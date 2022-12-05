Read full article on original website
Related
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Citrus County Chronicle
Packers plan to finish playing to win, not peeking at future
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are playing to win in the present, even if their NFC playoff chances are slim. Fact-finding about their younger players — including backup quarterback Jordan Love — can wait, general manager Brian Gutekunst insisted this week. He said he doesn’t want the team’s final four games to serve as auditions for Love and other inexperienced players who could be vital to the team’s future.
Zach Ertz, Cardinals' nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year, tore both his ACL and MCL
Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz met with reporters on Thursday for the first time since suffering a season-ending knee injury last month at the Rams and although the primary reason for his new conference was reacting to his nomination as the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award, he revealed just how bad his injury was. ...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP sources: Walker, Bellinger, Bell move; Giants add Haniger
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cole Kuiper saw a report on Twitter: Aaron Judge was nearing a deal with the San Francisco Giants. Cole called his father, Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper, to share the good news. Then the report was scrubbed, and Cole had to get back to his vacationing...
Comments / 0