No one injured in structure fire Wednesday
KWQC
Crews responded to fire home in Galesburg Wednesday
iheart.com
Some needed rain is on the way...some snow, too!
Doug here...when I talked with WQAD's Andrew Stutzke about weather this morning he said there is a 30 percent chance of a White Christmas around here. (sad face here) But, some good news is we're expecting some rain in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service in Davenport...
KWQC
Highway 61 was shut down after multi-vehicle crash
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Law enforcement responded to multiple crashes Wednesday morning on Highway 61 in Clinton County due to dense fog. Around 8:30 a.m., Clinton County deputies were dispatched to Highway 61 and 250th Avenue for a multi-vehicle crash. The crash involved three semi-tractor trailers and a passenger...
One Of Moline’s Longest Standing Mexican Restaurants Is Closing
After decades of operation, one of Moline's favorite Mexican restaurants will be closing its doors. "Last Day Dec 24" the sign in front of Adolph's Mexican Food reads at their Moline Avenue of the Cities location. The family opened one of East Moline's first restaurants in 1952 when Adolph and...
ourquadcities.com
QC fire crews respond to call
Bettendorf fire crews respond to a call at the Bridges lofts Sunday night. This was just before 11 p.m. on State Street near 15th Street. Our crew did not see any flames or smoke, but did see two fire trucks as well as fire personnel going in and out of the building.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport house fire under investigation
UPDATE – 9:25 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5: A house fire that began shortly before 1:45 p.m. Monday in Davenport remains under investigation. Davenport Fire crews responded to a structure fire on the 4200 block of Winding Hills Road with five apparatus and one command vehicle. Bettendorf crews also responded with one apparatus for a total of 19 personnel, according to a news release.
Genesis Closes West Davenport Emergency Room Today
Genesis Medical Center's West Campus will no longer serve the area with an emergency department. For decades, the hospital has served the west half of Davenport, but as the Genesis East campus has expanded in recent years, the West Campus has shifted its focus. The remainder of the campus will remain open.
WQAD
Genesis West's ER department closing for good Tuesday night
nrgmediadixon.com
City of Rock Falls to Close 5th Avenue Tuesday as Well as Boil Order
The City of Rock Falls says on December 6, 2022, 5th Avenue from West 10th Street to West 8th Street will be closed for final repairs to the water main. There will be no through traffic during this time but local residents will have access. A boil order will be...
Get Your Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar Signed At Speed & Floyd’s Today!
Whether you have or haven't picked up the 2023 Edition of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar, you have an opportunity to get your calendar signed today!. This Wednesday (December 7th), come out to Speed & Floyd's Collision Repair in Moline and get your very own copy of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar.
ourquadcities.com
Driver went more than 100 mph in pursuit, trooper alleges
A 25-year-old Moline woman faces charges after an Iowa State Trooper alleges she led a chase of more than 100 mph while running stop signs and traffic lights. Ariel Brown faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – first offense, court records say.
KWQC
Davenport’s Skybridge to reopen Dec. 12
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport’s Skybridge is set to reopen on Dec. 12, city officials said. The move comes following the rehabilitation of the north tower and the removal of the lower pedestrian walkway. According to officials, the restoration project was needed to “keep this amenity and its spectacular...
ourquadcities.com
Customers told to stay inside as police arrive at Rock Island store
UPDATE, Dec. 6, 2022, 11:35 a.m. — Rock Island police announced Tuesday that they responded to the parking lot of Hy-Vee Monday night for what turned out to be some erroneous reports of shots being fired. Upon investigation, it was determined no shots were fired, police said. The entire...
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Driver Sent to the Hospital Following Single Vehicle Crash
On Tuesday morning, Ogle County Deputies along with Byron Police Department and Byron Fire and EMS responded to a single vehicle accident in the 9,000 block of North Illinois Route-2. Upon investigation, it was determined that a sedan, driven by 63-year-old Alice Dalton of Sterling was northbound on Route 2...
‘There’s nothing like it in Galesburg’: Selfie Museum a place to create visual memories
Don’t forget your camera if you visit Galesburg’s newest museum. The Galesburg Selfie Museum is a new business being brought forward by local residents GoGo Kupa and her husband Yannick Kapita. Located in the former National Guard Armory at 149 S. Broad St., the Selfie Museum is a destination type activity where patrons pay admission to a facility that hosts a number of staged sets. The patrons can then take fun selfie photos with their friends in these sets.
wvik.org
City of Kewanee Hires Its First Convicted Felon
This month, Kewanee hired a new employee who just got out of prison. A change in employment rules made it possible, and that might happen in the Quad Cities, too. A year ago, Kewanee removed legal sanctions that barred it from hiring previously incarcerated people. Last month, the city hired...
ourquadcities.com
15-year-old girl stabbed in Rock Island
A girl was stabbed and suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday in Rock Island. The Rock Island Police Department responded to the 3700 block of 5th Street around 12:07 a.m. after a report of an injured person. Officers found a 15-year-old girl suffering from a life-threatening stab wound, according to a news...
KWQC
1 dead, 1 hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport
The Genesis Shootout tips off on Dec. 17. Army and Navy will battle for bragging rights and a traveling trophy on Dec. 9. Cat in Cedar County shot with arrow, $5k reward for info. Updated: 9 hours ago. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by...
