Border Patrol seizes more than 300 pounds of marijuana in Salineño
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Over 300 pounds of marijuana was seized by U.S. Border Patrol agents Sunday night in Salineño, according to authorities.
A tweet from Chief Border Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez stated agents seized 345 pounds of marijuana. The drugs are valued at more than a quarter of a million dollars, Chavez stated.
According to the tweet, the driver of the load fled to Mexico.
