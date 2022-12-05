ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

These ‘Shark Tank’ Gifts Are Way More Unique Than Another Candle—& Yes, They Were Actually Featured on The Show

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’m a sucker for reality TV shows , but there’s one that I used to watch all the time with my family when I was younger: Shark Tank. How could I forget about the show that roped me in with the most incredible innovations? While there were certainly some flops, there were also a handful of products that thrived and continue to thrive to this day. In fact, I was shocked to find out that I know some of the brands that got their feet off the ground on Shark Tank.

Take, for example, Bombas , the brand that’s known for its cozy socks, underwear and clothing. I had no clue! What about The Bouqs Co. , the company that sends the most beautiful floral arrangements to your loved ones? Zero clue! It’s amazing that these successful companies planted their seeds on the popular reality TV show we’ve come to know and love (I was always a Barbara Corcoran stan, BTW).

You’re probably wondering why I’m telling you about Shark Tank products. It’s because they also make for the perfect gift that they definitely won’t expect—whether it’s for your friend’s birthday or secret Santa.

While some are certainly on the sillier side (like The Comfy’s wearable blanket ), get them one of Boarderie’s Oprah-approved charcuterie boards or one of Larq’s self-cleaning water bottles . Sometimes, all you need is a bit of Shark Tank magic to find the most unique and not basic gifts. Keep reading for the eight products that even the scary Sharks approve of.

RELATED: Drop Your Buffs: These ‘Survivor’ Gifts Are So Good, They Might Just Apply For The Show

Bombas Men’s Dress Calf Sock 4-Pack Gift Box

If you’re tired of getting Dad the same old socks year after year because he always manages to rip them, it’s time to invest in high-quality socks from Bombas . They don’t fall throughout the day, but they also don’t cut off circulation in the calves. Plus, they feature a special arch support system that hugs and cushions their feet. Check out the rest of Bombas’ holiday gift offerings for a treat they will have for the long haul.

Bombas Calf Sock 4-Pack Gift Box $70.20 (was $78) Buy Now

Boarderie Arte Cheese & Charcuterie Board

Get your friends and family a product that made it onto both Shark Tank and Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022. Boarderie makes the chicest cheese boards you have ever laid eyes on. This one contains 35 (!!) artisan cheeses, meats, dried fruits, nuts, chocolates, jams, olives and crackers (that was a mouthful—literally). It’ll arrive at their doorstep completely chilled and arranged. All they have to do is open it and enjoy.

Boarderie Arte Charcuterie Board $239 Buy Now

The Bouqs Co. Snowcap Bouquet

I know a bouquet of flowers is pretty standard, but I bet you’ve never seen ones so pretty. The Bouqs Co. designs the most beautiful floral arrangements and ships plants, too. During the holiday season, the brand also offers festive wreaths. However, I can’t stop marveling over the Snowcap bouquet . Pick the size of the arrangement, when it needs to get delivered, the vase and delivery frequency. The Bouqs Co. couldn’t make it easier for you to send flowers to your loved ones this holiday season and beyond. I’ve used this service before and couldn’t recommend it enough.

The Bouqs Co. Snowcap Bouquet $49+ Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell

For the giftee who just moved or the not-so-tech-savvy parent, get them a Ring video doorbell that lets them see, hear and speak to anyone from their phone, tablet or PC. They can even set up notifications so that they know exactly when someone pushes their doorbell or comes to their doorstep.

Ring Video Doorbell $99.99 Buy Now

Tipsy Elves Matching Holiday Pajamas

You know Mom and Dad want nothing more than to have matching pajamas for the entire family (been there, done that). Tipsy Elves makes it easy, since you can dress the entire crew on Amazon.

Tipsy Elves Matching Holiday Pajamas $14.95+
Buy Now

LARQ Bottle

I’m sure you’ve wrapped a reusable water bottle (or two) in the past, but have you ever gifted a self-cleaning one? Yup, LARQ has designed non-toxic, mercury-free technology that sanitizes both water and the inside of the bottle. With the touch of a button and 60 seconds, their bottle will be so clean. Plus, it keeps beverages cold for 24 hours and hot for 12. The water guzzler, work commuter or gym goer on your list will adore this gift.

LARQ Bottle $99 Buy Now

The Comfy Original Wearable Blanket

Why get them another basic throw blanket or sweatshirt when you can get them both? The Comfy Original is the No. 1 bestselling wearable blanket on Amazon for good reason. They can cozy up in this oversized fleece and sherpa number that they’re never going to want to take off.

The Comfy Original Wearable Blanket $49.99 Buy Now

Scrub Daddy Sponges

Scrub Daddy sponges are all too familiar in my family’s home. We always have some stocked up, as they really do get the job done. These sponges make doing the dishes just a bit more enjoyable with the cute smiley face design and bright colors. This three-pack is the No. 1 bestseller in its category on Amazon, which means my family can’t be the only one that keeps rebuying them. Slide them into a loved one’s stocking and you’ll definitely get a laugh out of them.

Scrub Daddy Sponges $9.98 Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0jYMIX3900

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

TikTok’s Buzziest Lash Serum’s Exclusive Holiday Set Is Here for Only $69—But Not for Long

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. My New Year’s resolution is to enter my villain era and to do so for myself, I’m gunning for longer lashes and brows. There’s just something about the process of watching the growth for me that I love waiting for. Usually, these cost a pretty penny and for good reason—but this holiday season, GrandeLash is gifting the public with a four-piece set that takes care of all of our lash serum needs and beyond. RELATED: Brooke Shields Credits This Amazon Serum For...
StyleCaster

This Iconic, Symbolic Made to Order Jewelry Brand Has Cracked the Code on Personalized Accessories

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. In my opinion, one of the best gifts you can give someone is jewelry. Something that can withstand the test of time, isn’t super themed to a holiday or birthday, and is personal to both you and them. And while gifts aren’t required when you’re spending quality time with your family and friends, if you are looking for something special to present to a loved one, I’ve got just the jewelry brand for you to try on for size. GLDN Jewelry...
StyleCaster

Drop Your Buffs: These ‘Survivor’ Gifts Are So Good, They Might Just Apply For The Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you know me on a personal level, you know I’m addicted to the long-standing TV show, Survivor. Before watching, I thought it was just about a bunch of people stranded on an island doing absolutely nothing. But now that I’ve finished 20 of the 42 full seasons and am in the middle of the ongoing 43rd season, I know that the show is much more than randos eating coconuts on a beach. It’s a reality TV show, but one...
Business Insider

43 Secret Santa gifts under $25 they'll actually want to keep

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. If you've ever participated in a Secret Santa, then you know as well as we do that the anonymous gift exchange has its highs and lows. Sure, it's fun to take a walk in St. Nicholas's shoes and surprise a family member or friend with a gift you know they'll love (or at the very least get a kick out of). But if you're buying within the confines of a budget, that makes shopping a bit trickier.
StyleCaster

There’s an Affordable Alternative for Selena Gomez’s Favorite 24K Gold Eye Patches & They’re Even Cheaper RN

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. After a night of restlessness or in the midst of a hectic week, the last thing you want to worry about are dark circles or puffy under eyes. Apparently, there’s a foolproof way to get rid of these annoyances in just 20 minutes. Earlier this year, everyone’s favorite new TikTok darling, Selena Gomez, shared her multi-step skincare routine that added up to $548. Although we all love skincare as much as Gomez, not everyone has access to a celeb-budget, which...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Making Miracles Happen This Week & Their Magic Is Undeniable

Self-awareness is a superpower. How has your truth evolved in the past year? There’s a lot to process and take in this week, whether you look at it in terms of your future goals, or the *literal* details surrounding a particular situation. The good news is, three zodiac signs will have the best week, and it’s all thanks to their ability to remain present. This could be the result of your own self-reflection, so don’t hesitate to journal your thoughts if needed.  Lightbulb moment! The delays you experienced in the past were merely part of a divine plan, and many of...
StyleCaster

TJ Holmes Cheated on His Wife With Another ‘GMA’ Staffer Before His Affair With Amy Robach—She’s ‘Devastated’

With rumors swirling of his affair with his Good Morning America co-host, Amy Robach, fans have wanted to know more about TJ Holmes’ wife, Marilee Fiebig, and how she feels about the scandal. Holmes and Fiebig, a lawyer, married in 2010. They share one child together, daughter Sabine. Holmes is also the father of two children, daughter Brianna and son Jaidan, from his marriage to ex-wife, Amy Ferson. In an essay for The Root in 2014 in honor of his and Fiebig’s four-year wedding anniversary, Holmes wrote about how he became a better person as a result of his marriage to...
StyleCaster

