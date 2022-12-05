A $474 million winter heating relief proposal in Maine that would have provided hundreds of dollars to most families has failed in the state Senate. On Wednesday, Maine lawmakers in the state legislature took up a plan negotiated by the state’s governor, Janet Mills, and bipartisan lawmakers to send direct payments of $450 to approximately 880,000 individuals living in Maine as emergency relief for high heating and electricity bills. It would add up to $900 total for an average family.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO