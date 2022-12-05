OAKLAND -- Move over Black Friday. In Oakland, the fifth annual Black Sunday Holiday Expo provided an opportunity for African American business owners to participate and thrive in the holiday shopping season to build a brighter future.Vendors at Sunday's expo may not have the money to compete head-to-head with big retailers like Target or Amazon but they have the courage to try."There are a lot of businesses in Oakland but they're very small," said Cathy Adams, CEO of the Oakland African American Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber organized a pop-up marketplace at an indoor venue near Jack London Square."That's why...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO