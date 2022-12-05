These ‘Shark Tank’ Gifts Are Way More Unique Than Another Candle—& Yes, They Were Actually Featured on The Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’m a sucker for reality TV shows , but there’s one that I used to watch all the time with my family when I was younger: Shark Tank. How could I forget about the show that roped me in with the most incredible innovations? While there were certainly some flops, there were also a handful of products that thrived and continue to thrive to this day. In fact, I was shocked to find out that I know some of the brands that got their feet off the ground on Shark Tank.

Take, for example, Bombas , the brand that’s known for its cozy socks, underwear and clothing. I had no clue! What about The Bouqs Co. , the company that sends the most beautiful floral arrangements to your loved ones? Zero clue! It’s amazing that these successful companies planted their seeds on the popular reality TV show we’ve come to know and love (I was always a Barbara Corcoran stan, BTW).

You’re probably wondering why I’m telling you about Shark Tank products. It’s because they also make for the perfect gift that they definitely won’t expect—whether it’s for your friend’s birthday or secret Santa.

While some are certainly on the sillier side (like The Comfy’s wearable blanket ), get them one of Boarderie’s Oprah-approved charcuterie boards or one of Larq’s self-cleaning water bottles . Sometimes, all you need is a bit of Shark Tank magic to find the most unique and not basic gifts. Keep reading for the eight products that even the scary Sharks approve of.

Bombas Men’s Dress Calf Sock 4-Pack Gift Box

If you’re tired of getting Dad the same old socks year after year because he always manages to rip them, it’s time to invest in high-quality socks from Bombas . They don’t fall throughout the day, but they also don’t cut off circulation in the calves. Plus, they feature a special arch support system that hugs and cushions their feet. Check out the rest of Bombas’ holiday gift offerings for a treat they will have for the long haul.

Boarderie Arte Cheese & Charcuterie Board

Get your friends and family a product that made it onto both Shark Tank and Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022. Boarderie makes the chicest cheese boards you have ever laid eyes on. This one contains 35 (!!) artisan cheeses, meats, dried fruits, nuts, chocolates, jams, olives and crackers (that was a mouthful—literally). It’ll arrive at their doorstep completely chilled and arranged. All they have to do is open it and enjoy.

The Bouqs Co. Snowcap Bouquet

I know a bouquet of flowers is pretty standard, but I bet you’ve never seen ones so pretty. The Bouqs Co. designs the most beautiful floral arrangements and ships plants, too. During the holiday season, the brand also offers festive wreaths. However, I can’t stop marveling over the Snowcap bouquet . Pick the size of the arrangement, when it needs to get delivered, the vase and delivery frequency. The Bouqs Co. couldn’t make it easier for you to send flowers to your loved ones this holiday season and beyond. I’ve used this service before and couldn’t recommend it enough.

Ring Video Doorbell

For the giftee who just moved or the not-so-tech-savvy parent, get them a Ring video doorbell that lets them see, hear and speak to anyone from their phone, tablet or PC. They can even set up notifications so that they know exactly when someone pushes their doorbell or comes to their doorstep.

Tipsy Elves Matching Holiday Pajamas

You know Mom and Dad want nothing more than to have matching pajamas for the entire family (been there, done that). Tipsy Elves makes it easy, since you can dress the entire crew on Amazon.

LARQ Bottle

I’m sure you’ve wrapped a reusable water bottle (or two) in the past, but have you ever gifted a self-cleaning one? Yup, LARQ has designed non-toxic, mercury-free technology that sanitizes both water and the inside of the bottle. With the touch of a button and 60 seconds, their bottle will be so clean. Plus, it keeps beverages cold for 24 hours and hot for 12. The water guzzler, work commuter or gym goer on your list will adore this gift.

The Comfy Original Wearable Blanket

Why get them another basic throw blanket or sweatshirt when you can get them both? The Comfy Original is the No. 1 bestselling wearable blanket on Amazon for good reason. They can cozy up in this oversized fleece and sherpa number that they’re never going to want to take off.

Scrub Daddy Sponges

Scrub Daddy sponges are all too familiar in my family’s home. We always have some stocked up, as they really do get the job done. These sponges make doing the dishes just a bit more enjoyable with the cute smiley face design and bright colors. This three-pack is the No. 1 bestseller in its category on Amazon, which means my family can’t be the only one that keeps rebuying them. Slide them into a loved one’s stocking and you’ll definitely get a laugh out of them.