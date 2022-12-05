Read full article on original website
Duke Energy says it has completed repairs on N.C. power equipment damaged by shootings
RALEIGH, N.C. — Duke Energy said Wednesday it has completed repairs on substation equipment damaged in shootings over the weekend that cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes and it expects power to be fully restored by midnight. In a statement on its website, the energy company...
Duke Energy: All equipment damaged in NC shooting now fixed
RALEIGH — Duke Energy said Wednesday that it has completed repairs on substation equipment damaged when it was shot up and that it expects power to be fully restored by the evening. In a statement to customers on its website, the energy company said that all of the equipment...
Repairs complete on Moore County substations, power restored
Duke Energy on Wednesday morning finished repairing and testing two electrical substations in Moore County that were damaged by gunfire Saturday. The company says just over 10,000 customers remained without power as of midday, and those were expected to be brought back online over the afternoon and evening. The substations...
Thousands in Moore County still lack power after an attack damaged substations
Whoever opened fire on the power grid in North Carolina last weekend drove some people out of their homes. Nick de la Canal of our member station WFAE met some of them. NICK DE LA CANAL, BYLINE: A conference room at the Southern Pines Police Department has become a makeshift shelter here. Gail Clark says it's better than her house.
When it comes to fear, the Moore County shootings hit the bullseye
Is it simple vandalism or something darker? That’s still the question about the shootings at two Moore County substations that left thousands without power. WFAE’s Tommy Tomlinson, in his "On My Mind" commentary, says it’s natural these days to think the worst. If they wanted fear, they...
'Violence and sabotage will not be tolerated': Gov. Cooper addresses Moore County substation attacks
In a Monday afternoon press conference, Governor Roy Cooper — along with state and county officials — delivered an update on the attacks at two substations in Moore County that left approximately 45,000 Duke Energy customers without power on Saturday evening. "This kind of attack raises a new...
Gov. Cooper says Moore County attack signals a 'new threat level'
Governor Roy Cooper says he wants utilities to ramp up electric grid security following Saturday’s attack on two electrical substations in Moore County, North Carolina, that knocked out power to about 45,000 customers. At a news conference Monday, Cooper said the state will consider new strategies to keep the...
Moore County attack shows U.S. electric grid's Achilles' heel
Authorities say it's still too early to say who fired gunshots into a pair of Duke Energy substations in central North Carolina, or why. But experts say the attack is a warning sign of the electric grid's vulnerability to people with bad intentions. The sheriff in Moore County, about 100...
Moore County resources: Where to find shelter, food, Wi-Fi amid power outage
After two power substations were shot at this past weekend, thousands of people in Moore County are facing and bracing for days without electricity. Schools in the county are still closed Tuesday, as are many businesses and restaurants. Even traffic lights aren’t working correctly, so most drivers are treating intersections as four-way stops. Schools are expected to announce by 4 p.m. Tuesday if they will open for Wednesday.
Moore County medical facilities dealing with blackout after substation attack
Tens of thousands of customers in Moore County are still without power after someone shot critical equipment at two substations over the weekend — and many medical facilities throughout the county are closed. While businesses and homes wait for lights to come back on, Moore Regional Hospital says its...
With power out, a North Carolina community shares tamales
In Moore County, North Carolina, where thousands remain without power after gunshots were fired at two electrical substations, Latino community members are helping others by preparing hot, home-cooked food. The Rev. Javier Castrejón says the immigrant members of his congregation at the San Juan Diego Mission in Robbins are mostly...
North Carolina DHHS accused of neglecting foster care children with disabilities
A new lawsuit accuses North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services of failing to protect children with disabilities in the state foster care system, while spending millions a year to segregate them in psychiatric facilities. Staff from Disability Rights North Carolina have observed the abuses outlined in the...
Who's the Anson County Sheriff? It might take a lawsuit to figure out
There’s a big question in Anson County today – who is the sheriff?. The Anson County Commission, with two outgoing members, held an emergency meeting Monday night to appoint someone to serve the term of the sheriff who died in September but was reelected in November without opposition.
State judge places a hold on Oregon's gun law and the state says it will appeal
PORTLAND, Ore. — A ruling by a state court judge placed Oregon's tough new voter-approved gun law on hold late Tuesday, just hours after a federal court judge allowed the ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines to take effect this week. The ruling by Harney County...
Rep. Madison Cawthorn broke rules over a 'meme' crypto, a House panel finds
RALEIGH, N.C. — Departing U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has been told to pay over $14,000 to charity after the House Ethics Committee found he financially benefited while purchasing a cryptocurrency that he was promoting and violated conflict of interest rules. The investigation examined the one-term Republican's...
Polygamous 'prophet' leader had child brides, documents say
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show. The filing provides insight into what investigators have...
A former Florida congressman is arrested on charges of lobbying for Venezuela
Former U.S. Rep. David Rivera, a well-connected Florida Republican, has been arrested on federal charges that include failing to register as a foreign agent. The case centers on Rivera's signing of a $50 million contract with Venezuela's government in early 2017, and his subsequent attempts to thaw Venezuela's icy relationship with the U.S.
Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani is sentenced to nearly 13 years for his role in Theranos fraud
A federal judge in California sentenced former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani to nearly 13 years in prison for his role in a multimillion-dollar fraud involving Theranos and its now-disgraced CEO, Elizabeth Holmes, who received an 11-year sentence in a separate trial. In July, a jury found Balwani guilty on...
Supreme Court set to hear North Carolina case that argues only lawmakers can draw congressional maps
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Wednesday in a North Carolina elections case to determine who has the ultimate power to draw Congressional maps: the state legislature or state courts. State Republican legislative leaders have cited the little-known "independent state legislature theory" in making their case that lawmakers...
Morning News Brief
Georgia voters kept their senator last night. Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Herschel Walker. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) RAPHAEL WARNOCK: I am Georgia. WARNOCK: I am an example and an iteration of its history, of its pain and its promise, of the brutality and the possibility. INSKEEP: Warnock is the...
