Beaumont police name suspects in drive-by shootings that injured children, adult
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police detectives have arrested one suspect and a second surrendered in connection with two drive-by shootings at the same home, injuring two children and an adult, less than a week apart. Police continue seeking four additional suspects. The first shooting in the 4300 block of Fonville...
Suspect arrested on murder charge in death of accomplice during botched October robbery
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 29-year-old Beaumont man wanted in connection with an October robbery that left his accomplice dead is behind bars after turning himself in. Carron Joseph Dickenson, 29, of Beaumont, surrendered to police at about 6 p.m. according to Sgt. Tom Swope of the Beaumont Police Department.
Man jailed on murder charge in robbery that left accomplice dead
BEAUMONT — A man is in jail and charged with murder in a robbery that left his accomplice dead in a shootout with the homeowner. Carron Dickenson Junior, 29, is held on $500,000 bond for aggravated robbery and a $250,000 bond for murder. He surrendered at the jail Tuesday...
East Texas News
Ivanhoe man arrested on indecency charge
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – An investigation last week resulted in an arrest of an Ivanhoe man and a charge against him of indecency with a child. According to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, last month, deputies with the...
Family of Edward Phillips seeking closure after his remains possibly found in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are working to identify the remains found in a wooded area this week, which they believe may belong to a man last seen October 2021. Edward Theodore Phillips, 71, was last seen on October 20, 2021 on foot in the area of Marie and Waco Street in the Pear Orchard neighborhood.
PAPD investigating fatality crash
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur police are investigating a crash that resulted in one death and injuries to four other occupants, according to information Chief Tim Duriso provided to KFDM/Fox 4. He says police responded to the crash involving two vehicles late Monday night on State Highway 82 and...
12/7: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Paul Anthony Joubert, 51, 404 Pear St. — two counts drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500. Michael Earl Leger, 47, 108 Fourth St., Starks — drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer; contraband in penal...
Teenage driver and two children escape injury in rollover crash
A teenage driver and two children were lucky to escape injury in a rollover crash just east of Jasper on Tuesday evening. It happened shortly before 9:00 on Farm to Market Road 776, just before Highway 63 East. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said that 17-year-old Isabella...
Two inmates injured during fight at Beaumont prison, investigation underway
BEAUMONT, Texas — An investigation is underway after a fight at a Beaumont prison left two inmates injured. It happened on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Multiple inmates were seen fighting around 10:15 a.m. at United States Penitentiary Beaumont, according to a USP Beaumont release. Two of the inmates involved...
Port Arthur family sues accused drunk driver in death of 24-year-old man
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A family from Port Arthur is filing a civil suit after their loved one was killed by an accused drunk driver in October. Irving Canela, 24, was driving along Highway 73 when Daniel Clayton Rawley of Pearland allegedly collided head-on with him while driving the wrong way, according to Texas Department of Public Safety investigators.
On the Run seeks your help in finding a woman wanted for burglary
JEFFERSON COUNTY — It's one of your favorite segments and now you'll get to see the report at a new time. On the Run will air each Monday on Live at Five. We give you the opportunity to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. We team up with the...
Former Evadale Little League coach now facing federal charges in addition to state charges
JASPER, Texas — A former Evadale Little League president accused of sexually abusing multiple children is now facing federal charges. Adam Isaacks, who was first arrested and charged in Sabine County in December 2021 and later in Jasper County, is now facing federal charges for six counts of transportation of minors in interstate commerce for purposes of sexual conduct involving three victims.
Bureau of Prisons releases statement on fight that injured two at USP Beaumont
BEAUMONT — The press release below was given to KFDM/Fox4 regarding a fight that occurred on Tuesday. Bureau of Prisons confirmed that two inmates sustained minor injuries they say were consistent with a fight. One inmate was taken to a hospital for treatment, and has been reportedly returned to...
Featured Felons for the Week of 12-02-2022
Multi-County Crime Stoppers: Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. Original Article: https://www.kingwood.com/msg/news.php?news_id=4569667.
Beaumont United High School employee fired over alleged 'inappropriate relationship' with student
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont Independent School District employee was fired after they allegedly engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student. Beaumont ISD administration was told about an alleged relationship involving a Beaumont United High School employee and student Monday morning. The district immediately notified their police department...
Why a mosquito invasion is underway in Southeast Texas
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A mosquito invasion is underway in Southeast Texas. High grass and puddles from recent rains, along with heat and humidity, are turning the area into a mosquito breeding ground. Jefferson County's mosquito control director told us that Monday night, the city of Nederland was on the...
Sheriff asks for Help in Finding Missing Man from Call
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby is asking for continued help locating a missing man from Call, Texas. Joshua Ian Larkin has been missing since the middle of November. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 409-379-3636 or 409-379-3637. For more...
Concerns that I-10 construction may be driving down Beaumont hotel occupancy tax revenue
BEAUMONT — Interstate 10 construction is creating a lot of frustration, slowing traffic and causing detours. An added concern right now is that the expansive highway work may be driving away dollars for local businesses. When you take a bird's-eye view of Interstate 10 entering into Beaumont, you see...
Alleged roadside assault, robbery of rival outlaw motorcycle gang members lands seven men in Liberty County jail
An open records request made by Bluebonnet News in late October is finally shedding some light on the Oct. 24, 2022, arrests of seven men related to an alleged assault and robbery of two outlaw motorcycle gang members in Liberty County on March 5, 2022. The seven men are accused of taking part in the roadside assault and robbery of the two members of a rival outlaw biker gang along US 90 in Raywood in southeast Liberty County.
Frustrated Beaumont residents address ongoing sewage problems at city council meeting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Council heard from concerned residents Tuesday evening regarding the ongoing sewage problems in the city. 12News first reported these issues in the Amelia neighborhood in the South End of Beaumont from Thanksgiving, but those issues actually extend to others in the North End. Residents...
