Forrest City, AR

actionnews5.com

1 dead, power lines down after crash near airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash at the intersection of Winchester Road and Airways Boulevard has left one dead, police say. Officers responded to the crash at 8:08 p.m. Police say a vehicle struck a pole and overturned. One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Police ask drivers to...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 suspects wanted for East Memphis burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened in East Memphis on Tuesday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the burglary at 10:45 a.m. on Park Avenue. Officers were advised that the victim had left her home and later received a call from her...
MEMPHIS, TN
neareport.com

Memphis man killed in St. Francis County crash

St. Francis County, Ark. – A traffic accident claimed the life of a Memphis man on December 4 in rural St. Francis County. It happened at 3:34 PM on Sunday, the report with Arkansas State Police said. A 2012 GMC Sierra was disabled and stopped on Interstate 40 at the 260 mile marker. Sircrease Brooks, 45, of Memphis, was a passenger in the vehicle. He was attempting to put gas in the vehicle when an unknown semi truck approached. When the semi-truck passed, it struck both the passenger and the vehicle and continued eastbound without stopping.
SAINT FRANCIS COUNTY, AR
actionnews5.com

Fatal hit and run in East Memphis leaves 1 dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department responded to a crash at the Kirby and Mt. Moriah intersection where a man was found dead at the scene. Police say the man was crossing Kirby Road when a dark-colored, mid-sized sedan with tinted windows struck...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Hit-and-run on Shelby Drive leaves pedestrian dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At 7:02 p.m., the Memphis Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive. A man was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver involved in the crash did stay after the incident. No charges have been filed, but this...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Ambulance, left running, stolen from Regional One

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man stole an ambulance Monday night. An EMT for Choctaw Health Center in Philadelphia, Mississippi, told police he transferred a patient to Regional One, and while inside, left the vehicle running with the keys inside. The driver says when he returned to...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman detained after shooting in North Memphis leaves man critical

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been detained after police say a shooting Tuesday morning in North Memphis left one man in critical condition. Officers responded to the shooting at 10:33 a.m. on Kney Street. Police say one man was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. This...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Police: Driver beaten after fatally striking woman in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was fatally struck by a car while walking in Frayser Tuesday evening. Police say that at 5:34 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian crash on Range Line Road where the woman was found dead. Police say that the driver stayed on the scene. Police...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 man killed after shooting on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man. Officers responded to the scene of the shooting on Interstate 240 and Jackson Avenue Monday night. MPD says, the man did not survive the injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. No arrests have...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

3 suspects wanted for shoplifting at beauty supply store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shoplifting at a beauty supply store that happened on Sunday afternoon involving three suspects, according to police. Officers responded to the shoplifting at 2:30 p.m. at Beauty Nation located at 3246 Jackson Avenue. Officers were advised that two suspects entered...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 killed, 2 injured in I-40 crash

FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a crash on I-40 on Wednesday morning. The crash happened in Fayette County, near mile marker 35. In addition to the fatality, two people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials say there was only one vehicle involved...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
Kait 8

Man killed in late-night crash

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police said a 36-year-old Hughes man was killed when another vehicle hit him. According to the agency’s preliminary fatal crash report, the crash happened at 11:54 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 on Highway 147 (Cranford Lane). A 2004 Pontiac driving south...
HUGHES, AR
actionnews5.com

Woman found dead in abandoned car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department officers found a woman dead inside a car in Covington Pike Bottoms. Officers responded to an abandoned car at Wells Station Road and Chelsea Avenue Tuesday at 12:52 a.m. It is unclear how she died. There is no suspect information.
MEMPHIS, TN

