12 cattle killed in Iowa rollover crash
According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, a semi-trailer driven by 33-year-old Anton Tomash of Alta Vista left the roadway of US 52 near Calmar around 10 p.m. The trailer overturned, throwing clear several of the 33 cattle on board and trapping others in the wreck.
KCRG.com
12 cattle dead in semi rollover in northeastern Iowa
CALMAR, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi crash resulted in the death of 12 cattle late Wednesday night in Winneshiek County. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said the semi was heading southbound on US Highway 52, just north of 175th Street in Calmar, at about 10 p.m. when the driver attempted to get a jug of water from the passenger side of the cab.
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Teen Hurt in Bus Crash
A school bus collided with a U.S. Postal Service vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Waterloo, leaving one teenager injured. Waterloo Police say the crash occurred on W 9th St and Williston Avenue after 3:15 p.m. in Waterloo. The 14 year-old was taken to an area hospital, complaining of a sore neck after the crash. Right now, the cause of the crash is unknown.
iheart.com
Two Hospitalized After Head-On Crash in Northeast Iowa
(Fayette County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says two people are hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash in northeast Iowa Monday. The ISP says the crash happened north of Sumner when the driver of a pickup lost control of the vehicle on icy roads and hit a semi truck. There were two people inside the pickup, both of whom were taken to an area hospital in serious condition. The driver of the semi was not hurt. So far, the names of those involved have not been released. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
951thebull.com
Missing Charles City Woman Found Deceased, Memorial Services Set
A Charles City woman reported missing Monday afternoon was found deceased. In a Facebook post at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, the Charles City Police Department said 46-year-old Angela Fogarty went missing from the area of the Casa (or Clarkview) Apartments on Saturday. An updated post less than an hour later indicated that she had been located.
KCRG.com
Icy roads lead to accident, injury in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 5th, at 10:11 am, the Fayette County dispatch received a report of a two-vehicle accident on County Road V-68 just northeast of Sumner. Deputies and the Iowa State Patrol arrived in the area between 170th and 165 street to discover that 2016 Chevy...
kwayradio.com
Abused Woman Died from Injuries
A Waterloo woman who was hospitalized after an alleged domestic assault last week has died from her injuries, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 39 year old Rebecca Taylor, also known as Rebecca Todd, was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after being knocked unconscious. She never regained consciousness and died on Saturday. Her boyfriend, 33 year old Lamarcus Williams remains in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He says he punched Taylor in the head and pushed her, causing her to hit her head on a dresser. He was already on probation for punching Taylor in the head in April. Williams has been charged with Domestic Assault, Escape, Interference, and Assault on a Police Officer.
kwayradio.com
Backhoe Hit by Hunting Party
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for those in a hunting party after a round struck a backhoe with a person inside on Saturday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The construction worker was working on the Northern Natural Gas Line around 8:00 a.m. Saturday when the bottom of his cab was hit by the bullet. The construction crew said they saw a group of hunters, maybe a dozen of them, in the area. Deputies believe the round was fired by a rifle near the Miller Creek Access by the Cedar River. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.
KCRG.com
Jesup home a total loss after Monday night fire
JESUP, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire destroyed a home in Jesup on Monday night. Firefighters were called to the home in the 7000 block of Jesup Road at about 9:30 p.m. The fire department released images showing the extensive damage done to the home. It’s considered a total loss.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Woman Arrested for Stealing Customer’s SUV from Independence Dealership
A woman was arrested for stealing a customer’s vehicle from an Independence dealership last week. Independence Police say Jenna McLaury drove to the Independence Kwik Star last Tuesday, purchased some things and then walked over to Dunlap Motors, where she got into a black SUV and drove off. Police...
KCRG.com
Cresco man arrested in connection to Decorah shooting that injured one
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in Decorah on Friday morning. In a press release, police said 23-year-old Tyler Dozark, of Cresco, was arrested and faces multiple charges related to the shooting that sent one victim to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
cbs2iowa.com
Accidental shooting in Cedar Falls critically injures woman
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — A woman is now fighting for her life after authorities say she accidentally shot herself. It happened just after 1:00pm in the parking lot of the Cedar Falls Walmart. Authorities say the woman was in the driver's seat when the gun went off. Her husband...
Head-on crash leaves two drivers dead in southeastern Minnesota
Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash in southeastern Minnesota Friday afternoon. The crash happened on the 19600 block of Hwy. 26 in Jefferson Township, Houston County, just before 4 p.m., and involved an Infiniti G35 and Chevy Classic. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the southbound Infiniti collided...
iheart.com
PHOTOS: Large Truck Flies Over Edge Of Busy Georgia Highway
A semi-truck fell off of a busy highway in Clayton County following a crash, and someone was able to snap a photo of the incident. According to WSB-TV, the semi-truck went over the side of I-85 in the Southbound lanes near the airport. A travel advisory was issued for the area following the crash.
KBUR
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
kchanews.com
Law Enforcement Searches North Iowa Home in Missing Person Investigation
Law enforcement agencies have searched a north Iowa home as part of a missing person investigation. In a Facebook post, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office says they, along with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), conducted the search of a home at 808 Main Street in Elma on Wednesday.
kiow.com
Be Prepared for the Predicted Upcoming Snowstorm
Forecasters say a snowstorm should arrive by midday today, dumping mostly snow across the area counties. The National Weather Service is predicting between one and four inches of snow by Thursday night for communities from Sheldon and Storm Lake to Mason City and Decorah. In areas where the temperatures hover around freezing, there could be icing. Motorists are warned to be prepared for hazardous roads and to allow extra time for travel.
iheart.com
Some needed rain is on the way...some snow, too!
Doug here...when I talked with WQAD's Andrew Stutzke about weather this morning he said there is a 30 percent chance of a White Christmas around here. (sad face here) But, some good news is we're expecting some rain in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service in Davenport...
voiceofalexandria.com
Floyd County faces obstacle as supervisor-elect backs out
Election Day is over, but who will fill a Floyd County supervisor seat remains uncertain after the man elected to the job turned it down. Supervisor-elect Jeff Hawbaker (R) submitted a letter Nov. 18 to the county auditor’s office declining to represent District 3, which covers the northern and western portions of Floyd County. County Auditor Gloria Carr said the county plans to fill the vacancy by appointment, but voters could force a special election under the Iowa Code.
cbs2iowa.com
Benton Community School District looking to pass $48.5 million referendum in March
BENTON COUNTY, Iowa — The four schools in Benton County need repairs that can no longer be postponed any longer, according to superintendent Pamela Ewell. The board put together a 35-person committee four years ago. They collaborated with an architectural firm to examine the schools and see where those...
