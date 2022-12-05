ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

Missing Irving child found, suspect in custody

By Matt McGovern
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OW65K_0jYMJgwB00

IRVING, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – An Amber Alert issued for a missing Irving, Texas child has been discontinued after the child was found and reported safe.

The Irving Police Department said Monday afternoon that four-month-old Gianina Martinez is in the process of being reunited with her family. Gianina was previously believed to be in imminent danger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15jk1C_0jYMJgwB00
Gianina Martinez (left) and Germey Martinez (right). (Photos Courtesy: Irving Police Department)

Police said Gianina was taken by her father, 29-year-old Germey Martinez, after assaulting the victim at their apartment in the 6300 block of N. MacArthur Boulevard. Germey was later taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCEN

Waco Police arrest 2nd suspect in theft of $750k worth of vehicles

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department arrested the second suspect in the theft of around $750,000 worth of vehicles Tuesday. Police say they arrested 33-year-old Rolando Hernandez after he was found in a local motel with a stolen vehicle. They arrested the first suspect, 33-year-old Isabel Gonzalez on...
WACO, TX
fox4news.com

Seagoville man found dead in burning car, family seeks answers

DALLAS - The family of a man found dead in a burning car in northwest Dallas is looking for answers about his murder. Larry Gosha is from Seagoville, southeast of Dallas. Family members said he went out Friday night and never returned. Firefighters found his body inside a burning Mercedes...
SEAGOVILLE, TX
WFAA

8-year-old girl shot in North Richland Hills

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — North Richland Hills are investigating the shooting of an 8-year-old girl Wednesday evening. Police responded to the shooting at about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 6500 block of Jerrell Street. The child is expected to survive, police say. Parents drove her to the hospital...
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
WFAA

Juvenile hit by wanted hit-and-run driver, Frisco police say

FRISCO, Texas — Frisco police have released a photo of a vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run with a juvenile in November. The department says a juvenile was struck by a vehicle on Coit Road in front of Rock Hill High School. It happened around 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.
FRISCO, TX
dpdbeat.com

Dallas Police Working to Identify Fatal Hit and Run Suspect

On December 7, 2022, Dallas Police made an arrest in the hit and run crash that killed 82-year-old Florence Kelly on November 7, 2022. Dallas Police identified the suspect driver as a 12-year-old male and charged him with Murder. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Update: November 9, 2022.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

22-year-old woman arrested for fatal Dallas hit-and-run

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in Dallas last month.On Dec. 6, 2022, Dallas police arrested Eddaria Lawrence, 22, in connection with a Nov. 14, 2022 hit-and-run that left Bo Stephens, 33, dead. She has been charged with failing to stop and render aid and manslaughter.According to police, the accident took place just after midnight in the 9900 block of Forest Ln,Stephens was walking on the sidewalk and stepped into the road, where he was hit by a person - later identified as Lawrence - driving very fast. The impact was so hard that Stephens was thrown from the road into a brick wall.Lawrence allegedly left the scene without stopping to help Stephens, who later died of his injuries.She is currently being held at the Dallas County Jail 
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Waxahachie police searching for missing 13-year-old

WAXAHACHIE, Texas - Police in Waxahachie are searching for a missing teenager. Akitchita ‘Kichi’ Hargers, 13, was last seen Wednesday afternoon in Waxahachie. He is described as 6’ tall and was last seen wearing what he has on in the photo released by police. They say he was also wearing a tan and black backpack.
WAXAHACHIE, TX
actionnews5.com

Officials: Family Dollar customer who shot suspected robber charged

DALLAS (WFAA) - A Texas man who shot and killed another man suspected of stealing from a Family Dollar store faces a murder charge in the case, according to officials. Police say 47-year-old Kevin Jackson Sr. shot and killed a man who was fighting with two female store workers last Tuesday night at a Family Dollar store in Dallas. He is now facing a murder charge.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Dog found shot dead near Tenison Park

The Dallas Police Department found a dog fatally shot near Tenison Park. The dog, a black-and-brown shepherd mix, was found in the 7100 block of E. Grand Avenue around 7 a.m. Oct. 26, according to DPD Beat. Anyone with information about this incident or the person who committed the crime...
DALLAS, TX
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Update: Multiple pedestrians killed in I-49 crash near Powhatan

Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Dec. 6 shortly after 7 pm on I-49 north of Natchitoches. This crash killed 19-year-old Tyran Williams of Dallas, TX, 21-year-old Dylan Young of Dallas, TX, and 19-year-old Broderick Moore of Cedar Hill, TX. The three men have been identified by area news outlets as being students at Southern University.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KIXS FM 108

Texas Truck Driver Caught Hauling 13 Million Worth of Drugs

TRAVELING TEXAS SEMI -TRUCK. Officials received word about a large shipment of narcotics passing through Marion County in Indiana. After an immense investigation, officials were able to locate the alleged shipment traveling inside a semi-truck trailer. Officials pulled the suspected truck over and approached the driver. Inside the truck was...
ENNIS, TX
ketr.org

Hunt County authorities seeking information about missing Hawk Cove teenager

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about a teenager reported missing from Hawk Cove. Kearstyn Hope Cagle, age 16, was last seen leaving her home in Hawk Cove on Oct. 2. She was reported missing on Nov. 17. Cagle is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair. Cagle has a tattoo on her left forearm that reads “she gave me life” written in cursive. Anyone with information on Cagle’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6800. Or, to remain anonymous, contact Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929, online at www.huntcountycrimestoppers.com or via mobile app at P3TIPS.com.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

State unexpectedly rested case on day 3 of Aaron Dean murder trial

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The state unexpectedly rested Wednesday afternoon in the murder trial of a former police officer. Prosecutors spent about two and half days making their case that Aaron Dean committed murder when he shot Atatiana Jefferson in 2019. The last witness the state called to the stand before resting was Atatiana Jefferson's sister, Ashley Carr, who told jurors Jefferson planned on becoming a doctor. "She wanted to find a cure for diabetes," Carr said. "She had it since she was very young." Carr testified Jefferson moved into their mother's home, where she was shot and killed, to help take care...
FORT WORTH, TX
KSST Radio

Dallas Woman Arrested In Hopkins County On Shreveport Warrant

December 5, 2022 – A 40-year-old Dallas woman was arrested in Hopkins County early Monday morning on a Shreveport warrant, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Stephen Lail reported stopping a Mercedes M35 at 12:49 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 124 (South Broadway Street). The 40-year-old woman was identified by a Texas-issued ID card.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy