informnny.com
Person incarcerated in St. Lawrence County arrested on prison contraband charge
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – A person incarcerated at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility has been arrested on a felony contraband charge, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 36-year-old Carrie L. Burnor, of Canton, was allegedly found to be in possession of Suboxone on...
informnny.com
Dem governor: Caring is key to connecting with rural voters
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday that Democrats have a better chance of connecting with rural voters in his home state and elsewhere when they talk about the things people need and the ways they can help them. “When we think about how do we...
informnny.com
Kentucky’s Dem governor files for red-state reelection bid
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Fresh off an event trumpeting Kentucky’s largest-ever economic development project, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear filed for reelection Monday, touting his work to increase jobs, expand health care and support teachers during a term marred by a pandemic and deadly storms. Beshear defended his efforts...
informnny.com
New York ramps up efforts to prevent impaired driving
NEW YORK (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, Governor Hochul proclaimed December as STOP-DWI Month and announced a number of initiatives to combat impaired driving. The latest measures will build off of continued efforts to stop impaired driving, especially around the holiday season. “New York has zero tolerance for impaired driving,...
informnny.com
New York State Police investigating homicide in Van Buren
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are investigating what they are classifying as a homicide at a Village Green apartment in the Town of Van Buren. The address they’re investigating is at 684 Idlewood Lane located in Village Green. According to New York State Police, the...
informnny.com
Black bear illegally killed in Finger Lakes wildlife refuge
SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been ticketed for allegedly illegally killing a black bear on a national wildlife refuge in the Finger Lakes, according to the DEC. Two Environmental Conservation Officers received a report on Nov. 18 that a K9 tracked a bear that had been shot earlier that day in the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge in Seneca County. Refuge biologists reportedly told the DEC the bear is likely the first confirmed black bear sighting on the refuge property.
