Beaumont, TX

12newsnow.com

Former Evadale Little League coach now facing federal charges in addition to state charges

JASPER, Texas — A former Evadale Little League president accused of sexually abusing multiple children is now facing federal charges. Adam Isaacks, who was first arrested and charged in Sabine County in December 2021 and later in Jasper County, is now facing federal charges for six counts of transportation of minors in interstate commerce for purposes of sexual conduct involving three victims.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Woman accused in 2019 stabbing death at Port Arthur apartment complex has bond revoked after missing court appearance

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 26-year-old Port Arthur woman who is charged with murder had her bond revoked after she failed to appear in court Monday. Amesty Healy Smith is charged in connection with the 2019 stabbing death of Gerald Taylor. She was set to appear before Judge John Stevens Monday morning to possibly begin her trial, but she did not show up.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
East Texas News

Ivanhoe man arrested on indecency charge

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – An investigation last week resulted in an arrest of an Ivanhoe man and a charge against him of indecency with a child. According to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, last month, deputies with the...
IVANHOE, TX
KPLC TV

Alleged hookah bar shooter makes first court appearance via Zoom

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The young man in jail in connection with the shooting of eight people at a Lake Charles nightclub made his first court appearance Monday morning. Damien Guidry, 20, of Welsh, participated in court from jail via Zoom. He is held without bond on seven counts of attempted murder.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
fox4beaumont.com

Why a mosquito invasion is underway in Southeast Texas

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A mosquito invasion is underway in Southeast Texas. High grass and puddles from recent rains, along with heat and humidity, are turning the area into a mosquito breeding ground. Jefferson County's mosquito control director told us that Monday night, the city of Nederland was on the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

PAPD investigating fatality crash

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur police are investigating a crash that resulted in one death and injuries to four other occupants, according to information Chief Tim Duriso provided to KFDM/Fox 4. He says police responded to the crash involving two vehicles late Monday night on State Highway 82 and...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

29 Southeast Texas United Methodist Churches vote to leave denomination

BEAUMONT, Texas — Almost 30 Southeast Texas Methodist churches are disaffiliating due to conflicting views on gay marriage and abortion within the denomination. More than 1,000 lay and clergy delegates from across the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church at a special session Saturday, according to a United Methodist Church statement.
BEAUMONT, TX
therecordlive.com

Church wants to donate building to county, but parking lot holds up deal

First United Methodist Church wants to give Orange County a downtown building that can be used to house first responders and volunteers during an emergency like a hurricane. But an impasse on an agreement for use of a parking lot across the street is holding up the deal. Tuesday, Orange...

