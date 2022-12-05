MINNEAPOLIS — Hugh McCutcheon and the Gophers Volleyball team are headed back to the Sweet 16 for an eighth-straight season. "I think it often times gets lost on a lot of people, but the idea that there're just 16 teams practicing today out of, whatever it is, three-hundred and change, that's a real thing, so we don't take it lightly," said Minnesota head coach Hugh McCutcheon.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO