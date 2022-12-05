Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Real estate: What is a ‘chain of title’?
Q: We are selling my aunt’s home and were told that the buyer’s mortgage company asked to review a chain of title. Not sure what that is?. A: A chain of title is the recorded history of matters which affect the title to a specific parcel of real property, such as ownership, encumbrances and liens, usually beginning with the original recorded source of the title. This is something that the title insurance company handling the sale would provide; nothing that you would have to do.
Detroit News
Additional charges filed against Oakland Co. doctor
A physician affiliated with youth hockey in Metro Detroit now faces 21 total criminal charges stemming from reports of sexual abuse, after the Oakland County Prosecutor's office filed two more charges Wednesday. In the new charges, Dr. Zvi Levran, 66, is accused of having sexually assaulted a 30-year-old male in...
Detroit News
3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations
Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
Detroit News
Nessel warns against recount disruptions after report from Jackson County
Lansing — Attorney General Dana Nessel warned recount observers and participants Wednesday against causing disruptions during a statewide recount of Proposals 2 and 3, citing disruptions and concerns at two recounts in Ingham and Jackson counties. Nessel's office had been receiving reports of "threatening behavior and interference" at some...
fox2detroit.com
9-year-old killed in Southfield Freeway crash • Dearborn man moons judge • 911 calls in Eastpointe
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - A 9-year-old boy died in a crash on the Southfield Freeway Tuesday night after the vehicle he was riding in was rear-ended by a box truck. He wasn't wearing a seatbelt when the vehicle was struck. According to Michigan State Police, the fatal crash happened after...
Detroit News
Dearborn suspect in antisemitic threats moons Wayne County judge
A Dearborn man held in the Oakland County on charges of yelling antisemitic and racist threats outside a Bloomfield Hills synagogue mooned a Wayne County judge Tuesday in a separate court case. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, was in Wayne County Circuit Court for an emergency bond hearing, where he appeared...
Suspect in antisemitic attack moons Detroit judge in separate case
A Dearborn man who is charged with ethnic intimidation for an alleged antisemitic assault at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills shocked the court during a Zoom hearing in another case this week.
Detroit News
How Moroun project has changed this Detroit neighborhood
Detroit — Three years after the city of Detroit sold 34 properties to a billionaire family's development firm as part of a land-swap deal for a new Jeep assembly plant, the result has been the near leveling of several blocks of an eastside neighborhood. The properties were a small...
Detroit News
Prosecutor's tweets become flash point in Detroit police assault case
Detroit — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy may pull an assistant prosecutor from an assault case involving a Detroit police officer after learning of the employee's social media history that includes a June 2020 tweet accusing cops of using curfews during that year's protests as "just an excuse to tear gas people."
As antisemitism rises in U.S., Michigan leaders fight hatred at home
As questions remain concerning the police response last week to an incident at an Oakland County synagogue, public officials have universally condemned the antisemitic threats prosecutors say were made toward Jewish parents and their children. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, of Dearborn, was arraigned Sunday on two counts of ethnic intimidation after allegedly threatening families and […] The post As antisemitism rises in U.S., Michigan leaders fight hatred at home appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Road salt is hurting Michigan's environment, but what are the alternatives?
It's beginning to look a lot like winter in Michigan, and that means, roads are about to get more dangerous as winter weather creates slippery conditions.
The Oakland Press
Accused Ferndale restaurant embezzler eluded authorities for 2 years
A woman accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a Ferndale restaurant is facing charges in court more than two years after county prosecutors issued a warrant against her. Suspect Terea Scott, 47, of Sterling Heights was arraigned Saturday and faces her next hearing in Ferndale 43rd District Court on...
HometownLife.com
Livonia council shoots down long-discussed nondiscrimination law
Livonia City Council has denied a long-discussed nondiscrimination ordinance proposal. Council cast a 5-2 vote to deny the proposal at a Monday session. Council President Jim Jolly and Councilman Brandon McCullough cast the two "yes" votes. Council Vice President Laura Toy along with members Kathleen McIntyre, Scott Morgan, Scott Bahr...
Well, That Sucks – Family Finds SUV on Blocks at Detroit Metro Airport
Imagine walking into the parking garage at Detroit Metro Airport after a long day's travel only to find your vehicle sitting on blocks. Well, that's exactly what happened recently to a man and his family when they walked into the big blue deck at the Evans terminal. Joe Hebeka found...
22-year-old construction worker killed after large vehicle falls on him in Bloomfield Twp.
A Macomb County man is dead following a construction accident involving a large vehicle at a Bloomfield Township job site on Wednesday. The
Detroit News
Escaped Wayne Co. jail inmate captured
A 26-year-old man who briefly escaped from the Wayne County Jail Wednesday is back behind bars, officials said. Inmate Tavon Wisdom escaped from the county jail through a window at about 7:30 p.m. while he was being processed for a domestic violence offense and a parole violation, according to authorities.
Glock 19, large amount of ammunition found during Mazi Smith traffic stop, records show
ANN ARBOR, MI - Mazi Smith had a magazine that held twice the standard number of bullets for a Glock 19 handgun when he was arrested in October, according to Ann Arbor court records. Smith, a Wolverine defensive tackle, had two magazines holding 15 and 30 bullets in his pocket,...
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County Jail escapee in Detroit apprehended after manhunt
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Sheriff deputies have arrested an escaped inmate from Division 1 Wayne County Jail Wednesday night. The manhunt ended with the arrest of 26-year-old Tavon Wisdom sometime after 9:30 p.m. He had escaped around 7:11 p.m. according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. Wisdom was being processed...
State vet after rabid Michigan kitten: Get your pets vaccinated
The state veterinarian is urging Michiganders to get their pets vaccinated after rabies was discovered in a six-month-old stray kitten in Oakland County.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit collision shop raided Tuesday, attorney says business is being targeted by insurance companies
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Southfield collision shop was raided Tuesday morning as multiple agencies search the location for possible evidence that the company billed customers and insurance companies more than it actually cost. Undercover vehicles lined Telegraph near 9 Mile in Southfield on Tuesday as investigators from the...
