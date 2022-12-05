ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge Center, MN

Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After Standoff on Minnesota Freeway

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Rice County arrested a 33-year-old suspected kidnapper following a standoff on I-35 Tuesday night. A news release from Mankato Public Safety says officers responded to the report of 33-year-old Xia-Ziang Plunkett taking her biological son from a Mankato residence shortly before 10:30 p.m. Authorities say Plunkett had no custodial rights to take the child.
MANKATO, MN
Guilty Plea For High Speed Chase and Burglary in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One of the two men charged with leading police on a high-speed chase following a burglary recently entered into a plea agreement. 37-year-old Kyle Felter admitted to felony counts of third-degree burglary and fleeing police. Two felony theft-related charges and three misdemeanor offenses were dropped through the plea agreement.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Woman Charged for Friday Night Police Chase

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester woman accused of leading Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputies on a pursuit throughout southern Rochester made her first appearance in Olmsted County Court Monday. Bail was set at $150,000 for 25-year-old 25-year-old Arak Warwien. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged her with felony...
ROCHESTER, MN
Van Reported Stolen from Closed Rochester Garage

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is once again reminding residents to lock their doors after officers responded to the report of a stolen vehicle Monday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says a married couple living in the 2300 block of Telemark Ln. Northwest reported their 2016 Chrysler...
ROCHESTER, MN
Man Injured In Deer-SUV Collision Near Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting on an injury crash that occurred near Rochester this morning when a vehicle collided with a deer. The report on the incident indicates an SUV driven by 38-year-old Dustin Kowalewski of Rochester was traveling south on Highway 52 around 6 AM when it struck the deer and left the roadway. He was not hurt, but his passenger, 23-year-old Corey Berkner of Mazeppa, was transported to St. Mary's Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
Red Wing Crash Sends Three People to Hospital

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people were hospitalized after a car and an SUV heading in opposite directions on Hwy. 61 in Red Wing collided Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says a northbound Chevy Suburban, driven by 67-year-old Michael Murphy of Red Wing, and a southbound Pontiac G6, operated by 33-year-old Rebecca Ashby of Red Wing, crashed into each other west of downtown Red Wing shortly after 3 p.m. Ashby had two passengers in her vehicle that troopers are identifying as a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl.
RED WING, MN
Open House Planned for Intersection Project West of Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County Public Works is hosting an open house next week centered around an intersection project set to take place west of Rochester. Project staff members from MnDOT and Olmsted County will be on hand to answer questions and showcase materials and alternatives for the Hwy. 14 and County Rd. 44 intersection project between Byron and Rochester. The in-person meeting runs from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Rochester Montessori School, 5099 7th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Could See Accumulating Snow & Ice Thursday and Friday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester area is included in a winter weather advisory that will be in effect from 6 PM Thursday through noon on Friday. The advisory covers the southern quarter of Minnesota and is due to a forecast that calls for accumulating snow mixed with ice. At this point, the National Weather Service is predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall on parts of southeastern Minnesota, with the heavier amounts in areas close to the Iowa border. The forecast for the Rochester area calls for up to 3 inches of snow accumulation.
ROCHESTER, MN
Free Outdoor Ice Rinks in Rochester to Open Soon

Even though I complain about the cold, one of my favorite things about Minnesota is that even in the cold winter months we Minnesotans still find a way to have a great time outdoors. For example, outdoor ice skating! And our free rinks in Rochester, Minnesota will be open soon.
ROCHESTER, MN
Open House for New Pool in Rochester is Today

Remember when news broke that a new pool was going to be built at Century High School in Rochester, Minnesota? That project has been under construction for a long time but the work is finally complete and today, you have a chance to see the newest pool in Rochester!. Ribbon-Cutting...
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester in Winter Weather Advisory Until Noon Friday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area remains in a Winter Weather Advisory until noon Friday. The National Weather Service issued the advisory that took effect at 6 p.m. yesterday due to a forecast calling for 2-4 inches of snow and a glaze of ice. As of 6 a.m. less than an inch of snow has been recorded at the Rochester airport.
ROCHESTER, MN
Ring In The New Year at Rochester’s Biggest NYE Party Ever!

Rochester residents are invited to the first ever Celebrate Rochester NYE party at the Mayo Civic Center. Organizers have announced the details and say this all-day event will include a special time for families with kids and an adults only party. I'm super excited for this because I have two young kids so we don't typically do anything on New Year's Eve.
ROCHESTER, MN
