NECN
Vermont to Begin Offering Voluntary Paid Leave Program
The state of Vermont is going to begin offering paid family and medical leave to its 8,000 employees next summer as part of a voluntary program that in following years will be expanded to private businesses and individuals, Gov. Phil Scott said Tuesday. Scott, a Republican who outlined the program...
NECN
NH School Shooting Threats Believed to Be Hoaxes
New Hampshire authorities are investigating multiple threats of active shooters at schools across the state. Multiple state agencies and local law enforcement are responding to those calls. The New Hampshire Department of Safety said at this stage they believe the calls are hoaxes. “At this time, these reports are believed...
NECN
Maine Winter Heating Relief Proposal Fails to Pass State Senate
A $474 million winter heating relief proposal in Maine that would have provided hundreds of dollars to most families has failed in the state Senate. On Wednesday, Maine lawmakers in the state legislature took up a plan negotiated by the state’s governor, Janet Mills, and bipartisan lawmakers to send direct payments of $450 to approximately 880,000 individuals living in Maine as emergency relief for high heating and electricity bills. It would add up to $900 total for an average family.
NECN
Maine Gov. Announces $474 Million Winter Heating Relief Proposal
A $474 million winter heating relief proposal that would provide $900 checks to most families will be considered by lawmakers as emergency legislation, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday. On Wednesday, Maine lawmakers in the state legislature took up a plan negotiated by the state’s governor, Janet Mills, and bipartisan...
NECN
Information About Mass. Police Officers Will be Made Public, But How Much Remains Up for Debate
Starting as soon as this week the names of certified Massachusetts police officers will start to be made public, along with information on those officers. How much information is still under discussion by the Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST, Commission. At a virtual public hearing the commissioners heard...
NECN
This Decorated Vermont Snowplow Has a Serious Mission
An eye-catching addition to the fleet of state plows in Vermont has a special mission. It isn't focusing on removal of snow or treating highways for freezing rain. Rather, this plow spreads holiday cheer while also serving as an ambassador for job recruitment. "Everybody needs a little joy in their...
NECN
$9 Million Vermont Program Will Help Weatherize Drafty Homes
A new $9 million state program will help moderate-income Vermonters make their homes more energy efficient by allowing people to pay for weatherization projects in their utility bills, officials said Wednesday. The Weatherization Repayment Assistance Program will allow people to pay for weatherization projects like insulation, air sealing, heat pumps...
NECN
Newly Released Road Safety Analysts Put Mass. In ‘Danger' Zone
Massachusetts is one of nine states in the country to rank in the lowest category for highway and roadway safety, partially because of its resistance to heightened seatbelt enforcement and use of ignition locks for all impaired driving offenders, a new report concluded. Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety on...
NECN
Woman Arrested for Theft After Failing to Deliver Packages
Nashua Police arrested a woman on Wednesday after she picked up packages and failed to deliver them. Police say 23-year-old Rebecca Daigle, from Fitchburg, Mass., who worked for Amazon as a driver, picked up a load of packages and failed to deliver them to various destinations in Massachusetts. After an...
NECN
Jordan's Furniture Plans to Open Eighth Store in Connecticut
Jordan’s Furniture is aiming to open its eighth store at a former Lord & Taylor location in Hartford’s western suburbs. The company said Monday it plans to open a 120,000-square-foot showroom at the Westfarms mall in Farmington, which will join another in New Haven as its second in Connecticut. It’ll also include a 5,000-square-foot entertainment component and restaurant.
NECN
Market Basket Among Top Grocery Stores in Greater Boston, New Ranking Shows
Market Basket has been named one of the top grocery stores in the Greater Boston area, according to a new ranking from Consumers' Checkbook. The ratings looked at over 150 common grocery store items and ranked chains based on their prices and quality. The winners in the price category for...
