a plan to make Lake Merced Boulevard safer, but at the expense of 190 parking spaces. The Lake Merced Quick-Build Project proposes “roadway reallocation” on segments of Lake Merced Boulevard, from Skyline Boulevard to John...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
HipHopDX.com

Too $hort To Be Honored With Street Named After Him In Oakland

Oakland, CA - Too $hort is a West Coast legend, and his hometown Oakland, California, is recognizing all his achievements with a street named in his honor. According to a report from Datebook, Oakland’s City Council is moving forward with efforts to name a three-block stretch on Foothill Boulevard between 47th avenue and High Street as “Too Short Way.” Councilmember Noel Gallo introduced the move during a council meeting on Tuesday (December 6).
OAKLAND, CA
The Richmond Standard

Register for free ROP career training program

Registration has opened for the Chevron Regional Occupational Program (ROP), a free job training program that prepares local residents for high-paying careers in industrial facilities. For more than 40 years, the ROP, which is funded by the Chevron Richmond Refinery and implemented by the Contra Costa County Office of Education,...
RICHMOND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy