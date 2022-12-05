ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protestors gather outside weapons trial of retired Tampa Green Beret accused of trespassing during Jan. 6 riot

By Walt Buteau
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ucI5a_0jYMLg9R00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Oath Keeper member Jeremy Brown, a retired Green Beret who was once featured on an Army Special Forces recruitment poster, went on trial in Tampa federal court Monday on weapons charges connected to a January 6 related search warrant.

Brown, who has been locked up in the Pinellas County Jail since his arrest last fall, claims the FBI tried to recruit him to infiltrate the Oath Keepers about a month before the riot that is blamed for injuring an estimated 140 people, including five who died.

During an interview from jail, Brown said the government has tried to block what he considers key evidence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21pyld_0jYMLg9R00

“They want to exclude from the American people and the legal record very specific aspects of my defense because they know what they’ve done,” Brown said. “So they know what they need to exclude.”

He said he especially wants the jury to hear a recorded conversation he had with the FBI in Ybor City in early December 2020.

“It shows that the FBI was attempting to infiltrate a law-abiding American citizen groups,” Brown said. “You have to ask why.”

Brown claims he was targeted by the feds for social media remarks he made that were critical of the Jan. 6 investigation.

Spokespeople for the FBI and the US Attorney’s Office chose not to comment on the case and Brown’s claims.

Polk County resident Ben Pollock marched outside the federal courthouse Monday morning in support of Brown and his son, Jonathan Pollock.

The FBI alleges January 6 video of Jonathan Pollock allegedly shows him assaulting a police officer. The agency is offering a $30,000 reward for information that leads to Pollock’s arrest.

“Of course not. No,” Ben Pollock said when asked if he knows where his son is.

Ben Pollock, whose daughter Olivia Pollock and her cousin Joshua Doolin were arrested on January 6 on related charges, said he was also at the scene of the siege.

Pollock, who said he did not enter the Capitol, claims his son acted in self-defense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ap4Dl_0jYMLg9R00

“They were hit with rubber bullets. They sprayed them with [a gas] that stopped them from breathing before they even crossed a barrier,” Ben Pollock said. “So yes, they were attacked, and they were defending themselves.”

Pollock questioned why Brown is on trial.

“Jeremy Brown did nothing,” Pollock said. “Why is he in there?”

Brown is on trial in Tampa on 10 weapons charges connected to two rifles with barrels that are allegedly too short and the two hand grenades found during a search of his Tampa home.

Brown claims the grenades are not his and he said the other charges violate his second amendment right to bear arms.

Brown will be prosecuted in a separate federal trial in Washington on trespassing charges for allegedly going into a restricted area outside the Capitol on Jan. 6th.

“The search warrant [that produced the weapons] wasn’t related to my arrest warrant,” Brown said. “My arrest warrant was only for two counts of misdemeanor trespassing. The search warrant was based on a domestic terrorism investigation.”

Brown claims the Oath Keepers were at the Capitol to provide security for the rally before the melee and did not plan or instigate the violence. He said he told others not to go in the building.

“[Oath Keepers] went in after it started. So then how could they have planned the whole thing?” Brown said. “Especially when [I was staying with my] protectee and told them don’t go in there. That’s not your job. That’s not what you’re here to do.”

Jury selection started Monday morning for the trial that is expected to last several weeks. The Washington trial will be scheduled after the Tampa case concludes.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Florida Phoenix

Experts conceded hand grenades lacked Jeremy Brown’s DNA in Jan. 6-related case

Quality Journalism for Critical Times One of the most the most serious charges that Jeremy Brown faces in his trial taking place this week in Tampa is that he possessed two hand grenades that federal agents discovered when they searched his home and RV following his arrest in connection to the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill last year. But […] The post Experts conceded hand grenades lacked Jeremy Brown’s DNA in Jan. 6-related case appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TAMPA, FL
police1.com

Was the Tampa chief just exercising the privilege of professional courtesy?

Whether you are a rookie or a chief, be a good citizen and take the ticket — There are two ethical questions facing every law enforcement officer. The first is whether to take that free cup of coffee. The second is whether to give a pass to a fellow police officer they just stopped for a traffic violation.
TAMPA, FL
cwbchicago.com

Vacationing Chicago cop charged with urinating in an ice machine at Florida beach bar

A Chicago police officer on vacation in Florida is charged with two misdemeanors for allegedly urinating in an ice machine at a beach bar on Monday. Henry Capouch, 30, is charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct after an employee at Jimmy B’s Beach Bar told police he “dicovered [sic] the defendent [sic] ‘pissing’ on the ice in the machine” around 12:32 a.m., a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy wrote in Capouch’s arrest affidavit.
CHICAGO, IL
WFLA

Citrus County deputies shoot, kill domestic violence suspect

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Homosassa Thursday morning. The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Suncoast Boulevard to investigate a domestic battery case. Deputies said the suspect fired a gun and fled the scene. Deputies later found the suspect […]
HOMOSASSA, FL
WFLA

Judge accepts guilty plea for Steven Lorenzo, sets sentencing date

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A judge on Tuesday accepted a plea agreement for the man who drugged, tortured and killed two men in Tampa nearly two decades ago. Last week, Steven Lorenzo asked to change his plea from no contest to guilty and be sentenced to death in the 2003 killings of Jason Galehouse and […]
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Judge sets trial dates for accused Seminole Heights serial killer

TAMPA, Fla. — Trial dates have been set for accused Seminole Heights serial killer Howell Donaldson III years after the city was terrorized by a string of shooting deaths. Judge Samantha Ward on Tuesday set the trial jury's selection to begin Aug. 9, 2023, with an expected completion date in two weeks, according to Circuit Court spokesperson Mike Moore, citing a new filing.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

