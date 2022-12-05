ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Vermont to Begin Offering Voluntary Paid Leave Program

The state of Vermont is going to begin offering paid family and medical leave to its 8,000 employees next summer as part of a voluntary program that in following years will be expanded to private businesses and individuals, Gov. Phil Scott said Tuesday. Scott, a Republican who outlined the program...
NH School Shooting Threats Believed to Be Hoaxes

New Hampshire authorities are investigating multiple threats of active shooters at schools across the state. Multiple state agencies and local law enforcement are responding to those calls. The New Hampshire Department of Safety said at this stage they believe the calls are hoaxes. “At this time, these reports are believed...
Maine Winter Heating Relief Proposal Fails to Pass State Senate

A $474 million winter heating relief proposal in Maine that would have provided hundreds of dollars to most families has failed in the state Senate. On Wednesday, Maine lawmakers in the state legislature took up a plan negotiated by the state’s governor, Janet Mills, and bipartisan lawmakers to send direct payments of $450 to approximately 880,000 individuals living in Maine as emergency relief for high heating and electricity bills. It would add up to $900 total for an average family.
Maine Gov. Announces $474 Million Winter Heating Relief Proposal

A $474 million winter heating relief proposal that would provide $900 checks to most families will be considered by lawmakers as emergency legislation, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday. On Wednesday, Maine lawmakers in the state legislature took up a plan negotiated by the state’s governor, Janet Mills, and bipartisan...
This Decorated Vermont Snowplow Has a Serious Mission

An eye-catching addition to the fleet of state plows in Vermont has a special mission. It isn't focusing on removal of snow or treating highways for freezing rain. Rather, this plow spreads holiday cheer while also serving as an ambassador for job recruitment. "Everybody needs a little joy in their...
$9 Million Vermont Program Will Help Weatherize Drafty Homes

A new $9 million state program will help moderate-income Vermonters make their homes more energy efficient by allowing people to pay for weatherization projects in their utility bills, officials said Wednesday. The Weatherization Repayment Assistance Program will allow people to pay for weatherization projects like insulation, air sealing, heat pumps...
Newly Released Road Safety Analysts Put Mass. In ‘Danger' Zone

Massachusetts is one of nine states in the country to rank in the lowest category for highway and roadway safety, partially because of its resistance to heightened seatbelt enforcement and use of ignition locks for all impaired driving offenders, a new report concluded. Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety on...
Woman Arrested for Theft After Failing to Deliver Packages

Nashua Police arrested a woman on Wednesday after she picked up packages and failed to deliver them. Police say 23-year-old Rebecca Daigle, from Fitchburg, Mass., who worked for Amazon as a driver, picked up a load of packages and failed to deliver them to various destinations in Massachusetts. After an...
Jordan's Furniture Plans to Open Eighth Store in Connecticut

Jordan’s Furniture is aiming to open its eighth store at a former Lord & Taylor location in Hartford’s western suburbs. The company said Monday it plans to open a 120,000-square-foot showroom at the Westfarms mall in Farmington, which will join another in New Haven as its second in Connecticut. It’ll also include a 5,000-square-foot entertainment component and restaurant.
