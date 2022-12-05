Affidavit: Brevard County deputy thought gun was unloaded before 'jokingly' shooting twice at fellow deputy

Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Orlando youth program employee arrested, accused of molesting teenage girl, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man who worked with the City of Orlando's youth development program has been arrested and accused of inappropriately touching a 17-year-old girl, according to official court records. DeMarcus Womack, 31, was arrested Tuesday by Orlando police and booked into jail on charges of indecent, lewd, or...
fox35orlando.com
3 deadly missing person cases in Orange County prompts new partnership with sheriff's office
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office will announce a new partnership to better search for missing persons after the search for three people who disappeared in November ended in tragedy. The cases involved two children and an older man with dementia in Central Florida. All of them...
fox35orlando.com
Florida men kidnap, beat, threaten to kill man they held for ransom, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three Orange County men are facing charges after deputies said they kidnapped another man and beat him with a hammer and two-by-four, then threatened to kill him if they didn't receive a $500 ransom. The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Marcos Caraballo, Dylan Telleria, and Alexis...
Sheriff Lopez, deputies search woods for suspect in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators say a man wanted for aggravated battery could be hiding out near a neighborhood in southern Osceola County. Sheriff Marcos Lopez, along with his deputies, searched a wooded area overnight and throughout the early morning of Wednesday for the suspect. OCSO didn’t...
WPBF News 25
Vero Beach couple arrested and accused of abusing dogs, running puppy mill
VERO BEACH, Fla. — An Indian River County couple was arrested and charged with running a puppy mill in Vero Beach. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Michael Mendez and Shelby White. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. They both face multiple...
Brevard County deputy accused of fatally shooting roommate could seek plea deal, expert says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — While the Brevard County deputy who told investigators he accidentally shot and killed his roommate and fellow deputy over the weekend faces a felony and the end of his career, he is not likely to spend a long time in prison, experts predict. >>> STREAM...
Orange County deputies investigate after person stabbed at business early Wednesday
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after a person was stabbed at a local business Wednesday morning. Deputies and ambulances were called out around 1:45 a.m. to Oak Ridge Road near Defiance Avenue, not far from Oak Ridge High School. Channel 9 crews found a large...
Sheriff warns of crime trend after he falls victim to it
The Indian River County Sheriff is warning about a crime that can be so easy to overlook that even he recently fell victim to it.
click orlando
Man drowns in ocean off Brevard County beach, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in Brevard County Wednesday after disappearing underwater during a swim, according to the sheriff’s office. Crews were dispatched to Sunrise Park in Indialantic along at North Miramar Avenue around 2:30 p.m., county officials told News 6. Deputies said a man in...
FDLE: No disciplinary issues reported for Brevard County deputies involved in shooting
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Questions remain after a Brevard County deputy shot and killed another deputy in the apartment where they lived together as roommates. Law enforcement officers are trained on basic gun safety. Melanye Smith, the Southern Police Institute coordinator, said that means deputy Andrew Lawson went against his training when he pointed his gun at his roommate Austin Walsh’s head and pulled the trigger, twice.
fox35orlando.com
Daughter of Osceola County 'Most Wanted' suspect talks about why he needs to be caught
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County sheriff said his agency is on the lookout for a suspect accused of the sexual battery of two minors. Davie Albarran, 50, is wanted for multiple warrants for sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation of two young girls, according to Sheriff Marcos Lopez.
Florida deputy ‘jokingly’ shot, killed by roommate, fellow deputy
New details have emerged about the weekend death of a 23-year-old sheriff's deputy in Florida.
click orlando
Woman fatally struck by cars in front of Brevard fire station, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died after being struck by two vehicles in front of a Brevard County fire station Wednesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said they responded to State Road A1A and Moonlight Drive in the southern area of Melbourne Beach shortly after 7 p.m.
westorlandonews.com
Attempted Murder Arrest in Downtown Stabbing over Bottle of Cologne
The Orlando Police Department has taken another violent criminal off the streets who admitted to nearly killing a man over a bottle of cologne. A man was attacked in downtown Orlando with a metal pole and stabbed multiple times with a knife. The attacker has spent a combined 30 years in prison.
WESH
Sheriff: 23-year-old Brevard County deputy killed by fellow deputy in accidental shooting
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Brevard County Sheriff, 23-year-old deputy Austin Walsh was killed Saturday by his own roommate, who is also a fellow deputy, in an accidental shooting. "This afternoon, I have to stand here and talk about the loss of one of my deputies who...
WESH
Deputies make arrest in deadly Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 4200 block of Tymberwood Lane in Orlando in reference to a shooting. According to officials, responding deputies found a male victim, identified as 38-year-old Lavance Smith, who had sustained a gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
Affidavit: Brevard County deputy pulled trigger twice, firing single shot that killed fellow deputy
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — An off-duty Brevard County deputy pointed his gun at his roommate, a fellow deputy, inside their apartment and pulled the trigger twice, according to an arrest warrant. Investigators said deputy Andrew Lawson reported that the gun did not go off the first time. The second...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando warehouse fire: 911 calls released deadly fire that ignited fireworks
ORLANDO, Fla. - Recordings of 911 calls reveal new details about an Orange County warehouse fire that ignited fireworks stored inside a unit at the facility. The fire broke out on Dec. 1 in Taft inside a unit where the company Magic in the Sky stored fireworks. "There's smoke, and...
‘False alarm’: 50-plus deputies respond to Deltona High after report of gunfire heard on campus
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — More than 50 deputies searched Deltona High School after deputies said they received a 911 call reporting that gunshots were heard on campus. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the school resource deputy and school guardian were at the school and did not report hearing any gunshots in the area. Deputies are reporting that the call was a “false alarm.”
cbs12.com
'Operation Blue's Clues:' Puppy mill shut down in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a months-long investigation, deputies said they were able to shut down a puppy mill and arrest two people involved. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said an investigation was conducted against Michael Mendez, 26, and Shelby White, 25, for operating a puppy mill inside a house in Vero Beach.
