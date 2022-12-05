Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NETerry MansfieldOmaha, NE
Related
thebestmix1055.com
Warriors fall to Dordt in final minutes
FREMONT, Neb. – Midland University stepped onto the court inside the Wikert Event Center to battle Dordt University on Saturday afternoon. The Warriors found themselves down 20 points at the break, but battle back one possession at a time in the second half. They found themselves in the lead in the final minute, but a jumper in the final seconds allowed the Defenders to edge the Warriors 94-93 in Fremont. Midland moves to 4-7 overall and 0-5 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC), while Dordt improves to 9-2 on the season and 2-2 in the conference.
thebestmix1055.com
Nebraska to Face Oregon in NCAA Regional on Thursday
The seventh-ranked Nebraska volleyball team will face ninth-ranked Oregon on Thursday at 10 a.m. CT in an NCAA regional semifinal at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Thursday’s match will be televised nationally on ESPNU and can be streamed on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app. The match will be heard on The Big Dog 98.9/1340, starting at 9:30 Thursday morning, online at BigDogNow.com.
thebestmix1055.com
Huskers Claim Third Straight Cliff Keen Title
LAS VEGAS — Three Huskers claimed individual titles and the Nebraska wrestling team won its third-straight and fifth overall Cliff Keen title on Saturday night at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Brock Hardy (141), Peyton Robb (157) and Mikey Labriola (174) all finished atop their weight classes as NU...
thebestmix1055.com
Man faces charges from Sunday incident
Fremont police officers were called at 12:33 a.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of Ohio Street for a report of an impaired male. The investigation resulted in Alexander W. Marchand, 19, of Fremont being arrested for DUI +.15 and resisting arrest first offense.
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man arrested for domestic assault
Fremont police responded at 11:47 Saturday night to the 1600 block of North C Street for a domestic disturbance complaint. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Thomas J. Prado, 49, of Fremont for third-degree domestic assault.
thebestmix1055.com
‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign to start Dec. 16
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for overtime enforcement activities. These activities will be held in conjunction with the National “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” high-visibility enforcement campaign. Dodge County motorists can expect to see extra...
thebestmix1055.com
Assessor’s office says deadlines approaching
The Dodge County Assessor’s Office has issued a pair of deadline reminders. Any eligible organization seeking continuation of property tax exemption must file a Statement of Reaffirmation of Tax Exemption Form 451A, on or before Dec. 31 in the county where the property is located. Failure to file will...
Comments / 0