Mississippi bicyclist trying to cross highway dies after being hit by car
A Mississippi man riding his bicycle across Highway 98 in Walthall County was hit and killed by a motorist Monday. Officials from the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that shortly after 8 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5, officers responded to a fatal crash on Highway 98 in Walthall County. A 2016 Hyundai...
WLBT
Bicyclist killed in Walthall County crash
WALTHALL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly wreck on Highway 98 in Walthall County. It happened on December 5 around 8 p.m. MHP says a 2016 Hyundai Sonata driven by 30-year-old Joanna Cross of Columbia, was traveling east on Highway 98 when it collided with a bicycle driven by 49-year-old Lonnell James of Tylertown, traveling north across the eastbound lanes of Highway 98.
Driver of vehicle traveling wrong way on Mississippi interstate killed in collision with tractor-trailer
A Mississippi resident who was reportedly traveling the wrong way on the interstate was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Pike County. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Sandy Lumpkin, 39, of Magnolia, was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-55 in a 2013 Dodge Charger.
WDAM-TV
Magnolia woman killed in I-55 collision with tractor-trailer
PIKE COUNTY Miss. (WDAM) - A 39-year-old Magnolia woman died in a two-vehicle accident late Friday night on Interstate 55. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded to a report of an accident at 19-mile marker on I-55 in Pike County. MHP said a 2013 Dodge Charger driven by 39-year-old...
wbrz.com
Two dead after car hits tree in Tangipahoa Parish Tuesday afternoon
LORANGER - Louisiana State Police responded to a crash Tuesday afternoon that left two people dead. According to state police, around 4 p.m. a vehicle crossed the center line and drove off the roadway on LA-Highway 40 near LA-Highway 445 and hit a tree. The driver, 67-year-old John Bitter, died...
WDAM-TV
Seminary woman charged with aggravated DUI, allegedly causing the death of an unborn child
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Seminary woman was arrested Wednesday in connection to a crash that allegedly resulted in the death of an unborn child last year. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Rikki Blackwell, of Seminary, was arrested at a residency on Monroe Road. She was booked into the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 2:14 p.m. and charged with homicide death of an unborn child and aggravated DUI.
One killed in wrong-way crash on I-55 in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened this weekend. The crash happened on Saturday, December 3 just after 12:00 a.m. on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to troopers, a 2013 Dodge Charger was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-55 when it […]
Officials believe they have ID’d body found in box along Mississippi highway
Officials in Pearl River County believe they have identified the dismembered body found in a large box along a Mississippi roadway. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage identified the victim as Seth Colter Odom, 24, from Poplarville. Odom was identified using tattoos found on the...
Family seeking answers in Mississippi man’s death; blames law enforcement for failing son
The family of a Fayette man whose disappearance in early October ended with his remains found on a piece of private land in Taylorsville is seeking both justice and answers as to what happened to him. Rasheem Carter, 25, of Fayette, is described by his family as an intelligent, hardworking...
WDAM-TV
Missing Pike Co. man found safe in Marion Co., sheriff’s office reports
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A missing man out of Pike County has been found safe in Marion County. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Roosevelt McDaniel, 79, was found safe in a wooded area off of Ivy Landing. The sheriff’s office says he appears to be fine, just dehydrated.
Elderly man dies in house fire in Greensburg
GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a fatal house fire in Greensburg on Sunday afternoon. According to state fire marshals (SFM), the St. Helena Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Louise Lane around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. Upon arrival, firefighters found an elderly […]
Mississippi sheriff: Dismembered body found in box along road in Pearl River County
Police are investigating the discovery of a body found dismembered stuffed in a box on a road in Pearl River County. The Picayune Item reports that on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a possible body on Burge and Reyer Road in Poplarville.
Officials continue search after find vehicle of man last seen on Thursday
The car of a Mississippi man missing in Pike County since Thursday, Dec. 1, has been found in Marion County. Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office posted in social media that Roosevelt McDaniel’s vehicle, a a gray Kia Rio sedan, was located Sunday afternoon off of Riverbend Road in Goss on Ivy Landing in Marion County.
Hunt: Road at entrance to new Bude mill needs work
With work progressing on developing the buildings for River Ridge Forest Products LLC in Bude, Fr...
Metrocenter Mall owner arrested for not paying restitution in 2013 conviction
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested the woman who owns part of the Metrocenter Mall in Jackson. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Emily Sanders was arrested on Tuesday, December 6 on behalf of Jefferson County. According to a court document, Sanders was found guilty of false pretense on June 28, 2013, […]
One student hospitalized, another in custody after stabbing in bathroom of Mississippi high school
One student is hospitalized and another is in custody Tuesday after a fight in a Mississippi high school’s bathroom ended with a stabbing. The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department said the two 16-year-old girls were fighting at Mendenhall High School at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday when one of the students pulled a knife and stabbed the other student multiple times, news outlets reported.
an17.com
Kentwood man will be charged with second-degree murder in Abita-area homicide case
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives have obtained a warrant for the arrest of a Kentwood man in connection with the May 2 homicide which occurred on Pansy Street in the Abita Nursery Subdivision. Tyrus Brock, 27, is currently being held in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on unrelated charges....
Missing: 15-year-old Kentwood girl last seen leaving school Friday, Dec. 2
KENTWOOD, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl that has been missing since Friday, Dec. 2. Chief Jimmy Travis said that Sue Ann Williams was last seen around 9 a.m. leaving Sumner High School, located on LA 440 in rural Tangipahoa Parish.
Man who escaped Mississippi sheriff transport van captured in Louisiana. Two others arrested for reportedly helping in the escape.
A Mississippi escapee who jumped from a transport van after being picked up by deputies last week has been captured in Louisiana. On Dec. 1, Javier Kidd was captured in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana at a local hotel, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. On. Nov. 28, Kidd jumped...
One arrested, more possible in May homicide investigation
Through investigation, detectives were able to identify Brock as the person responsible for Moore's death.
