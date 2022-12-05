ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines International Airport building towards the future

By Roger Riley
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FINtB_0jYMLBz200

DES MOINES, Iowa — Construction has been going on for a number of months along Fleur Drive at the Des Moines International Airport. The work is to build a bridge that will eventually lead to a new parking ramp, which can hold 1,100 cars.

“Eleven hundred spaces in the new parking garage, which we desperately need,” said Airport Executive Director, Kevin Foley. “We’re filling up on regular basis right now so we need those 1100 spaces. It won’t be available until 2024 is anticipated completion.”

The ramp is an important piece leading up to a new airport terminal.

“We are under design of the new terminal of phase one,” said Foley. The project has been divided into phases in large part due to inflation, inflation continues to raise the cost of that project so we had to break it into three phases so things one new design right now.”

The cost in 2018 was estimated at $406 million. That cost has increased to over $700 million.

Now due to rising costs, the new terminal will be phased in, as the old terminal is phased out.

“Plan is to take that Phase 1 and do a temporary extension and hook into the existing concourses and once that’s done then we could actually tear this part of the terminal down,” said Foley.  “I can’t tell you how long that temporary extension will be there because it all depends on how funding flows.”

Foley said he’s gotten some $30 million in support from local governments around central Iowa that would use and benefit from the new terminal building.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCCI.com

Construction begins on massive turf field complex in Grimes

GRIMES, Iowa — Construction is underway on a massive new development in Grimes. Work started Wednesday to turn an empty lot near the city's Hy-Vee into the 50-acre GrimesPlex. The synthetic turf field facility would be one of the largest of its kind in the Midwest when it opens...
GRIMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa DOT Selling Affordable Surplus Furniture

(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning a sale of affordable surplus office furniture at its main complex in Ames. The deal is scheduled for December 13 and 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The items on sale include File cabinets, tables, shelving units, and other office items....
AMES, IA
We Are Iowa

Des Moines resident narrowly avoids online scam

DES MOINES, Iowa — With the holiday season in full swing, a usual Scrooge is back —holiday scammers. Des Moines resident, Judi Coppock decided to sell her late father's mobility scooter. She posted an ad online, using Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. After originally having no luck, someone finally reached out, But the would-be buyer set off some red flags, Coppock said.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Longtime Des Moines business struggles to stay afloat

DES MOINES, Iowa — Eric Frangos was 7 years old when his dad openedJim's Coney Island on Des Moines' south side. "We've been here 51 years. It goes back quite a ways. The recipes are 100 years old," Eric Frangos said. But four decades later, Eric Frangos and his...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines Schools discuss East High security improvements

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nine months have passed since an East High School student was shot and killed just outside of the school. Des Moines Public Schools has spent that time trying to make the campus more safe, and it shared the progress it has made on Wednesday. Interim Superintendent Matt Smith addressed participants of […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Fair Bars Four Food Vendors

(Des Moines) The Iowa State Fair bars four popular food vendors from returning, saying they underreported sales. Hardenbrook Concessions, Pete’s Lemonade Shake Ups and Pete’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, Dad’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, and JR Services received termination letters from the fair. The vendors are accused of underreporting nearly 98-thousand dollars, resulting in a loss of sales tax for the state.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Des Moines, Cedar Rapids Both Outside Top 100 of Sinful Cities List

(Undated) -- Des Moines and Cedar Rapids are both outside the top 100 in WalletHub's latest list of the most sinful cities in America. WalletHub ranks Des Moines 128th and Cedar Rapids 166th compared to the 182 largest cities in the country. WalletHub used 38 key factors to make its rankings including crime, excessive drinking rates, and the number of adult establishments per capita. WalletHub says the least sinful city in America is Port St. Lucie, Florida while the most sinful city is no surprise, Las Vegas. A full list of cities is available here.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

‘Gold kangaroo’ secretly hops into metro Red Kettle

DES MOINES, IOWA — A rare coin has made its way from Australia to a Salvation Army Red Kettle in the metro – but how it got there remains a secret. The Salvataion Army says a 2022 one-ounce gold kangaroo coin minted in Australia was dropped into a red kettle at a Hy-Vee on on […]
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

City of Grimes to Install Temporary Stoplight at Busy Intersection

(Grimes, IA) -- The City of Grimes is planning to install a temporary stoplight at the intersection of SE 19th St and S James Street next year. Much of S James St will be reconstructed between 2025 and 2026, but in the meantime, a temporary stoplight will be installed the spring of next year. A permanent traffic signal will be installed after the reconstruction is complete, likely by 2026.
GRIMES, IA
iheart.com

Des Moines Area Urgent-Care Patients Asked To Reserve Time Slot

(Des Moines, IA) -- A surge in respiratory cases is prompting a change at Unity Point's central Iowa walk-in clinics. Starting today (Monday), Unity Point is asking patients to reserve a time online before going to an Urgent Care or Express location. Unity Point says doing so will reduce patient wait time, and help guarantee patients will be able to see a provider.
DES MOINES, IA
WOWT

Pilot dies in southwest Iowa plane crash

DES MOINES, Neb. (WOWT) - A pilot was killed after his plane hit a power line while taking off from an Iowa airport on Monday. The Iowa Department of Public Safety told 6 News that the Ercoupe aircraft took off at 12:38 p.m. from Corning Municipal Airport in Adams County — about halfway between Des Moines and Omaha.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Fire destroys Des Moines garage Tuesday morning

DES MOINES, Iowa – A garage was destroyed by fire Tuesday in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. The call came in about the fire, near the intersection of MLK Jr. Pkway and Meek Ave., just before 11:00 a.m. Des Moines Fire Department officials said the detached garage was fully engulfed by […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Shania Twain adds Des Moines stop to 2023 tour

DES MOINES, Iowa — Shania Twain fans who were disappointed her 2023 tour didn’t include a stop in Des Moines can now celebrate — a second leg to the tour has been added and a concert date in Iowa’s Capital city is now on the books. The dates for the second leg of Twain’s Queen […]
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle

Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Ashby Avenue lights up for the holidays

DES MOINES, Iowa — A magical holiday tradition continues this year in Beaverdale. Ashby Avenue is lit up with Christmas lights. Nearly every home puts up thousands of lights each year to create a street-long sparkling spectacle. Dates and times include:. Friday, Dec. 9, from 5 p.m. to 10...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Former NICU baby paying it forward with gifts of tiny hats

DES MOINES, Iowa — A central Iowa girl’s annual gift is a yearly reminder of exactly where she came from. Joanna Strong, along with her mom Lindsey, delivered handmade hats to NICU babies Tuesday afternoon at MercyOne hospital. Joanna was a NICU baby and she and her mom work to give back each year on […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy