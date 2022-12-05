ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Repairs complete on Moore County substations, power restored

Duke Energy on Wednesday morning finished repairing and testing two electrical substations in Moore County that were damaged by gunfire Saturday. The company says just over 10,000 customers remained without power as of midday, and those were expected to be brought back online over the afternoon and evening. The substations...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Moore County resources: Where to find shelter, food, Wi-Fi amid power outage

After two power substations were shot at this past weekend, thousands of people in Moore County are facing and bracing for days without electricity. Schools in the county are still closed Tuesday, as are many businesses and restaurants. Even traffic lights aren’t working correctly, so most drivers are treating intersections as four-way stops. Schools are expected to announce by 4 p.m. Tuesday if they will open for Wednesday.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
With power out, a North Carolina community shares tamales

In Moore County, North Carolina, where thousands remain without power after gunshots were fired at two electrical substations, Latino community members are helping others by preparing hot, home-cooked food. The Rev. Javier Castrejón says the immigrant members of his congregation at the San Juan Diego Mission in Robbins are mostly...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Polygamous 'prophet' leader had child brides, documents say

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show. The filing provides insight into what investigators have...
ARIZONA STATE
Morning News Brief

Georgia voters kept their senator last night. Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Herschel Walker. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) RAPHAEL WARNOCK: I am Georgia. WARNOCK: I am an example and an iteration of its history, of its pain and its promise, of the brutality and the possibility. INSKEEP: Warnock is the...
GEORGIA STATE
