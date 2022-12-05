Brazos County Commissioners Hire Outside Law Firm Regarding Undisclosed Construction Issues At The Juvenile Justice Center

Read full article on original website
A Brazos County Commissioner Questions The Accuracy Of Free COVID Tests Offered By The Health District
Brazos County commissioners were told during Tuesday’s meeting that the health district is giving away 10,000 free COVID tests on Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the atrium of the county’s administration building. While Brazos County risk manager Leslie Contreras was making the announcement, she was...
Brazos County’s Regional Mobility Authority Board Meets For The First Time Since Voters Say No To Increasing Vehicle Registration Fees
The board of Brazos County’s regional mobility authority (RMA) has met for the first time since the defeat of a referendum to increase vehicle registration fees to help fund local transportation projects. Chairman Barry Moore said supporters of “Prop B” were not able to overcome opponents who talked about...
Bryan ISD Board of Trustees elects new officers for executive positions
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees announces its newly elected President, Vice President and Secretary for the coming term. Taking over for five-year Board President, Mark McCall, is Dr. Julie Harlin. Dr. Harlin served as the Vice President for three years and has been a member...
All Bryan ISD Residents Invited To Participate In Providing Comments About Proposed Campus Boundary Changes
Bryan ISD administrators are now letting all residents weigh in on proposed campus boundary changes. That’s after associate superintendent Barba Ybarra shared the latest committee recommendations during Monday’s school board meeting. An online survey will be collecting opinions through December 16. That will be followed by focus group...
'God was with me': Milam Co. deputy shot in the head speaks out
Seven weeks after being shot in the line of duty, Milam County Chief Deputy Sam Ferguson knows he’s fortunate to be alive.
NINE INDICTED BY AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY
Nine people were indicted last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 40-year-old Derek Vaughn Dabney, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 24-year-old Dharry Klinern Bailey, for Theft of Property between $2,500 and $30,000. 55-year-old Forrest Bruce Watson, indicted for Theft of Property less than $2,500 with Two...
Officials refuse to answer questions about prison escape that led to mass murders
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -It’s been over six months since a convicted cartel killer escaped from a Texas Department of Criminal Justice transport bus, eluded law enforcement, and killed a family of five in their vacation home in Leon County. Gonzalo Lopez made a daring escape from a prison transport...
Texas A&M President Receives A Board Of Regents Complement For The Implementation Of Her Reorganization Plan
The final day of the quarterly session of meetings by the Texas A&M system board of regents included a complement to A&M president Katherine Banks for the implementation of her reorganization plan that she titled “The Path Forward”. Regent Randy Brooks of San Angelo told Banks during a...
21 INDICTED BY THE WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY
21 people were indicted by the Washington County Grand Jury Tuesday. Victor Hugo Aguilar, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Credit or Debit Card Abuse. Juan Alberto Freire Diaz, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Fraudulent Possession or Use of a Credit or Debit Card. Joaquin Santos Echeverria, 27 of...
2 dead in 11-vehicle crash involving motorcyclist on I-45 North Freeway and SH-242 southbound in Montgomery County: DPS
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a multi-vehicle crash where two people died on IH-45 and SH-242 southbound in Montgomery County Tuesday, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting DPS after they received multiple calls around 11:15 p.m….
Texas A&M University police looking for help identifying MSC wallet thief
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University police are seeking the public's help in identifying a person involved in a stolen wallet case. On October 15, a student reported to police that her wallet had been stolen at the Memorial Student Center on campus, and a credit card was later used at Uptown Cheapskate in College Station, a clothing resale store off of Texas Avenue South, according to police.
Bryan/College Station Salvation Army The Winner Of The Annual Mayor’s Red Kettle Ringoff
The newly elected mayors of Bryan and College Station collected more than $8,500 dollars during their first participation in the Salvation Army’s annual red kettle ringoff. The Salvation Army announced Bryan mayor Bobby Gutierrez collected $6,264.24 and College Station mayor John Nichols collected $2,244.04. The city of Bryan won...
Bryan Police Continuing To Investigate A Crash That Closed A Portion Of North Texas For Eight Hours
Bryan police continue to investigate a crash that closed a portion of Texas Avenue north of Highway 21 Tuesday night for eight hours. A motorcyclist who was struck by a truck making a left turn was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. No...
College Station Fire Department Activity
College Station firefighters responded to a pair of alarms Monday night. At a home on Coastal Drive, which is north of Hallaran pool between Rock Prairie and Ponderosa, a resident was burned during a cooking oil fire as they moved the fire from the stove to the back porch. CSFD paramedics treated the burns then transported the patient. there was no major fire damage.
Speeding in possession
Two people were arrested Monday night after they were initially pulled over for speeding. Navasota Police Officers observed a vehicle speeding on Farm-to-Market Road 379 and conducted a traffic stop on the corner of West Washington Avenue and FM 379. The driver, Ronnie Zephyn, 56, of Millican, didn’t have a...
Motorcycle crash closes part of N Texas Avenue
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A crash on N Texas Avenue near Stevens Drive has sent at least one person to the hospital. Witnesses on scene say a pickup truck and motorcycle collided in the 3600 block of N Texas Avenue. The driver of the motorcycle was rushed to the hospital and appeared to have serious injuries.
TIP LEADS TO NAVASOTA MAN’S DRUG ARREST
A Navasota man was arrested on Friday night after police found a large amount of drugs in his residence. Navasota Police were dispatched at 6:30pm to a house on the 700 block of Teague Street after they received information from Grimes County Precinct Three Constable Wes Male that there were narcotics inside.
One killed in Grimes County motorcycle crash
Grimes County, Tx (FOX44) – The Department of Public Safety reports a 64-year-old Dickenson, Texas man was killed in a single motorcycle crash in Grimes County on Sunday. A DPS spokesman said the crash was reported about 11:28 a.m. on FM-3030, about three miles west of Anderson. The operator and victim was identified as Harold Lawrence Weaver, of Dickinson.
DPS Investigating Fatality Crashes In Madison, Grimes, And Burleson Counties
DPS reports the collision of a pickup, a SUV, and a semi on Highway 21 west of North Zulch Monday afternoon killed two of the drivers. They were identified as the driver of the truck, 81 year old James Nash of Leona and the driver of the SUV, 76 year old Carole Martin of Normangee. The preliminary crash investigation determined the pickup was passing the semi in a no passing zone when it struck the oncoming SUV head on. The driver of the semi was not injured.
BTU breaks ground on new facility in north Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Texas Utilities will move its operations into a new facility. The company is building a new campus at 2611 N Earl Rudder Fwy in Bryan. Tuesday morning, elected officials and BTU staff attended the official groundbreaking. The company has been in its current building for...
