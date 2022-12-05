FREMONT, Neb. – Midland University stepped onto the court inside the Wikert Event Center to battle Dordt University on Saturday afternoon. The Warriors found themselves down 20 points at the break, but battle back one possession at a time in the second half. They found themselves in the lead in the final minute, but a jumper in the final seconds allowed the Defenders to edge the Warriors 94-93 in Fremont. Midland moves to 4-7 overall and 0-5 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC), while Dordt improves to 9-2 on the season and 2-2 in the conference.

