South Dakota State

KELOLAND TV

Winter storm in South Dakota Thursday and into Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm is forecast to move across South Dakota today and into Friday. School closing are happening around the region as some of the first to announce closures were Yankton at noon, Elk Point at 1 p.m. and in Iowa, George- Little Rock at 1:15 p.m. and Central Lyon in Rock Rapids at 1:15 p.m.
kiwaradio.com

Thursday Storm Is Forecast To Include Ice & Snow

Northwest Iowa — It sounds like we can expect some wintery weather again this Thursday and Thursday night in northwest Iowa. We talked to Meteorologist Jeff Chapman with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, which covers northwest Iowa, and he told us what to expect. He says that...
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down

One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
Kickin Country 100.5

2 to 4 Inches of Snow and Freezing Drizzle Possible Thursday in Parts of South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sioux Falls SD 249 PM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch, with the greatest ice accumulations expected across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota, northeast Nebraska and central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$ For more information from the National Weather Service visit https://weather.gov/siouxfalls.
newscenter1.tv

Black Hills Forecast Discussion: Potential storm next week targets South Dakota

There is high confidence that a large storm system is likely to impact vast sections of the Northern Plains Early Next Week. The State of South Dakota looks to be in the crosshairs of this system, with central and eastern portions of the state likely to see high impacts, with the western portion South Dakota and the Black Hills in a zone of uncertainty.
South Dakota Searchlight

Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills

When foresters replanted trees decades ago after a devastating wildfire in the Black Hills, they made a mistake. They planted a species of ponderosa pine that was not native to the area.  Today, the U.S. Forest Service knows better, but effects linger from the agency’s earlier actions. Thousands of acres in the Black Hills National […] The post Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
dakotanewsnow.com

Two Rounds of Snow Incoming

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to be tracking not one but two rounds of snowfall for the next 2 days. Snow will move into northern South Dakota tonight and into Wednesday morning. Accumulations will generally range between 2 and 4 inches of snow with higher totals near the South Dakota/North Dakota border. As far as the rest of the day, Wednesday should have plenty of sunshine across the region. It’s going to be colder with high temperatures for most of us stuck in the 20s.
Y95 COUNTRY

36 Reasons You Should NOT Move to Wyoming

TRIGGER WARNING! - Some people will find this list offensive. We don't care, and that's the point. Reasons number 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5: THE WIND. The wind in Wyoming literally drove some of the early settlers insane. Just keep that in mind if you are close to going over the edge. It will give you that final push.
KELOLAND TV

SD regulators take co-op’s grain-buying license

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Nebraska business has agreed to surrender its South Dakota grain-buying license. Organic Producers of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota also will pay a $5,000 fine. The decision to accept the settlement Tuesday marked the first time the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission had taken...
KELOLAND TV

Making the case for replacing the pen

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s call to start laying the groundwork for a possible new penitentiary in South Dakota is gaining interest from both lawmakers and law enforcement. During her budget address on Tuesday, Noem called for millions of dollars to get the process going.
