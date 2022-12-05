ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

WTNH.com

Health Headlines: How to tell the difference between RSV and the flu

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — RSV and the flu are both circulating. How to tell the difference? Flu hospitalizations are doubling week over week, and a shortage in primary care physicians is affecting care this flu season. Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, chief of emergency medicine administration at Yale Medicine and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Nursing union reaches deal with Windham Hospital

WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - One of the two unions fighting for better working conditions voted to approve a settlement with Windham Community Memorial Hospital. Nurses and other hospital staff held a two-day strike back in October. There are two unions that represent workers at Windham Hospital. One of them is...
WINDHAM, CT
Eyewitness News

‘Together We Grow’ event in Hartford to discuss bringing in cannabis revenue

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An event in Hartford on Wednesday will put the cannabis industry in the spotlight. With other states like Massachusetts bringing in billions of dollars in business through cannabis, Connecticut looks poised to do the same. Leaders like Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, state legislators, representatives from the...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Former CT Jewish Day School Admin Accused Of Trying To Carry Loaded Gun On Plane

The former principal of a Jewish day school in Connecticut was charged after she allegedly tried to carry a loaded firearm onto a flight at Bradley International Airport. Gloria "Galya" Greenberg, 69, of West Hartford, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 30, after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers detected a firearm in her fanny pack when it went through the X-ray machine and notified Connecticut State Police, officials said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Man in critical condition following Hartford shooting

Officers in Rock Hill, NY confirmed that Robert Hoagland’s body was found there. Milford police released the names of both the victim and suspect in what they described as a “targeted attack.”. Updated: 4 hours ago. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said the rain clears out later Wednesday. Then we'll...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Remembering Pearl Harbor victims

Suspects steal thousands from Old Saybrook Walmart, threaten to shoot employee. In security video you can see the suspects walking out of the store with Legos in their cart as one employee tries to stop them. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police identified the victim as 40-year-old Julie Minogue. Suspects steal...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
FOX 61

Hartford ranked 'least Grinchy' US city: Report

HARTFORD, Conn. — When it comes to holiday cheer, it's been proven that "Hartford has it." A new report from FinanceBuzz ranked Hartford the "least Grinchy" city in the U.S., with Providence, R.I. following behind. New York City was ranked the "Grinchiest". One of the factors in the ranking...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Milford homicide suspect in custody

Officers in Rock Hill, NY confirmed that Robert Hoagland’s body was found there. Milford police released the names of both the victim and suspect in what they described as a “targeted attack.”. Updated: 3 hours ago. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said the rain clears out later Wednesday. Then we'll...
MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Nonprofit Digs In On 4 More ​‘Ville Homes

Alonda Emery never thought she’d own her own home — right up until she stood with a smile, and a shovel, atop the very Newhallville lot where her future new house will soon be built. Emery celebrated that dream-almost-come-true during a Friday afternoon groundbreaking and press conference at...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

I-395 closed in Putnam because of a tractor trailer rollover

PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) - All lanes of Interstate 395 in Putnam were closed on Thursday morning because of a tractor trailer rollover, according to state police. The Department of Transportation said the crash happened on the northbound side between exits 46 and 47. It was first reported around 8:55 a.m.
PUTNAM, CT
WTNH

Woodbury middle schooler approached by 2 men in car: PD

WOODBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Woodbury police are investigating an incident where a middle school student was approached by two strangers and asked if she needed a ride home in their car. On Tuesday just after 3 p.m., Woodbury officers said a young Woodbury Middle School student was walking on Main Street when a car approached […]
WOODBURY, CT
FOX 61

Body cam video shows reasons Connecticut needs stronger laws: New Haven police chief

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police Wednesday announced a decrease in gun deaths, while Waterbury’s police chief warned of an uptick in homicides the day before. But the chiefs in both major cities are now calling on lawmakers to focus on guns and crime when they head into session in January—saying the issue of illegal guns and repeat violent offenders plague both communities.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WPRI 12 News

RI woman dies following crash in CT

STONINGTON, CT. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island woman died Sunday following a crash on I-95 South in Stonington.  Connecticut State Police say 21-year-old Samantha Stone of Hopkinton crashed head-on into a tree as she was driving on the highway.  Stone was pronounced dead at the scene.  Connecticut State Police also say the passenger, Jason Connell, was […]
STONINGTON, CT

