Oakland County, MI

The Oakland Press

Real estate: What is a ‘chain of title’?

Q: We are selling my aunt’s home and were told that the buyer’s mortgage company asked to review a chain of title. Not sure what that is?. A: A chain of title is the recorded history of matters which affect the title to a specific parcel of real property, such as ownership, encumbrances and liens, usually beginning with the original recorded source of the title. This is something that the title insurance company handling the sale would provide; nothing that you would have to do.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Additional charges filed against Oakland Co. doctor

A physician affiliated with youth hockey in Metro Detroit now faces 21 total criminal charges stemming from reports of sexual abuse, after the Oakland County Prosecutor's office filed two more charges Wednesday. In the new charges, Dr. Zvi Levran, 66, is accused of having sexually assaulted a 30-year-old male in...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations

Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Nessel warns against recount disruptions after report from Jackson County

Lansing — Attorney General Dana Nessel warned recount observers and participants Wednesday against causing disruptions during a statewide recount of Proposals 2 and 3, citing disruptions and concerns at two recounts in Ingham and Jackson counties. Nessel's office had been receiving reports of "threatening behavior and interference" at some...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Dearborn suspect in antisemitic threats moons Wayne County judge

A Dearborn man held in the Oakland County on charges of yelling antisemitic and racist threats outside a Bloomfield Hills synagogue mooned a Wayne County judge Tuesday in a separate court case. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, was in Wayne County Circuit Court for an emergency bond hearing, where he appeared...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

How Moroun project has changed this Detroit neighborhood

Detroit — Three years after the city of Detroit sold 34 properties to a billionaire family's development firm as part of a land-swap deal for a new Jeep assembly plant, the result has been the near leveling of several blocks of an eastside neighborhood. The properties were a small...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Prosecutor's tweets become flash point in Detroit police assault case

Detroit — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy may pull an assistant prosecutor from an assault case involving a Detroit police officer after learning of the employee's social media history that includes a June 2020 tweet accusing cops of using curfews during that year's protests as "just an excuse to tear gas people."
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

As antisemitism rises in U.S., Michigan leaders fight hatred at home

As questions remain concerning the police response last week to an incident at an Oakland County synagogue, public officials have universally condemned the antisemitic threats prosecutors say were made toward Jewish parents and their children. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, of Dearborn, was arraigned Sunday on two counts of ethnic intimidation after allegedly threatening families and […] The post As antisemitism rises in U.S., Michigan leaders fight hatred at home appeared first on Michigan Advance.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Accused Ferndale restaurant embezzler eluded authorities for 2 years

A woman accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a Ferndale restaurant is facing charges in court more than two years after county prosecutors issued a warrant against her. Suspect Terea Scott, 47, of Sterling Heights was arraigned Saturday and faces her next hearing in Ferndale 43rd District Court on...
FERNDALE, MI
HometownLife.com

Livonia council shoots down long-discussed nondiscrimination law

Livonia City Council has denied a long-discussed nondiscrimination ordinance proposal. Council cast a 5-2 vote to deny the proposal at a Monday session. Council President Jim Jolly and Councilman Brandon McCullough cast the two "yes" votes. Council Vice President Laura Toy along with members Kathleen McIntyre, Scott Morgan, Scott Bahr...
LIVONIA, MI
Detroit News

Escaped Wayne Co. jail inmate captured

A 26-year-old man who briefly escaped from the Wayne County Jail Wednesday is back behind bars, officials said. Inmate Tavon Wisdom escaped from the county jail through a window at about 7:30 p.m. while he was being processed for a domestic violence offense and a parole violation, according to authorities.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

DETROIT, MI

