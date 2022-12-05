Read full article on original website
One-third of Alaskan Bison Herd Starves to Death Amid Brutal Winter Conditions
Alaska had to pause this year’s bison season as a staggering one-third of the animals died because of last winter’s extreme weather. As a result, only 50 bison were harvested this season. Last year, the area was pummeled with heavy snow and ice. Sadly, the harsh condition wiped out a third of the Delta Junction bison herd.
Kansas game wardens warn of coyotes heading into town
Kansas Wildlife & Parks game wardens are warning the public of coyotes heading into towns across the state.
Winter storm in South Dakota Thursday and into Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm is forecast to move across South Dakota today and into Friday. School closing are happening around the region as some of the first to announce closures were Yankton at noon, Elk Point at 1 p.m. and in Iowa, George- Little Rock at 1:15 p.m. and Central Lyon in Rock Rapids at 1:15 p.m.
Thursday Storm Is Forecast To Include Ice & Snow
Northwest Iowa — It sounds like we can expect some wintery weather again this Thursday and Thursday night in northwest Iowa. We talked to Meteorologist Jeff Chapman with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, which covers northwest Iowa, and he told us what to expect. He says that...
YIKES! Wicked Winter Storm Next Week Has NoDak In The Bullseye
Looks like a MAJOR Winter Storm is brewing. Enjoy the next few tranquil days, because another impactful winter storm has its eyes set on North Dakota beginning early next week. This storm has the potential to be the biggest storm of the season. That's hard to imagine since we've already...
Caught on Camera: Rare 'wave clouds' appear over Wyoming
Several Q2 viewers have sent us some amazing photos of rare "wave clouds" that appeared over the Bighorn Mountains on Wednesday.
These Iowa-South Dakota Border Towns Are Shrinking Fast
There is plenty of evidence all around us that the United States is continuing to grow. The latest figures show a population increase of more than five million people (up 2.7%) from 2016 to 2021. But not everyone is in on the influx of new people. 24/7 Wall St., after...
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
2 to 4 Inches of Snow and Freezing Drizzle Possible Thursday in Parts of South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sioux Falls SD 249 PM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch, with the greatest ice accumulations expected across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota, northeast Nebraska and central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$ For more information from the National Weather Service visit https://weather.gov/siouxfalls.
Black Hills Forecast Discussion: Potential storm next week targets South Dakota
There is high confidence that a large storm system is likely to impact vast sections of the Northern Plains Early Next Week. The State of South Dakota looks to be in the crosshairs of this system, with central and eastern portions of the state likely to see high impacts, with the western portion South Dakota and the Black Hills in a zone of uncertainty.
Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills
When foresters replanted trees decades ago after a devastating wildfire in the Black Hills, they made a mistake. They planted a species of ponderosa pine that was not native to the area. Today, the U.S. Forest Service knows better, but effects linger from the agency’s earlier actions. Thousands of acres in the Black Hills National […] The post Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Two Rounds of Snow Incoming
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to be tracking not one but two rounds of snowfall for the next 2 days. Snow will move into northern South Dakota tonight and into Wednesday morning. Accumulations will generally range between 2 and 4 inches of snow with higher totals near the South Dakota/North Dakota border. As far as the rest of the day, Wednesday should have plenty of sunshine across the region. It’s going to be colder with high temperatures for most of us stuck in the 20s.
36 Reasons You Should NOT Move to Wyoming
TRIGGER WARNING! - Some people will find this list offensive. We don't care, and that's the point. Reasons number 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5: THE WIND. The wind in Wyoming literally drove some of the early settlers insane. Just keep that in mind if you are close to going over the edge. It will give you that final push.
South Dakota’s Mr. Bendo & Minnesota’s Paul Bunyan Are Bros
It turns out that South Dakota's Giant Mr. Bendo and Minnesota's Big Paul Bunyan are long-lost brothers! Who knew?. Mr. Bendo of Sioux Falls, South Dakota (pictured left) may be closely related to Paul Bunyan of Brainerd, Minnesota (pictured right). Mr. Bendo stood out in front of Buck’s Mufflers in...
SD regulators take co-op’s grain-buying license
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Nebraska business has agreed to surrender its South Dakota grain-buying license. Organic Producers of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota also will pay a $5,000 fine. The decision to accept the settlement Tuesday marked the first time the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission had taken...
Making the case for replacing the pen
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s call to start laying the groundwork for a possible new penitentiary in South Dakota is gaining interest from both lawmakers and law enforcement. During her budget address on Tuesday, Noem called for millions of dollars to get the process going.
Minnesota & South Dakota Bartenders Know What An Angel Shot Means
So you're thirsty and walk into a bar and order an angel shot. But, you really are not thirsty, are you? Nope. You need help. By ordering an angel shot the bartender may have a look of concern. That's because they are there to help. Help is what you are...
South Dakota cities innovate to help the homeless with new focus on Native American needs
A new frontier in South Dakota’s fight against homelessness involves using “street outreach teams” to identify and interact with vulnerable individuals in the community and get them the help they need, taking some of that responsibility away from law enforcement. The effort is an acknowledgment among public...
Removal Of Coal/ Natural Gas Could Mean Wyoming And Neighbors Face Blackouts This Winter
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An analysis by an electric grid watchdog warns that “a large portion of the North American bulk power system is at risk of having insufficient energy supplies during severe winter weather.”. The North American Energy Reliability Corp. (NSERC) report attributes...
South Dakota Beats Minnesota And Iowa For ‘Best States To Live’
Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota are close neighbors, but this study says they are not equal when it comes to being the best place to live. I have personally spent a lot of time living, working, and vacationing in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. They are three uniquely different states...