Kirstie Alley Only ‘Recently Discovered’ Her Cancer Before She Died—Here’s the Form She Was Diagnosed With

If you’ve followed her four-decade-long career, you may have questions around how Kirstie Alley died and what her cause of death was before her sudden passing. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was nominated for five Emmys in...
KANSAS STATE
StyleCaster

Amy Robach Is Reportedly ‘Blaming’ Lara Spencer For ‘GMA’ Taking Her & TJ Holmes Off Air—’Something Happened’

With their scandal taking over the internet, fans are wondering what Lara Spencer’s response to Amy Robach and TJ Holmes’ affair has been and where the couple stand with their other Good Morning America co-stars. Well, it sounds like the drama between the anchors dates farther back than GMA‘s current scandal. Spencer, Robach and Holmes are three of several on-air personalities on ABC’s Good Morning America. Robach and Holmes, specifically, co-anchor Good Morning America‘s late-morning program, GMA3: What You Need To Know, along with Jennifer Ashton. News broke of Robach and Holmes’ relationship in November 2022 after Page Six reported that...
StyleCaster

Keke Met Her Baby Daddy a Year Before She Became Pregnant—Her Boyfriend Became ‘Difficult to Hide’

With her stunning and surprising pregnancy reveal on Saturday Night Life, many fans are asking: Who is Keke Palmer dating?  The Nope star hosted the legendary sketch comedy show on December 3, 2022. In her opening monologue, she addressed the rumors that she was pregnant. “There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” she said as she opened her coat to reveal a very pregnant belly. “I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about...
StyleCaster

How the Full Moon of December 2022 Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign

The only thing more chaotic than the holiday season is the mutable energy surrounding these very merry moments. For those of you wondering how the full moon of December 2022 will affect each zodiac sign, it’s important to be mindful of your exchanges, and crystal clear when communicating. We are not only prone to biting off more than we can chew, but also easily distracted during this time. With the sun and Venus wandering through Sagittarius and Jupiter concluding its journey through mystical Pisces, there is an undeniable ray of hope swirling through the air, increasing the chances of us...
StyleCaster

Target’s Beloved Lululemon Belt Bag Dupe Is on Sale For Just $15 & Worth Buying in Every Color

It’s no secret that in fashion, what’s old becomes new down the road, and the beloved fanny pack has recently made it into the limelight again. One particular belt bag that’s taken the shopping world by storm? The Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag. While the $38 price tag is actually super affordable (which is why it’s so popular it sold out!), when we happen to spot a dupe for less than half the price, we’re going to scream it from the rooftops with all you lovely people. As I was perusing Target’s site the other day (as a shopping editor does...
StyleCaster

Kirstie Alley’s Net Worth Includes What She Made From ‘Cheers,’ ‘Look Who’s Talking’ & More Beloved Roles

From Cheers and Look Who’s Talking to Drop Dead Diva and Scream Queens, Kirstie Alley’s net worth accounts for what she made in her four decades in Hollywood before her death. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was...
KANSAS STATE
StyleCaster

Kirstie Alley Once Called John Travolta the ‘Greatest Love’ of Her Life—Here’s If They Ever Dated

They were such close friends she once called him the “greatest love” of her life but did Kirstie Alley and John Travolta ever date? Just four years before her untimely death, Alley rather tragically suggested her Look Who’s Talking co-star was the one that got away during an appearance on reality TV. Alley and Travolta starred in three movies together: Look Who’s Talking and two sequels, Look Who’s Talking Now and Look Who’s Talking, Too, the first of which hit cinemas in 1989. In the romantic comedy franchise, Alley plays an accountant, Mollie, who becomes pregnant after an affair with a...
CNBC

17-year-old 'Shark Tank' contestant made slime in his garage, sold it to his friends, brought in $1 million in just 3 years

Since 2020, Mark Lin has brought in at least $1.2 million selling food-scented slime from his garage in Burbank, California. On Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," Lin — who was 17 years old at the time of taping, and is now a freshman at UCLA — wooed investors with an earnest pitch and impressive profits. Out of Lin's $540,000 in year-to-date sales at the time of filming, $300,000 was pure profit.
BURBANK, CA
TheStreet

McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King Want to Give You Free Food

The holidays are a time when many of us indulge in a few extra treats. Some make homemade cookies and decorate gingerbread houses, while others look forward to trying the various seasonal treats that many popular fast-food chains bring out once a year in December. This year brought with it...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

71K+
Followers
5K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy