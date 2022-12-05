ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Four Quarterbacks Taken in Top Ten

The Arizona Cardinals are bad and it's safe to assume that most fans have checked out for this season and have begun looking ahead to the offseason and more importantly the 2023 NFL Draft. Well, my friends, feast your eyes upon All Cardinals' first 2023 NFL Draft mock of the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Browns Wide Receiver Placed On The Injured Reserve

The Cleveland Browns are light on wide receiving depth for the final five weeks. Cleveland placed Anthony Schwartz on the injured reserve Wednesday. Last year's third-round pick left Sunday's win over the Houston Texans with a concussion. In a corresponding move, the Browns claimed receiver Jaelon Darden off waivers from...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Hawks' Murray to miss about 2 weeks with sprained left ankle

ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks guard Dejounte Murray is expected to miss about two weeks with a sprained left ankle, the third Atlanta starter to go down with an injury in the past week. Murray was hurt Wednesday night early in the first quarter of a 113-89 loss to the New York Knicks. The Hawks announced his prognosis after he underwent an MRI in New York on Thursday. Atlanta was already missing forwards John Collins (spained left ankle) and De’Andre Hunter (right hip flexor strain).
ATLANTA, GA

