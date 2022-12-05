Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘You took my best friend away’: Memphis man killed by semi-truck on I-40 in Arkansas
Note: The crash happened at 3:30 a.m. The time has been corrected. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis man was killed by a semi-truck that kept driving on the side of an Arkansas interstate Sunday. It happened on I-40 in St. Francis County near Forrest City just after 3:30 a.m. Authorities identified the victim as […]
VIDEO: Arkansas state trooper hits suspect car after chase on I-530
A newly-released video shows an Arkansas state trooper crashing head on into a suspect’s car after a chase on Interstate 530 in Jefferson County last month.
actionnews5.com
1 dead, power lines down after crash near airport
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash at the intersection of Winchester Road and Airways Boulevard has left one dead, police say. Officers responded to the crash at 8:08 p.m. Police say a vehicle struck a pole and overturned. One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Police ask drivers to...
actionnews5.com
2 suspects wanted for East Memphis burglary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened in East Memphis on Tuesday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the burglary at 10:45 a.m. on Park Avenue. Officers were advised that the victim had left her home and later received a call from her...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Fayette County (Fayette County, TN)
The Police department reports a motor vehicle crash in Memphis on Wednesday early morning. The accident happened on Interstate 40 in Fayette County. The collision involves only one vehicle. According to the police.
neareport.com
Memphis man killed in St. Francis County crash
St. Francis County, Ark. – A traffic accident claimed the life of a Memphis man on December 4 in rural St. Francis County. It happened at 3:34 PM on Sunday, the report with Arkansas State Police said. A 2012 GMC Sierra was disabled and stopped on Interstate 40 at the 260 mile marker. Sircrease Brooks, 45, of Memphis, was a passenger in the vehicle. He was attempting to put gas in the vehicle when an unknown semi truck approached. When the semi-truck passed, it struck both the passenger and the vehicle and continued eastbound without stopping.
actionnews5.com
Fatal hit and run in East Memphis leaves 1 dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department responded to a crash at the Kirby and Mt. Moriah intersection where a man was found dead at the scene. Police say the man was crossing Kirby Road when a dark-colored, mid-sized sedan with tinted windows struck...
actionnews5.com
Hit-and-run on Shelby Drive leaves pedestrian dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At 7:02 p.m., the Memphis Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive. A man was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver involved in the crash did stay after the incident. No charges have been filed, but this...
actionnews5.com
Ambulance, left running, stolen from Regional One
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man stole an ambulance Monday night. An EMT for Choctaw Health Center in Philadelphia, Mississippi, told police he transferred a patient to Regional One, and while inside, left the vehicle running with the keys inside. The driver says when he returned to...
These 6 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since October
There are currently 6 kids that are missing in Arkansas since October. Please take a minute to look over these missing posters and help get these kids back home. Please remember that if you spot any of these kids do not approach them, contact the local authorities. You can call 911, or 1-800-843-5678.
Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight
Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle. An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
actionnews5.com
Woman detained after shooting in North Memphis leaves man critical
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been detained after police say a shooting Tuesday morning in North Memphis left one man in critical condition. Officers responded to the shooting at 10:33 a.m. on Kney Street. Police say one man was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. This...
actionnews5.com
Police: Driver beaten after fatally striking woman in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was fatally struck by a car while walking in Frayser Tuesday evening. Police say that at 5:34 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian crash on Range Line Road where the woman was found dead. Police say that the driver stayed on the scene. Police...
actionnews5.com
1 man killed after shooting on I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man. Officers responded to the scene of the shooting on Interstate 240 and Jackson Avenue Monday night. MPD says, the man did not survive the injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. No arrests have...
Woman found dead at Covington Pike Bottoms near I-40 and Covington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating what caused the death of a woman in northeast Memphis after they found her body in a car near I-40 and Covington Pike. At 12:52 am, officers responded to an abandoned vehicle call at Wells Station Road and Chelsea Avenue. The vehicle...
actionnews5.com
3 suspects wanted for shoplifting at beauty supply store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shoplifting at a beauty supply store that happened on Sunday afternoon involving three suspects, according to police. Officers responded to the shoplifting at 2:30 p.m. at Beauty Nation located at 3246 Jackson Avenue. Officers were advised that two suspects entered...
actionnews5.com
1 killed, 2 injured in I-40 crash
FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a crash on I-40 on Wednesday morning. The crash happened in Fayette County, near mile marker 35. In addition to the fatality, two people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials say there was only one vehicle involved...
Kait 8
Man killed in late-night crash
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police said a 36-year-old Hughes man was killed when another vehicle hit him. According to the agency’s preliminary fatal crash report, the crash happened at 11:54 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 on Highway 147 (Cranford Lane). A 2004 Pontiac driving south...
actionnews5.com
Woman found dead in abandoned car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department officers found a woman dead inside a car in Covington Pike Bottoms. Officers responded to an abandoned car at Wells Station Road and Chelsea Avenue Tuesday at 12:52 a.m. It is unclear how she died. There is no suspect information.
18 arrested, tipsters awarded $25,000 in string of Memphis liquor store burglaries
MEMPHIS, Tenn — CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County says so far, 18 people have been arrested, with more arrests to come, and two tipsters have gotten rewards in a string of liquor store burglaries. The organization said Memphis Police have arrested 18 people so far believed to be...
Comments / 0