Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ripley's Believe It or Not museum in Atlantic City, New Jersey to close soonMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlantic City, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenSmithville, NJ
Woman Caught Hanging Dolls In Nooses Near Black New Jersey Politician's Campaign SignsOssiana TepfenhartMiddle Township, NJ
Related
Caesars Bringing New Adult-themed Attraction to Atlantic City, NJ, Boardwalk
Caesars Entertainment and Spiegelworld, the company that produces the show “Absinthe” in Las Vegas are teaming up on a live theater and dining complex to open on the Atlantic City Boardwalk by summer 2023. The Hook was formally announced Tuesday as part of $400 million in renovations Caesars...
One of the Best Pizza Restaurants in America is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
A new list is out that runs down the best pizza restaurants in the nation and obviously, New Jersey has to be on the list. Let's face it we have the best pizza in America. In fact, it's almost impossible to say where the "best" is in the Garden State, but a new article has made their selection.
Atlantic City Businessman Buys Heaters For Residents Left In the Cold
Ducktown Tavern owner John Exadaktilos is living proof that you don’t have to possess an elected title to take effective action and make a meaningful difference. The Atlantic City Marty Small administration has known for many months that residents at the Stanley S. Holmes Village Apartments have not had working heat in their homes.
Exclusive: Prosecutor Announces New Atlantic City Crime Initiative
Atlantic County, New Jersey Prosecutor Will Reynolds provided us with an exclusive, when he announced today for the first time, the establishment of a first-ever (Atlantic County) Violent Crime Initiative, (VCI). Reynolds described it as follows:. “The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is creating a working group of law enforcement agencies...
tmpresale.com
The Temptations & the Four Topss show in Collingswood, NJ May 12th, 2023 – presale code
We have the brand new Temptations & the Four Tops presale password 😀 While this limited time presale offer is going on, you’ll have the chance to get The Temptations & the Four Tops performance tickets in advance of anyone else!. You owe it to yourself, your friends...
Date for 6ABC’s Jim Gardner’s Final Broadcast Set; Replacement for 6 pm Announced
In just over two weeks, it's officially the end of an era in Philadelphia and South Jersey. 6 ABC (WPVI-TV) just announced massive changes to its daily 6 pm news broadcast. It was just announced that veteran anchor and Philadelphia icon, Jim Gardner's final broadcast on 6 ABC has been scheduled for Wednesday, December 21.
fb101.com
Steak-cation! Geno’s Steaks is Coming to South Jersey this December
Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24-hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action, as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Another Cannabis Dispensary in South Jersey Announces Grand Opening Date!
If you're looking for more cannabis options in South Jersey, you won't have to wait too much longer. A license for Indigo Dispensary, a rising, New Jersey-based cannabis retailer, has just been approved to operate a cannabis dispensary in Brooklawn (302 Crescent Boulevard)! They announced their grand opening for early 2023, according to South Jersey Observer. They made the announcement on the Facebook page, as you can see down below:
Video Shows Construction Progress of Indoor Water Park in Atlantic City, NJ
For years we've heard promises about an indoor water park to be built in Atlantic City. In terms of promises, it was right up there with the promise of a monorail or that inverted-or-whatever Roller Coaster-thing. But wait!. There now seems to be something actually happening with the Indoor Water...
Another Shooting This Week in Atlantic City, NJ
This is becoming a deeply disturbing epidemic in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Well-placed confidential Atlantic City Police Department sources have confirmed that there has been yet another shooting in Atlantic City. The shooting took place in the 7:00 p.m. hour on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 on the 1600 block of...
Jersey Shore Family's Mansion Trio Selling As Package Deal For $25M
A Jersey Shore family's trio of mansions sitting one right next to the other are going for $25 million as a package deal.Located on the banks of the Metedoconk River in Brick Township, the estates are situated at 417, 419 and 423 Princeton Avenue spanning more than two acres, according to the listi…
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle Developer Expands Into Avalon
A Sea Isle City developer who has reshaped the resort’s business landscape with a series of upscale projects combining residential and commercial space is expanding into tony Avalon. Christopher Glancey has started construction on a mixed-use development at 25th Street and Dune Drive in Avalon’s central business district.
Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJ
Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
This $7.5 Million Egg Harbor Twp, NJ Home Resembles a Palace
If you have about $7.5 Million burning a hole in your pocket, we may have found a way for you to spend it!. It's an exquisite, one-of-a-kind home in the Seaview Harbor area of Egg Harbor Township. Back in April, this home was a whole million dollars more, so you could look at it like it's on sale.
njgamblingsites.com
Caesars Was Fined Again for Employing Allegedly Unregistered Casino Staff
Caesars was fined $46,000 for having 46 employees working at or for its three Atlantic City hotels “without such employees holding the requisite casino employee registrations,” according to Nov. 22 documentation from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE). This is in addition to the $50,000 Caesars agreed to pay in July for allegedly having 49 unregistered staff.
NJ woman charged in fatal hit-and-run was heavily medicated, prosecutors say
ATLANTIC CITY — A woman is accused of being over-medicated to the point of intoxication when she struck and killed a 25-year-old man, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Authorities announced charges against Carmen Ruiz, 53, of Brigantine, on Wednesday. She faces one count of second-degree vehicular homicide...
Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County
GLOUCESTER, NJ – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. According to the New Jersey Lottery, one New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Saturday, December 3, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. That ticket was sold at WAWA #480, 196 Crown Point Road, Thorofare in Gloucester County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, December 3, drawing were: 06, 13, 33, 36, and 37. The Red Power Ball number was 07. The Power Play was 4X. There were 21,983 other New Jersey players who took home The post Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County appeared first on Shore News Network.
Robbinsville New Jersey Man Among 4 Indicted In $3.5 Million COVID-19 Kickback Conspiracy
December 7, 2022 NEWARK, N.J. – Four people have been charged for their roles in a kickback conspiracy involving COVID-19…
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 24-30, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 24-30, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
CBS News at Coast Guard T.C. Cape May: A Behind Scenes Look
The CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell featured a report Wednesday from The U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May. CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell spent time in Cape May in late November filming a segment on the Coast Guard's attempt to boost recruitment, after falling short of its recruitment goals-- like other branches of the military-- for the last four years.
Comments / 0