Read full article on original website
Related
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
3 signs you’re drinking too much water
We’re often told to drink eight glasses of water a day – but this might not actually be the magic number.Research from the University of Aberdeen published this week suggests the recommended intake of two litres of water a day doesn’t actually match our actual needs – and in many situations is too high.Given around half of our daily intake of water comes from food, scientists estimate we only really need around 1.5 to 1.8 litres per day.That doesn’t mean you should stop hydrating entirely. “Our bodies need water for a whole host of essential functions,” says Dr Bryony Henderson,...
Got a Weird COVID-19 Symptom? You’re Not Alone.
From COVID tongue to COVID toe, doctors have seen some bizarre cases.
4 Ways Your Body Is Telling You That You’re Taking Too Much Melatonin
Melatonin, a.k.a. the sleepy hormone, is produced naturally by the body and—you guessed it—plays a major role in sleep. “The release of natural melatonin in your body is linked to the time of day, but it typically increases when it’s dark and decreases during periods of more light,” says Melissa Rifkin, MS, RDN, CDN.
Can Putting Vicks VapoRub on Your Feet Cure a Cough?
There’s no actual scientific evidence to support it, but plenty of people still swear by Vicks VapoRub as an unconventional cure for a cough. It’s that time of year again—sniffles and coughs are going around, and many of us who have caught whichever bug is spreading like wildfire at daycare this year would just like some relief from those annoying cold symptoms, like a lingering cough. If you’re ready to try anything to get a break from coughing, here’s an unconventional cure that might be worth a shot: Putting Vicks VapoRub on the soles of your feet, then covering it with a clean pair of socks.
cohaitungchi.com
My Labs Are Normal. Why Do I Still Have Thyroid Symptoms?
Countless patients visit their doctors for their annual physicals with complaints that include fatigue, weight gain, anxiety and more. Their doctors then perform screenings that include thyroid labs, only for the labs to come back “normal.” However, if you are experiencing a list of symptoms that are common thyroid symptoms, there’s a chance that there’s something your doctor has missed.
Medical News Today
What shingles blisters look like and how to treat them
Shingles causes a painful, itchy, and blistering rash. The blisters fill with fluid but will eventually crust over and disappear during the course of the infection. Treatment includes antivirals to help lessen the severity, along with oatmeal baths and calamine lotion to ease discomfort. Shingles is a viral infection caused...
Lima News
GERD is not ‘just’ heartburn
Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is one of the most common digestive disorders in the world. It happens when acid comes up from the stomach, which is acid-resistant, into the esophagus, which is less acid-resistant. Dr. James East, a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London, says GERD may be common,...
Can’t fall asleep? Try this ancient technique
The breathwork style that can calm a racing mind was coined by integrative medicine specialist Dr. Andrew Weil in 2015, but it is an ancient practice with roots in yoga.
"Lock Down Your Group Chats, People": This 25-Year-Old Found A Bunch Of Coworkers Making Fun Of Her On Slack
"In that group chat, I became a running joke, apparently. Like, I was named dropped many, many times."
Medical News Today
All my joints hurt suddenly: 10 potential causes
Many conditions can cause joint pain, but not all will affect all the joints at once. Sudden and widespread joint pain can result from infections, inflammatory diseases, and complications of some health conditions. Influenza (flu) is a common infection that can cause. joint pain. Some types of arthritis and autoimmune...
MedicalXpress
Study finds women are actually more likely than men to have AFib
Atrial fibrillation, one of the most common types of heart arrhythmias, has long been considered more common in men. But new research indicates that may not be the case. A recent study in in JAMA Cardiology suggests that when height is accounted for, women are actually more likely than men to have AFib. This is a major shift in traditional thinking about the condition, which can result in stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Symptoms of Adrenal Burnout?
Adrenal glands are two small glands located on top of your kidneys, which produce various hormones, including cortisol. Their function is to produce hormones such as adrenaline and noradrenaline, which help the body prepare for fight or flight. Under stress, you produce and release short bursts of cortisol into your bloodstream.
icytales.com
When Is a Dog Considered an Adult: 12 Amazing Facts
When is a dog considered an adult? Quite an interesting question. Dogs are the most preferred pets and are found in almost every home. Loyalty is the first trait that comes to everyone’s mind when the name dog is heard. Their friendliness, affection, and energy make them lovable pets.
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism cause a person to feel tired?
Fatigue is a symptom of hyperthyroidism. The condition can speed up a person’s metabolism and cause them to experience disrupted sleep patterns, insomnia, and anxiety. The combined effects of these can contribute to feelings of fatigue. The American Thyroid Association (ATA) explains that a person’s thyroid is a butterfly-shaped...
Medical News Today
What to know about sudden joint pain
There are several possible causes of sudden joint pain, such as gout, infections, and tendinitis. Other possible causes are injuries, such as fractures, dislocations, sprains, and strains. Sudden joint pain can be uncomfortable and affect a person’s ability to carry out daily tasks. If a person experiences sudden joint...
womansday.com
How Long Do Migraines Last? Here's What Doctors Say
Sorry to be blunt, but migraines are the absolute worst. And those who get it, get it. They come out of nowhere, last an undetermined amount of time, and can be incredibly debilitating. After all, studies show that migraines are the second most disabling condition worldwide. According to the American...
Can Too Much Aspirin Be Hazardous To Your Health?
Aspirin is a medication commonly used for fevers, pain, and swelling. But can too much aspirin be hazardous to your health? Read on to find out.
icytales.com
What Kinds Of Foods Stimulate Appetite?: 6 Foods And 12 Tips To Boost Appetite
We all have those days when we don’t feel like eating, either because stress and weariness kill hunger or being ill makes us have a funny relationship with food and many other reasons. While not having an appetite once in a while is completely normal, losing appetite can negatively affect our health in the long run. Food is fuel for our bodies. We need to add the right amount and substance to keep it running like a smooth machine.
Healthline
How to Know If You’re Experiencing AFib or a Panic Attack
When your heart starts racing, your chest feels constricted, and you’re overcome by an intense feeling of foreboding, you may be experiencing atrial fibrillation (AFib) or a panic attack — or both. Atrial fibrillation is one of the most common forms of irregular or atypical heart rate, otherwise...
Comments / 0