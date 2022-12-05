Read full article on original website
Related
“Forbidden” Pleasures Make You More Spiritual
Woman with bracelet taking bathPhoto byPhoto by Sunsetoned. As souls, we needed a tool that allowed us to experience life in the physical plane. Alfred Russell Wallace said “Nature never over-endows a species beyond the needs of everyday existence.”
The Y Chromosome Is Going To Disappear, Scientists Say
"The human Y is in the very last stages of degeneration, and the big question is how long till it, too, gets lost," expert Jenny Graves told Newsweek.
Opinion: The mind games of narcissists, explained in plain English
Narcissistic triangulation is when your partner has a limited amount of narcissistic supply or has suffered a narcissistic injury. Often, they'll even bring in a third party to validate their point of view. They'll also send you photos to keep you in the game. Narcissistic triangulation can be confusing and frustrating, but there are some things you can do to deal with it.
Palmistry Expert Explains What It Means If You Have a Cross On Your Hands
This is called "a mystic cross."
psychologytoday.com
What’s ‘Wrong’ with People who Fall for Narcissists?
You may have molded yourself to become more "lovable" to a parent, making you a pleaser. We stay for reasons that seem to defy common sense, making us question our own level of intelligence. Take stock of the incredible person you were before you encountered this person who made you...
Opinion: Gaslighting Phrases Manipulators Use Against Their Victims
Information in this article is based on opinion, personal experience, and medical websites, which are cited within the story. Fire Photo and Silhouette Photo by Unknown Authors are licensed under CC BY.
Effectively Healing Yourself Unlocks "Superpowers"
Woman in red long sleeve shirtPhoto byPhoto by Elia Pellegrini on UnsplashonUnsplash. You heard it many times. We live in a world that has unrealistic expectations from us. From dusk till dawn, in one way or another, we’re told that we’re not enough. And unfortunately, most of us believe it. To cope with this sense of incompleteness and inadequacy, we demand too much from ourselves.
Borderline Personality Disorder and Lowered Empathy
I have previously written about two personality disorders. One of them is associated with a lack of empathy, affects about six point two percent of the general population, and is known as Narcissistic Personality Disorder - or NPD for short. The other is associated with having shallow emotions & Adolf Hitler, affects one point eight percent of the general populace, & is known as Histrionic Personality Disorder or HPD. Now, I am going to be writing about Borderline Personality Disorder, which you can also refer to as BPD if you want to shorten it. The disorder is a condition that is characterized by instability and impulsivity. Some studies say that the condition affects around one point six percent of adults, but another peer-reviewed scientific study says that the number could be up to six percent of the general population.
What does 111 mean? Why you keep seeing it and how it will help you manifest your power.
The angel number 111 is associated with confidence, motivation and independence. It means a new journey of self is on its way, said Novalee Wilder.
scitechdaily.com
New Study Reveals How Childhood Fears Play Role in Future Anxiety and Depression
A longitudinal imaging study connects reduced ventral striatum activity to later depression. A recent imaging study led by a scientist at The University of Texas at Dallas discovered early risk factors linked to children’s temperament as well as a neural process that might predict whether a person would develop depression and anxiety in adolescence and early adulthood.
Everyone's a Little Bit Psychic, and You Have One of Four Main Psychic Abilities
Which one do you have?
MindBodyGreen
How To Tell If Someone Is Lying To You, From Psychology Experts
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. No one wants to be lied to. But the reality is, white lies abound, and prolific liars are among us. If you think someone could be lying to you and want to know for sure, here's how experts say you might be able to tell, plus what to do when the truth comes out.
The Power of Vipassana Meditation: A Technique for Inner Transformation
You may have heard of Vipassana meditation, but do you know what it is and what it can do for you?. Vipassana, which means "insight meditation," is a technique that helps you to see things as they are. It's a way of looking at reality without any filters, and it can be a powerful tool for inner transformation. The purpose of Vipassana is to see the true nature of reality and to liberate yourself from the suffering caused by our delusions.
MedicalXpress
Study: People with mental disorders lose years of their working lives
By looking at the data of all people aged 18–65 years registered in Denmark over a period of 22 years, researchers from Aarhus University have been able to shed light on some of the consequences faced by those diagnosed with a mental disorder. The study followed a total of...
psychologytoday.com
Do You Have Trouble Letting Go?
People effortlessly “let go” of many, many things all the time. It can be useful to explore reasons for holding on to things. When things are difficult to "let go" it is because some aspect of it is still important. Working clinically with others is something I consider...
techaiapp.com
The Future of Major Depressive Disorder Treatments
Over the last 20 years, we’ve seen major strides in the treatment options for major depressive disorder. We now understand that depression isn’t the same for everyone. The idea is to identify and diagnose what’s happening in a person’s neurochemistry so we can target our treatment in a way that works specifically for them.
psychologytoday.com
Existential Anxiety: What It Is and What to Do About It
Existential anxiety refers to a chronic state of discomfort and fear about issues related to one's existence, like aging, dying, and death. According to terror management theory, anything that reminds us of our own death, like COVID, is likely to increase our existential anxiety. Existential anxiety doesn't respond as well...
Hypnotherapy Could Be The Key To Healing Through Unlocking The Subconscious Mind
During this episode of Insight Treatment Hour, Fredrick was joined by special guest Niki Payne, CCHt to break down the facts, benefits and misconceptions of supplementing mental health treatment with hypnotherapy. Payne’s journey to practicing hypnotherapy begins with her struggle as an adolescent and young adult. When her college boyfriend passed away from drug addiction ...
wdfxfox34.com
Is a narcissist gaslighting you?
Originally Posted On: https://thinkstrong.uk/is-a-narcissist-gaslighting-you/. Are you wondering if you are the victim of a narcissist gaslighting you?. Take a big breath, and consider if you are around someone who repeatedly shuts down your thoughts, feelings or concerns. Is the person overly critical, and manipulating reality to serve their agenda, or constantly judging your decisions? Maybe you have a strong sense that your relationship is full of lies, but you keep doubting and questioning your own sanity?
Comments / 0