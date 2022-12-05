ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Citrus County Chronicle

Packers plan to finish playing to win, not peeking at future

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are playing to win in the present, even if their NFC playoff chances are slim. Fact-finding about their younger players — including backup quarterback Jordan Love — can wait, general manager Brian Gutekunst insisted this week. He said he doesn’t want the team’s final four games to serve as auditions for Love and other inexperienced players who could be vital to the team’s future.
GREEN BAY, WI
Citrus County Chronicle

AP sources: Walker, Bellinger, Bell move; Giants add Haniger

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cole Kuiper saw a report on Twitter: Aaron Judge was nearing a deal with the San Francisco Giants. Cole called his father, Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper, to share the good news. Then the report was scrubbed, and Cole had to get back to his vacationing...
SAN DIEGO, CA

