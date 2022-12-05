ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

College football bowl games: Every contest ranked, from best to worst

With all due respect to a few beloved holidays on the calendar this month, the most wonderful time of the year is upon us: college football bowl season. Sure, some may decry that there are too many or that they're just glorified exhibitions. But the games are the best source of cross-country non-conference matchups we get and have some of the most wildly bizarre moments of the entire college football season on the regular.
MICHIGAN STATE
Centre Daily

Kentucky’s Will Levis announces he won’t play in Music City Bowl, declares for NFL Draft

Kentucky football will play its bowl game without star quarterback Will Levis. Levis, who played through injuries for most of the 2022 season, announced Wednesday he would opt out of the Wildcats’ bowl game in order to focus on returning to 100% in advance of the 2023 NFL Draft. Levis is widely projected as a first-round draft pick and one of the top quarterbacks in the draft class.
LEXINGTON, KY
Centre Daily

Lakers News: Super Bowl Champ Projects Which Football Position Would Best Suit LeBron James

Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports Network recently chatted with retired Super Bowl championship-winning tight end Daniel Wilcox. The conversation eventually turned to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Though he is widely considered to be one of the greatest Lakers in history, James has always had a huge affinity for football, too. He was considered one of the best wide receivers in Ohio before ultimately deciding to pursue a pro basketball career which, let's face it, was the right call.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Broncos Drafting a First-Round RB Could Make a Lot of Sense

The Denver Broncos have to figure out how to extract production out of their offense for the 2023 season. This year has been a complete disappointment offensively, and the Broncos' issues in the passing game have been lamented ad nauseam. It's time to focus on the run game, which the...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

BREAKING: Jadon Perlotte Commits to Georgia

It may seem early for a 2025 football player to commit to their future college program. After all, the class of '25 still has two full seasons of football left to be played on the prep level before they can even sign their national letter of intent. That may be...
ATHENS, GA
KPEL 96.5

College Football Playoff Odds for Final Four Teams

This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Labs. In the history of the NCAA College Football Playoff, there have nearly always been a few late twists and turns that made the selection process a tough chore. That is after a whole season full of upsets, near upsets, and teams...
GEORGIA STATE
Centre Daily

Seahawks Defense Continues to Dominate Early Pro Bowl Voting

The Seattle Seahawks' defense has had its ups and downs on the field this season. But when it comes to earning individual votes for this season's Pro Bowl, the Seahawks have been dominant. Rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen and linebacker Jordyn Brooks continue to lead their respective positions in total Pro...
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

Patriots Under Pressure: Mac Jones, New England Facing Must-Win at Arizona

FOXBORO — Through 13 weeks in the 2022 NFL season, the New England Patriots find themselves in a pressure situation. Following their disappointing 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills last Thursday, the Pats have dropped to 6-6, and currently outside the playoff window in the AFC. With their proverbial backs against the postseason wall, the Patriots need to return to the win column to remain in contention.
NEW ENGLAND, ND
Centre Daily

Miami Heat Among The NBA’s ‘Head-Scratchers’

Last week the Miami Heat felt like they were trending in the right direction. This week, they are once again searching for answers. The Heat followed a three-game winning streak, including a victory against the Boston Celtics, with two bad losses versus the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons. NBA.com recently...
MIAMI, FL
Centre Daily

Deshaun Watson’s QB Coach Explans When to Expect Watson to be Back to Himself

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was a bit rusty in his debut with the team. It was pretty much as expected, but it also raised some eyebrows and cause a little bit of worry. No one knows his true skill set better than his quarterback coach Quincy Avery, he chimed in on how long it'll take Watson to be himself again.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy