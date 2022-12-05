Reports: Oregon taps UTSA's Will Stein as new OC

Oregon has tapped Will Stein as its next offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports Monday.

Stein, 33, was the co-offensive coordinator at UTSA this past season. He joined the Roadrunners' staff in 2020 as wide receivers coach.

Before that, he had been a quality control assistant and Louisville and Texas, and an assistant coach at Lake Travis High School in Texas.

He succeeds Kenny Dillingham as the Ducks' offensive coordinator. Arizona State made Dillingham the youngest head coach in FBS last week at age 32.

Stein played quarterback at Louisville. He was a backup to Teddy Bridgewater for the majority of his career. He completed 59 percent of his passes for 1,273 yards and six touchdowns.

UTSA went 11-2 this season, won Conference USA and finished the regular season ranked 12th in FBS in scoring offense, putting up 38.7 points per game. Oregon was ninth nationally in scoring, with 38.7 points per game.

It's the second straight year that UTSA's play-caller has been lured away for a Power 5 gig. Former offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. joined Illinois this past season.

Oregon is set to face North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl.

UTSA will face Troy -- a fellow Group of 5 champion that won the Sun Belt -- in the Cure Bowl. --Field Level Media