FOX Sports
College football bowl games: Every contest ranked, from best to worst
With all due respect to a few beloved holidays on the calendar this month, the most wonderful time of the year is upon us: college football bowl season. Sure, some may decry that there are too many or that they're just glorified exhibitions. But the games are the best source of cross-country non-conference matchups we get and have some of the most wildly bizarre moments of the entire college football season on the regular.
CBS Sports
College football winners, losers of 2022 season: Alabama hits floor under Nick Saban, TCU shatters CFP mold
The regular season is over and the bowl schedule is set, so it's time to look back at the teams and people that will stick with us from the 2022 college football season. If there's one thing we learned this year -- heck, if there's one thing we learn every year -- it's that so little of what we expect to happen actually comes to fruition.
College football transfer portal tracker: Best players on the move in 2023
Free agency of a kind has come to college football after the introduction of the new transfer portal, and to date a few thousand players have already taken advantage, with many more set to make a move ahead of the 2023 season. Last offseason saw the movement of several elite, blue-chip players ...
Ranking All 41 FBS Bowl Games by Watchability
We also give one reason to tune in to every matchup.
Centre Daily
Kentucky’s Will Levis announces he won’t play in Music City Bowl, declares for NFL Draft
Kentucky football will play its bowl game without star quarterback Will Levis. Levis, who played through injuries for most of the 2022 season, announced Wednesday he would opt out of the Wildcats’ bowl game in order to focus on returning to 100% in advance of the 2023 NFL Draft. Levis is widely projected as a first-round draft pick and one of the top quarterbacks in the draft class.
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Colorado sees flurry of decommitments after Deion Sanders hiring
In his first meeting with Colorado’s football team, new head coach Deion Sanders wasted no time telling his players that there would be major changes to the roster in the coming weeks and months. That also extends to the Buffaloes’ recruiting, where CU parted ways with seven of its...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Super Bowl Champ Projects Which Football Position Would Best Suit LeBron James
Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports Network recently chatted with retired Super Bowl championship-winning tight end Daniel Wilcox. The conversation eventually turned to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Though he is widely considered to be one of the greatest Lakers in history, James has always had a huge affinity for football, too. He was considered one of the best wide receivers in Ohio before ultimately deciding to pursue a pro basketball career which, let's face it, was the right call.
Centre Daily
Broncos Drafting a First-Round RB Could Make a Lot of Sense
The Denver Broncos have to figure out how to extract production out of their offense for the 2023 season. This year has been a complete disappointment offensively, and the Broncos' issues in the passing game have been lamented ad nauseam. It's time to focus on the run game, which the...
Centre Daily
BREAKING: Jadon Perlotte Commits to Georgia
It may seem early for a 2025 football player to commit to their future college program. After all, the class of '25 still has two full seasons of football left to be played on the prep level before they can even sign their national letter of intent. That may be...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Maurice Campbell, Offensive Tackle, Benedict Tigers
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Jackie Matthews, Cornerback, Mississippi State Bulldogs
College Football Playoff Odds for Final Four Teams
This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Labs. In the history of the NCAA College Football Playoff, there have nearly always been a few late twists and turns that made the selection process a tough chore. That is after a whole season full of upsets, near upsets, and teams...
'When it clicks, it clicks': Deshaun Watson still trying to find former version of himself
BEREA − There was a lot of things Deshaun Watson could prepare for in his first regular-season start last Sunday. What Watson couldn't prepare for, though, was the emotions. The emotions, as much as the rust, were something the Browns quarterback just had to deal with as he faced the Houston Texans. ...
Centre Daily
Seahawks Defense Continues to Dominate Early Pro Bowl Voting
The Seattle Seahawks' defense has had its ups and downs on the field this season. But when it comes to earning individual votes for this season's Pro Bowl, the Seahawks have been dominant. Rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen and linebacker Jordyn Brooks continue to lead their respective positions in total Pro...
Centre Daily
Patriots Under Pressure: Mac Jones, New England Facing Must-Win at Arizona
FOXBORO — Through 13 weeks in the 2022 NFL season, the New England Patriots find themselves in a pressure situation. Following their disappointing 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills last Thursday, the Pats have dropped to 6-6, and currently outside the playoff window in the AFC. With their proverbial backs against the postseason wall, the Patriots need to return to the win column to remain in contention.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Keyron Kinsler Jr., Safety, Alcorn State Braves
Centre Daily
Miami Heat Among The NBA’s ‘Head-Scratchers’
Last week the Miami Heat felt like they were trending in the right direction. This week, they are once again searching for answers. The Heat followed a three-game winning streak, including a victory against the Boston Celtics, with two bad losses versus the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons. NBA.com recently...
Centre Daily
Deshaun Watson’s QB Coach Explans When to Expect Watson to be Back to Himself
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was a bit rusty in his debut with the team. It was pretty much as expected, but it also raised some eyebrows and cause a little bit of worry. No one knows his true skill set better than his quarterback coach Quincy Avery, he chimed in on how long it'll take Watson to be himself again.
