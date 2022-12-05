ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers


Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
WKYC

Watch: Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns players, congratulate Glenville football team on state championship

CLEVELAND — Praise poured in during a celebration of the Glenville High School football team's Division IV state championship at Cleveland's Public Hall on Thursday morning. Among those to congratulate the Tarblooders on becoming the first football team from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District to win a state championship in the playoff era were members of the Cleveland Browns -- including quarterback Deshaun Watson -- who recorded messages that were played for those in attendance at the rally that followed Thursday morning's parade.

Yardbarker

Giants must ditch conservative approach to beat Eagles

The Giants (7-4-1) must get creative to beat the Eagles (11-1) on Sunday. New York started the season 6-1 in large part because of an aggressive philosophy. Because the team lacked playmakers besides running back Saquon Barkley, the offense innovated out of necessity, and it worked. In Brian Daboll’s first...

FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 14: Bet on Cowboys' Tony Pollard, other best wagers

So much happened last week in the NFL. Baker Mayfield was released by the Panthers and picked up by the Rams, Tom Brady rallied back against the Saints for an impressive fourth-quarter win and the Lions dismantled the Jaguars. Those storylines make it easy to look forward to another week...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Andrew Luck Update

Ever since he shocked the NFL world with his retirement, many fans have been hoping that one day, Andrew Luck would return to the football field. After all, he was only 29 years old when he stepped away from the game. But Luck will not be doing that. The former...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants great Eli Manning will coach NFC in 2023 Pro Bowl Games

The Manning Brothers will serve as coaches for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, the duo announced live on their television broadcast Monday night. As head coaches for the Pro Bowl Games, according to the NFL, Eli and Peyton will go head-to-head and be responsible for determining which of their 44 Pro Bowl players will partake in each of the Pro Bowl Skills on Thursday and Sunday of The Pro Bowl Games.


