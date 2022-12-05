Read full article on original website
School Views: A look back at the first semester
With just under two weeks remaining in the fall semester, it’s time to look back and reflect on how the year has started. Like most, I’m amazed at how quickly we get to this point. It wasn’t long ago that I was enjoying summer activities. And yet, here...
Roberts: Finding common ground to solve problems
To the voters of Colorado’s 8th State Senate District: Thank you. Last month, tens of thousands of voters across Central and Northwest Colorado filled out their ballots with our state’s future in mind, and I am honored to have earned your trust to serve as your next state senator.
Vail Mountain’s Beth Howard reports ‘off the charts’ excitement, energy for resort’s 60th season
It was all positivity and excitement in an operations update from Vail Mountain’s Chief Operating Officer Beth Howard during Tuesday’s Vail Town Council meeting. Howard spoke on the early season hype, some persisting hiring challenges, and hope for the future both on the mountain and with the resort and town’s relationship.
More than ‘just a job:’ Eagle County companies combat the talent deficit with high school apprenticeships ￼
Step into the Alpine Bank branches in Eagle and Avon with questions about your finances, and you will be met with the polished customer service and learned advice of 19-year-old tellers Andrea Ramos and Marlene Rios. Pick up stone at the Gallegos Corporation stone yard in Gypsum and your transaction will be processed by 19-year-old Luis Avila with administrative support from his 17-year-old coworker Ev Zaruba.
Letter: Let’s be community-minded
We would like to voice our support of the Vail Town Council’s efforts to preserve open space, wildlife habitat and dark skies in East Vail. This narrow corridor is part of our regular commute. On a daily basis, we are astounded that just a few miles from a world-class ski resort, there is no sense of the big city. The feeling of wilderness present on the descent from Vail Pass into our valley makes our home extraordinary. We feel fortunate to coexist with the browsing sheep herd, birds of prey soaring overhead, and thriving fish in Gore Creek. The dark winter nights are priceless.
Vail Town Council to take first look at Steward Vail plan ￼
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Vail Town Council will get its first look at the Steward Vail plan, a 10-year destination stewardship plan intended to advance the town’s sustainability goals in step with local priorities while building its tourism economy. The process to develop the plan kicked off earlier this...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Protest planned Saturday in Glenwood Springs over Forest Service Uinta Railway decision
A planned protest in front of the U.S. Forest Service offices in downtown Glenwood Springs Saturday is aimed at convincing the Biden Administration and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to cancel a permit for the proposed Uinta Basin Railway for transporting hot crude oil. The Forest Service in July rejected objections...
Building precious ice: Mountain Recreation brings outdoor ice to Edwards for third straight year
For the third consecutive year, Mountain Recreation is bringing outdoor ice to Edwards. But this year, with new investments — both in infrastructure and in financial contributions — the recreation district is bringing two rinks to Freedom Park in December. The project has been driven, maintained and utilized...
Sue and Dan Godec named 2022 Vail Valley Volunteers of the Year
The Vail Valley is fortunate to have an extremely active nonprofit community. At its core is an extraordinary spirit of volunteerism. Of the valley’s thousands of volunteers, perhaps none give more, or give more widely, than longtime residents Sue and Dan Godec. In honor of their steadfast and selfless...
Luck of the draw: Educators make housing work despite mounting challenges
For most employers and employees in Eagle County, the challenges of securing affordable housing has remained persistent in preventing employees from coming to or staying in the county to live, work and play. As one of the county’s largest employers, this dilemma is one that the Eagle County School District...
Large estate near Edwards sells for $40 million
The new owners of the 457-acre Casteel Creek property may have gotten a bargain for the $40 million purchase price. The property — which includes a home, an entertainment venue, a trails network and more — was originally listed in 2019 for $78 million. Listing brokers Malia Cox Nobrega and Barbara Scrivens of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty originally listed 250 acres for $42 million, but the recently closed transaction included the entire property for $40 million.
Obituary: MILTON DARRELL WHITE
Blessedly, at long last, we can gather to celebrate the life of Milton Darrell White, born August 14, 1936 to Milton Baird and Ima Faye Acuff White in Clovis, NM, moved with his family to a farm near Limon, CO in 1947. He graduated from Limon in 1954 then attended Abilene Christian College and York College.
Vail Valley Charitable Fund: The more you give, the more you get
As the end of the year approaches, we are naturally compelled to assess the last 12 months and decide what our plans and goals are for the upcoming year. This year, in particular, we cannot help but be grateful that we live in peace and in a safe place with food and shelter.
Ugly Sweater Fun Run returns to Vail Dec. 10
On Saturday, the Vail Recreation District will host its Ugly Sweater Fun Run, a morning jaunt through Vail that supports The Community Market and local toy drives. All toys will go to local families in Eagle County. Fun for the entire family, the 2022 Ugly Sweater Fun Run is a...
Gigging for a living: How local entertainers make it work in the Vail Valley￼
In the Vail Valley, après-ski is almost as popular as the skiing itself. What’s more fun than coming off the hill with your friends or family, grabbing a few beers, and bragging about your big air before singing along to a little “Brown Eyed Girl” or dancing in your ski boots?
Obituary: Lori Gunther
Lori Jean Gunther (Tucker), 59, gained her angel wings and joined her mother, Lola Holt (Moore), on November 11, 2022 at 10:44 PM at HopeWest Hospice Facility in Grand Junction, CO. Lori lived a full and adventurous life making an impact on every community she was a part of. In...
Eagle County court nominees anticipate selection from governor
On Nov. 28, The Colorado Judicial Branch announced three nominees for the Eagle County Court judgeship vacancy. The seat on the court had previously been filled by judge Rachel Olguin-Fresquez, who now serves on the 5th Judicial District Court bench. Those selected by the 5th Judicial District Nominating Commission as candidates for the Eagle County Court judgeship are Braden Angel of Avon, Inga Causey of Gypsum and Courtney Holm of Edwards.
Food insecurity in Eagle County stems from several sources
Just over 6% of Eagle County residents face food insecurity, according to Feeding America, a nationwide food bank nonprofit. While this number is better than the state rate of nearly 10% and the national 11.5%, organizations working to combat food insecurity locally strive toward a future where no community member is left without a consistent supply of nutritious food.
Obituary: Philip White
Philip “Phil” Albert White, age 87, passed away on November 15, 2022, in Arvada, Colorado. He was born on February 19, 1935, in Mt. Morris, Michigan to Aubrey J. White and Charlotte Nancy (Cameron) White. Phil lost his eyesight in an accident, (snowball fight) at the age of...
Vail to consider changes to disposable bag regulations
In response to the statewide Plastic Pollution Reduction Act, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023, the town of Vail is proposing changes to its existing disposable bag regulations. The Vail Town Council will consider first reading of Ordinance No. 23 during its Dec. 6 evening meeting. The action is listed as 7.2 on the meeting agenda, which begins at 6 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers at 75. S. Frontage Road in Vail.
