Saint Louis Park, MN

Minnesota Aurora won't be going pro - yet

EAGAN, Minn — Minnesota Aurora FC will remain in the pre-professional USL-W league for now. In a social media post on Tuesday, the team said despite garnering interest from the professional National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and USL Super League, "the timeline proved too short for us to secure the necessary investments to join a professional league for 2024."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Gophers Volleyball headed back to the Sweet 16

MINNEAPOLIS — Hugh McCutcheon and the Gophers Volleyball team are headed back to the Sweet 16 for an eighth-straight season. "I think it often times gets lost on a lot of people, but the idea that there're just 16 teams practicing today out of, whatever it is, three-hundred and change, that's a real thing, so we don't take it lightly," said Minnesota head coach Hugh McCutcheon.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

