Atlantic City, NJ

fb101.com

Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24-hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action, as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Another Cannabis Dispensary in South Jersey Announces Grand Opening Date!

If you're looking for more cannabis options in South Jersey, you won't have to wait too much longer. A license for Indigo Dispensary, a rising, New Jersey-based cannabis retailer, has just been approved to operate a cannabis dispensary in Brooklawn (302 Crescent Boulevard)! They announced their grand opening for early 2023, according to South Jersey Observer. They made the announcement on the Facebook page, as you can see down below:
BROOKLAWN, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Another Shooting This Week in Atlantic City, NJ

This is becoming a deeply disturbing epidemic in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Well-placed confidential Atlantic City Police Department sources have confirmed that there has been yet another shooting in Atlantic City. The shooting took place in the 7:00 p.m. hour on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 on the 1600 block of...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Developer Expands Into Avalon

A Sea Isle City developer who has reshaped the resort’s business landscape with a series of upscale projects combining residential and commercial space is expanding into tony Avalon. Christopher Glancey has started construction on a mixed-use development at 25th Street and Dune Drive in Avalon’s central business district.
AVALON, NJ
Marilyn Johnson

Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJ

Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
njgamblingsites.com

Caesars Was Fined Again for Employing Allegedly Unregistered Casino Staff

Caesars was fined $46,000 for having 46 employees working at or for its three Atlantic City hotels “without such employees holding the requisite casino employee registrations,” according to Nov. 22 documentation from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE). This is in addition to the $50,000 Caesars agreed to pay in July for allegedly having 49 unregistered staff.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER, NJ – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. According to the New Jersey Lottery, one New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Saturday, December 3, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. That ticket was sold at WAWA #480, 196 Crown Point Road, Thorofare in Gloucester County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, December 3, drawing were: 06, 13, 33, 36, and 37. The Red Power Ball number was 07. The Power Play was 4X. There were 21,983 other New Jersey players who took home The post Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

CBS News at Coast Guard T.C. Cape May: A Behind Scenes Look

The CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell featured a report Wednesday from The U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May. CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell spent time in Cape May in late November filming a segment on the Coast Guard's attempt to boost recruitment, after falling short of its recruitment goals-- like other branches of the military-- for the last four years.
CAPE MAY, NJ

