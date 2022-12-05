Read full article on original website
fox4beaumont.com
Zero tolerance for student-teacher relationships: BISD board member and DA's Office
BEAUMONT — Zero tolerance is the message from a BISD school board member and from the Jefferson County's District Attorney's Office. This message comes after allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a student and former employee at Beaumont United High School. BISD is investigating and says the employee is...
12newsnow.com
Former Evadale Little League coach now facing federal charges in addition to state charges
JASPER, Texas — A former Evadale Little League president accused of sexually abusing multiple children is now facing federal charges. Adam Isaacks, who was first arrested and charged in Sabine County in December 2021 and later in Jasper County, is now facing federal charges for six counts of transportation of minors in interstate commerce for purposes of sexual conduct involving three victims.
Family of Edward Phillips seeking closure after his remains possibly found in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are working to identify the remains found in a wooded area this week, which they believe may belong to a man last seen October 2021. Edward Theodore Phillips, 71, was last seen on October 20, 2021 on foot in the area of Marie and Waco Street in the Pear Orchard neighborhood.
fox4beaumont.com
Bureau of Prisons releases statement on fight that injured two at USP Beaumont
BEAUMONT — The press release below was given to KFDM/Fox4 regarding a fight that occurred on Tuesday. Bureau of Prisons confirmed that two inmates sustained minor injuries they say were consistent with a fight. One inmate was taken to a hospital for treatment, and has been reportedly returned to...
Woman accused in 2019 stabbing death at Port Arthur apartment complex has bond revoked after missing court appearance
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 26-year-old Port Arthur woman who is charged with murder had her bond revoked after she failed to appear in court Monday. Amesty Healy Smith is charged in connection with the 2019 stabbing death of Gerald Taylor. She was set to appear before Judge John Stevens Monday morning to possibly begin her trial, but she did not show up.
4 wanted, 2 in custody for drive-by shootings that wounded 3, including child, teen at Beaumont home
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is looking for four suspects in connection to two separate drive-by shootings in the same home that left a man, a teen and a child injured. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a November 4, 2022 newscast.) Dearius Keshawn Owens turned...
East Texas News
Ivanhoe man arrested on indecency charge
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – An investigation last week resulted in an arrest of an Ivanhoe man and a charge against him of indecency with a child. According to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, last month, deputies with the...
Two inmates injured during fight at Beaumont prison, investigation underway
BEAUMONT, Texas — An investigation is underway after a fight at a Beaumont prison left two inmates injured. It happened on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Multiple inmates were seen fighting around 10:15 a.m. at United States Penitentiary Beaumont, according to a USP Beaumont release. Two of the inmates involved...
Suspect arrested on murder charge in death of accomplice during botched October robbery
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 29-year-old Beaumont man wanted in connection with an October robbery that left his accomplice dead is behind bars after turning himself in. Carron Joseph Dickenson, 29, of Beaumont, surrendered to police at about 6 p.m. according to Sgt. Tom Swope of the Beaumont Police Department.
KFDM-TV
Man jailed on murder charge in robbery that left accomplice dead
BEAUMONT — A man is in jail and charged with murder in a robbery that left his accomplice dead in a shootout with the homeowner. Carron Dickenson Junior, 29, is held on $500,000 bond for aggravated robbery and a $250,000 bond for murder. He surrendered at the jail Tuesday...
Beaumont longtime Mediterranean deli still in business in spite of social media posts
BEAUMONT, Texas — A long time Beaumont deli whose owner announced it was closing more than a month ago is actually still open for business. The owner of Abbie's Imports, a popular deli featuring Mediterranean food, Abbie Baradar, announced on his Facebook page on November 1, 2022, that the deli was "closing the door" and that "everything must go."
Port Arthur family sues accused drunk driver in death of 24-year-old man
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A family from Port Arthur is filing a civil suit after their loved one was killed by an accused drunk driver in October. Irving Canela, 24, was driving along Highway 73 when Daniel Clayton Rawley of Pearland allegedly collided head-on with him while driving the wrong way, according to Texas Department of Public Safety investigators.
KPLC TV
Alleged hookah bar shooter makes first court appearance via Zoom
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The young man in jail in connection with the shooting of eight people at a Lake Charles nightclub made his first court appearance Monday morning. Damien Guidry, 20, of Welsh, participated in court from jail via Zoom. He is held without bond on seven counts of attempted murder.
Medical experts bracing for scarcity in children's medicine, sharing advice with parents amid nationwide shortage
BEAUMONT, Texas — Medical experts in Beaumont are preparing in case a children's medicine shortage seen nationwide makes its way Southeast Texas. While area shelves are stocked with medicine such as Tylenol, health professionals believe this could change soon. Greg Hamby is Beaumont pharmacist. He saw a demand in...
fox4beaumont.com
Why a mosquito invasion is underway in Southeast Texas
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A mosquito invasion is underway in Southeast Texas. High grass and puddles from recent rains, along with heat and humidity, are turning the area into a mosquito breeding ground. Jefferson County's mosquito control director told us that Monday night, the city of Nederland was on the...
fox4beaumont.com
On the Run seeks your help in finding a woman wanted for burglary
JEFFERSON COUNTY — It's one of your favorite segments and now you'll get to see the report at a new time. On the Run will air each Monday on Live at Five. We give you the opportunity to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. We team up with the...
KFDM-TV
PAPD investigating fatality crash
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur police are investigating a crash that resulted in one death and injuries to four other occupants, according to information Chief Tim Duriso provided to KFDM/Fox 4. He says police responded to the crash involving two vehicles late Monday night on State Highway 82 and...
29 Southeast Texas United Methodist Churches vote to leave denomination
BEAUMONT, Texas — Almost 30 Southeast Texas Methodist churches are disaffiliating due to conflicting views on gay marriage and abortion within the denomination. More than 1,000 lay and clergy delegates from across the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church at a special session Saturday, according to a United Methodist Church statement.
therecordlive.com
Church wants to donate building to county, but parking lot holds up deal
First United Methodist Church wants to give Orange County a downtown building that can be used to house first responders and volunteers during an emergency like a hurricane. But an impasse on an agreement for use of a parking lot across the street is holding up the deal. Tuesday, Orange...
Deputies arrest three people in Beaumont following string of auto burglaries in Jefferson County
BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County deputies arrested three people in Beaumont following a series of recent auto burglaries. The arrests took place Friday around 2:30 p.m. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office detectives and SWAT searched a residence in the 8600 block of Phelan Boulevard. The search was in connection with...
