Columbia, SC

coladaily.com

Lexington teacher arrested after gun found in car on school campus

Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green has announced the arrest of Susan Horton, 54, of Lexington, for a weapons law violation. Officers found a handgun in her car at River Bluff High School on Corley Mill Rd. According to officials, school resource officers followed up on an anonymous tip Friday that...
LEXINGTON, SC
coladaily.com

Former employee at Midlands Regional Center charged with assault & battery

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Michael Robert Short, 56, on Tuesday with assault & battery 3rd degree. The charges resulted from a request to investigate by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs. According to the arrest warrant, Short was working as a...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Two students arrested after fight at Midlands high school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports two students at Richland Northeast have been arrested for fighting. Officials said a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, who are brothers, have been charged with multiple offenses after assaulting other students and a deputy. School resource officers responded to a...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

SLED charges man, caught on camera, with pushing vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has charged a Richland county man with Assault/Assault and Battery 3rd degree. According to an incident report, a direct support professional for the center, Michael Robert Short, "did push the victim causing them to fall backwards on the floor." The report goes on to say that it was a vulnerable adult who was injured.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cayce Police searching for man wanted for domestic violence

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)—Cayce Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding 31 year-old Oliver Ray Johnson who was involved in a physical altercation with his wife. Johnson is charged with domestic violence, 2nd degree after he allegedly slammed his wife and choked her. Authorities say the couple’s children were present and witnessed the incident.
CAYCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Students tasered, arrested after cafeteria fight at Richland Northeast High

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say two students were tasered after a fight inside the cafeteria at Richland Northeast High School in Columbia. According to officers, the two male students, who are related, got into a fight with other students Monday. Deputies say two school resource officers attempted to separate the pair but that they refused to comply with commands. Deputies also claim the two tried to break free from them and continued fighting.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Sumter Woman arrested for taking roughly $600,000 from local business

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County Deputies have arrested a woman after reports say used almost $600,000 for personal gain. Deputies say Maris Boudreau, 44, forged, cashed and deposited 173 checks from a business she worked at from 2017 to October 2022, using the money for personal gain. Reports also say she used the company credit card for personal use.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Gilbert woman charged in church burglaries

A Gilbert woman is accused of stealing items last month from four Lexington County churches. According to arrest warrants, Leslie Reese, 42, is charged with four counts of third-degree burglary and a single count of unlawful conduct toward a child. “After reviewing security cam footage at Gilbert United Methodist Church,...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington PD needs help identifying suspected burglar

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police department needs your help locating a man they say is suspected of burglarizing a location along Augusta Road. Authorities say the alleged incident took place November 11, 2022 where the man captured on these surveillance images is accused stealing various items worth around $3000 dollars.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lockdown lifted at SC State University

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— A lockdown has been lifted at SC State University. The procedure was put in place after reports of a man with a gun near campus. Officials say campus police identified the person in question and determined “no live weapon was involved.”. The campus was initially...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED charges Columbia man with intent to defraud counterfeit game tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents arrested 24 year-old Tyrik Adone Corley on Nov. 28 for Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, on Oct. 7 at 6:20 p.m. the defendant passed several stolen scratch off lottery tickets at a Food...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

SC man gets life in prison for killing woman in front of her 5-year-old child

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County man has gotten life in prison for killing his own brother as well as a woman in front of her five-year-old child. Charles Jason Carmichael, 42, was convicted by a jury of two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman sentenced him to life in prison.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Head-on vehicle collision in Kershaw leaves one woman dead

KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— A 61 year-old woman was pronounced dead following a head-on vehicle collision in Kershaw County on Dec. 8. Authorities say they received a call at 2:48 p.m. of a fatal incident on Lockhard Road at Stretch Drive in Camden. The deceased, Tamara Ann Stephens, was traveling East on Lockhart Road and the other vehicle was headed West on the same road when they collided.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

