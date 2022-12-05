Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Kia and Hyundai cars increasingly targeted by thieves in ClevelandEdy ZooCleveland, OH
Mistake on the Lake?Remington WriteCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Former Browns’ QB Josh Dobbs finds new NFL home
Former Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs has been signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad.
Browns may use Jacoby Brissett packages with Deshaun Watson's early struggles
Watson finished the game with 12 completions on 22 attempts for 131 yards and an interception. The Browns got the victory over his former team, but he accounted for zero of the Browns' 27 points in the Week 13 matchup. Watson's return from his 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s...
WATCH: Richard Sherman thinks Baker Mayfield is done as a starter in the NFL
With rumors heating up about Baker Mayfield there is one person not in support of him
2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Four Quarterbacks Taken in Top Ten
The Arizona Cardinals are bad and it's safe to assume that most fans have checked out for this season and have begun looking ahead to the offseason and more importantly the 2023 NFL Draft. Well, my friends, feast your eyes upon All Cardinals' first 2023 NFL Draft mock of the...
Ohio State Football rumor: OSU could lose RB to transfer portal
It’s transfer portal season. Now that the season is over for the majority of college football programs, save for the bowl games and the four teams competing for a national title, players are entering the transfer portal. The Ohio State football team has already had two players do just that.
Browns Wide Receiver Placed On The Injured Reserve
The Cleveland Browns are light on wide receiving depth for the final five weeks. Cleveland placed Anthony Schwartz on the injured reserve Wednesday. Last year's third-round pick left Sunday's win over the Houston Texans with a concussion. In a corresponding move, the Browns claimed receiver Jaelon Darden off waivers from...
After waiver from Panthers, Baker Mayfield lands new team
The Cleveland Browns drafted Mayfield in 2018. He went to the Panthers this season.
How Ryan Ficken Has Transformed the Chargers' Special Teams Unit Into a Successful Operation
The Chargers' special teams unit has undergone a change under coordinator Ryan Ficken, and the results have been quite evident.
Hawks' Murray to miss about 2 weeks with sprained left ankle
ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks guard Dejounte Murray is expected to miss about two weeks with a sprained left ankle, the third Atlanta starter to go down with an injury in the past week. Murray was hurt Wednesday night early in the first quarter of a 113-89 loss to the New York Knicks. The Hawks announced his prognosis after he underwent an MRI in New York on Thursday. Atlanta was already missing forwards John Collins (spained left ankle) and De’Andre Hunter (right hip flexor strain).
'That Browns fan is my pops' | Cleveland player's father takes tumble to get football at NRG
HOUSTON — The much-anticipated Browns-Texans matchup Sunday at NRG didn’t provide too many big highlights on the field, but there was one key moment in the stands making the rounds on social media. KHOU 11 photojournalist Mike Orta was rolling when Browns linebacker Tony Fields II tossed a...
Cavaliers guard Darius Garland’s ‘Crunchland Chips’ released
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers has a line of “Crunchland Chips” out in the Northeast Ohio retail market. The Cavs guard partnered with PLB Sports & Entertainment for the chips, which come in sea salt, salt and vinegar, and barbeque flavors.
