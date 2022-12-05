ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4beaumont.com

Man jailed on murder charge in robbery that left accomplice dead

BEAUMONT — A man is in jail and charged with murder in a robbery that left his accomplice dead in a shootout with the homeowner. Carron Dickenson Junior, 29, is held on $500,000 bond for aggravated robbery and a $250,000 bond for murder. He surrendered at the jail Tuesday...
BEAUMONT, TX
East Texas News

Ivanhoe man arrested on indecency charge

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – An investigation last week resulted in an arrest of an Ivanhoe man and a charge against him of indecency with a child. According to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, last month, deputies with the...
IVANHOE, TX
fox4beaumont.com

PAPD investigating fatality crash

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur police are investigating a crash that resulted in one death and injuries to four other occupants, according to information Chief Tim Duriso provided to KFDM/Fox 4. He says police responded to the crash involving two vehicles late Monday night on State Highway 82 and...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Lake Charles American Press

12/7: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Paul Anthony Joubert, 51, 404 Pear St. — two counts drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500. Michael Earl Leger, 47, 108 Fourth St., Starks — drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer; contraband in penal...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Teenage driver and two children escape injury in rollover crash

A teenage driver and two children were lucky to escape injury in a rollover crash just east of Jasper on Tuesday evening. It happened shortly before 9:00 on Farm to Market Road 776, just before Highway 63 East. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said that 17-year-old Isabella...
JASPER, TX
12newsnow.com

Former Evadale Little League coach now facing federal charges in addition to state charges

JASPER, Texas — A former Evadale Little League president accused of sexually abusing multiple children is now facing federal charges. Adam Isaacks, who was first arrested and charged in Sabine County in December 2021 and later in Jasper County, is now facing federal charges for six counts of transportation of minors in interstate commerce for purposes of sexual conduct involving three victims.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Featured Felons for the Week of 12-02-2022

Multi-County Crime Stoppers: Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. Original Article: https://www.kingwood.com/msg/news.php?news_id=4569667.
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Why a mosquito invasion is underway in Southeast Texas

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A mosquito invasion is underway in Southeast Texas. High grass and puddles from recent rains, along with heat and humidity, are turning the area into a mosquito breeding ground. Jefferson County's mosquito control director told us that Monday night, the city of Nederland was on the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
newtoncountynews.net

Sheriff asks for Help in Finding Missing Man from Call

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby is asking for continued help locating a missing man from Call, Texas. Joshua Ian Larkin has been missing since the middle of November. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 409-379-3636 or 409-379-3637. For more...
CALL, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Alleged roadside assault, robbery of rival outlaw motorcycle gang members lands seven men in Liberty County jail

An open records request made by Bluebonnet News in late October is finally shedding some light on the Oct. 24, 2022, arrests of seven men related to an alleged assault and robbery of two outlaw motorcycle gang members in Liberty County on March 5, 2022. The seven men are accused of taking part in the roadside assault and robbery of the two members of a rival outlaw biker gang along US 90 in Raywood in southeast Liberty County.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy