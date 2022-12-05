ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

Brazos County Commissioners Hire Outside Law Firm Regarding Undisclosed Construction Issues At The Juvenile Justice Center

By Bill Oliver
 2 days ago
wtaw.com

Brazos County’s Regional Mobility Authority Board Meets For The First Time Since Voters Say No To Increasing Vehicle Registration Fees

The board of Brazos County’s regional mobility authority (RMA) has met for the first time since the defeat of a referendum to increase vehicle registration fees to help fund local transportation projects. Chairman Barry Moore said supporters of “Prop B” were not able to overcome opponents who talked about...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

NINE INDICTED BY AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY

Nine people were indicted last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 40-year-old Derek Vaughn Dabney, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 24-year-old Dharry Klinern Bailey, for Theft of Property between $2,500 and $30,000. 55-year-old Forrest Bruce Watson, indicted for Theft of Property less than $2,500 with Two...
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

21 INDICTED BY THE WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY

21 people were indicted by the Washington County Grand Jury Tuesday. Victor Hugo Aguilar, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Credit or Debit Card Abuse. Juan Alberto Freire Diaz, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Fraudulent Possession or Use of a Credit or Debit Card. Joaquin Santos Echeverria, 27 of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

2 dead in 11-vehicle crash involving motorcyclist on I-45 North Freeway and SH-242 southbound in Montgomery County: DPS

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a multi-vehicle crash where two people died on IH-45 and SH-242 southbound in Montgomery County Tuesday, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting DPS after they received multiple calls around 11:15 p.m….
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Texas A&M University police looking for help identifying MSC wallet thief

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University police are seeking the public's help in identifying a person involved in a stolen wallet case. On October 15, a student reported to police that her wallet had been stolen at the Memorial Student Center on campus, and a credit card was later used at Uptown Cheapskate in College Station, a clothing resale store off of Texas Avenue South, according to police.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Fire Department Activity

College Station firefighters responded to a pair of alarms Monday night. At a home on Coastal Drive, which is north of Hallaran pool between Rock Prairie and Ponderosa, a resident was burned during a cooking oil fire as they moved the fire from the stove to the back porch. CSFD paramedics treated the burns then transported the patient. there was no major fire damage.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Navasota Examiner

Speeding in possession

Two people were arrested Monday night after they were initially pulled over for speeding. Navasota Police Officers observed a vehicle speeding on Farm-to-Market Road 379 and conducted a traffic stop on the corner of West Washington Avenue and FM 379. The driver, Ronnie Zephyn, 56, of Millican, didn’t have a...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Motorcycle crash closes part of N Texas Avenue

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A crash on N Texas Avenue near Stevens Drive has sent at least one person to the hospital. Witnesses on scene say a pickup truck and motorcycle collided in the 3600 block of N Texas Avenue. The driver of the motorcycle was rushed to the hospital and appeared to have serious injuries.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

TIP LEADS TO NAVASOTA MAN’S DRUG ARREST

A Navasota man was arrested on Friday night after police found a large amount of drugs in his residence. Navasota Police were dispatched at 6:30pm to a house on the 700 block of Teague Street after they received information from Grimes County Precinct Three Constable Wes Male that there were narcotics inside.
NAVASOTA, TX
fox44news.com

One killed in Grimes County motorcycle crash

Grimes County, Tx (FOX44) – The Department of Public Safety reports a 64-year-old Dickenson, Texas man was killed in a single motorcycle crash in Grimes County on Sunday. A DPS spokesman said the crash was reported about 11:28 a.m. on FM-3030, about three miles west of Anderson. The operator and victim was identified as Harold Lawrence Weaver, of Dickinson.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

DPS Investigating Fatality Crashes In Madison, Grimes, And Burleson Counties

DPS reports the collision of a pickup, a SUV, and a semi on Highway 21 west of North Zulch Monday afternoon killed two of the drivers. They were identified as the driver of the truck, 81 year old James Nash of Leona and the driver of the SUV, 76 year old Carole Martin of Normangee. The preliminary crash investigation determined the pickup was passing the semi in a no passing zone when it struck the oncoming SUV head on. The driver of the semi was not injured.
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

BTU breaks ground on new facility in north Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Texas Utilities will move its operations into a new facility. The company is building a new campus at 2611 N Earl Rudder Fwy in Bryan. Tuesday morning, elected officials and BTU staff attended the official groundbreaking. The company has been in its current building for...
BRYAN, TX

