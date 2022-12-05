ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starr County, TX

Border Patrol seizes more than 300 pounds of marijuana in Salineño

By Alejandra Yañez
 2 days ago

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Over 300 pounds of marijuana was seized by U.S. Border Patrol agents Sunday night in Salineño, according to authorities.

Over 400 migrant apprehensions in Starr County over past 4 days
Source: Chief Border Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez Twitter
Traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure worth $1.8M

A tweet from Chief Border Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez stated agents seized 345 pounds of marijuana. The drugs are valued at more than a quarter of a million dollars, Chavez stated.

According to the tweet, the driver of the load fled to Mexico.

ValleyCentral

