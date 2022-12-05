ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cases of canine flu surge in Texas, what to watch out for

AUSTIN (KXAN) –– While respiratory illnesses in humans – such as COVID-19, RSV and influenza – are on the rise in Texas, experts are saying that Texans should not only look out for their human family members this season but also for their furry ones. “We’re...
What legal weed in Missouri means for Kansas

KANSAS — On November 8th, voters in Missouri passed Amendment 3, essentially giving recreational cannabis a green light in the Show-Me-State. But, after Missouri marijuana laws go into effect on December 8, 2022, will legal weed in Missouri create complications for the Sunflower State, where recreational marijuana is illegal?
Texas Secretary of State resigns from role

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Secretary of State John Scott announced Monday he is resigning from his office, effective at the end of the year. Scott began his tenure as Texas secretary of state in October 2021, following an appointment from Gov. Greg Abbott. In his announcement, Scott said he...
U.S. Border Patrol agent dies in accident while on duty

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent assigned to the McAllen Station was killed in an accident while on duty, federal authorities announced Wednesday. At about 1 a.m. Wednesday, a Border Patrol agent on an all-terrain vehicle was assigned to the McAllen station and was tracking a group of suspects that illegally crossed the border.
Virginia restaurant refuses service to conservative advocacy group

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia-based conservative Christian advocacy group was turned away from a local restaurant just an hour before their reservation last week. A representative of the Family Foundation said he was frustrated after the group was turned away from Metzger Bar and Butchery last Wednesday. The group claims the refusal had to do with their religious beliefs.
South Dakota governor orders review of Chinese investments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday called for an immediate review of the state’s investments to determine if it has stakes in Chinese companies, stepping up her rhetoric against the ascendant Asian economic giant that has also emerged as a powerful rival to the United States.
