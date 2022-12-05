ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, MS

Related
WLBT

Bicyclist killed in Walthall County crash

WALTHALL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly wreck on Highway 98 in Walthall County. It happened on December 5 around 8 p.m. MHP says a 2016 Hyundai Sonata driven by 30-year-old Joanna Cross of Columbia, was traveling east on Highway 98 when it collided with a bicycle driven by 49-year-old Lonnell James of Tylertown, traveling north across the eastbound lanes of Highway 98.
WALTHALL COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Magnolia woman killed in I-55 collision with tractor-trailer

PIKE COUNTY Miss. (WDAM) - A 39-year-old Magnolia woman died in a two-vehicle accident late Friday night on Interstate 55. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded to a report of an accident at 19-mile marker on I-55 in Pike County. MHP said a 2013 Dodge Charger driven by 39-year-old...
MAGNOLIA, MS
WDAM-TV

Seminary woman charged with aggravated DUI, allegedly causing the death of an unborn child

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Seminary woman was arrested Wednesday in connection to a crash that allegedly resulted in the death of an unborn child last year. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Rikki Blackwell, of Seminary, was arrested at a residency on Monroe Road. She was booked into the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 2:14 p.m. and charged with homicide death of an unborn child and aggravated DUI.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

One killed in wrong-way crash on I-55 in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened this weekend. The crash happened on Saturday, December 3 just after 12:00 a.m. on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to troopers, a 2013 Dodge Charger was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-55 when it […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Elderly man dies in house fire in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a fatal house fire in Greensburg on Sunday afternoon. According to state fire marshals (SFM), the St. Helena Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Louise Lane around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. Upon arrival, firefighters found an elderly […]
GREENSBURG, LA
Magnolia State Live

One student hospitalized, another in custody after stabbing in bathroom of Mississippi high school

One student is hospitalized and another is in custody Tuesday after a fight in a Mississippi high school’s bathroom ended with a stabbing. The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department said the two 16-year-old girls were fighting at Mendenhall High School at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday when one of the students pulled a knife and stabbed the other student multiple times, news outlets reported.
MENDENHALL, MS

