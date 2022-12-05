Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
okcfox.com
'This bothers me': Oklahomans seek more resources for dyslexic children
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Low test scores continue to be a concern for Oklahomans, especially those whose children struggle with reading. For a lot of folks, it's very easy to read a book. But, some students need a little bit of extra help. A mother in Yukon tells Fox...
KOCO
One of only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma was purchased
STILLWATER, Okla. — One of the only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma has just been purchased. An anonymous donor donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the city of Stillwater to preserve Booker T. Washington School. "Their class motto in 1956 was, ‘Don’t wait for something to...
KOCO
Sickness floods Oklahoma school districts, causing one to move to virtual learning
THOMAS, Okla. — Sickness is flooding some school districts in Oklahoma and one was forced to move to virtual learning. Some metro districts said they don’t see a spike in children calling out sick while others said this is the worst they’ve ever seen it. The Thomas-Fay-Custer...
Oklahoma Daily
Local artists form worker cooperative to purchase Opolis, preventing closure
Local Norman creatives have joined together as a cooperative to buy downtown Norman music venue Opolis to keep the business from closing. “We are overjoyed that a group of some of our favorite local musicians and people will be taking ownership of OPOLIS,” stated current owners Marian and Andy Nuñez in a press release.
Oklahoma Daily
Norman community members with disabilities seek improved public transit accessibility
John High has continued to push for more accessible public transit options despite the City of Norman’s efforts to accommodate people with disabilities. High has used a wheelchair since he developed gangrene, which led to his leg being amputated below the knee four years ago. Unable to use a vehicle, High uses Norman’s public transit system, operated by Embark, to travel around Norman independently.
earnthenecklace.com
Barry Mangold Leaving KWTV-DT: Where Is the Oklahoma Reporter Going?
Barry Mangold has been the go-to source for all types of news stories for the people of Oklahoma. However, the reporter has announced his departure from News 9. Barry Mangold is leaving KWTV-DT in December 2022 and moving to the next step of his career. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. They especially want to know if he will be staying in Oklahoma. Here’s what Barry Mangold said about his departure from KWTV-DT.
KOCO
Tiny homes for veterans living without housing could be coming to Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Tiny homes for veterans living without housing could be coming to Oklahoma City. A community just south of the Capitol worries the addition will be tough on the community. The Veterans Community Project has already built many tiny homes for veterans across the country. Now, they...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
okcfox.com
OSDE files to revoke license of MPS teacher after inappropriate Snapchats with student
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A Moore Public Schools (MPS) teacher and coach is facing the revocation of his teaching license after the district was made aware of his Snapchat communications with an 8th grade student. Coach and teacher at Central Junior High School, Nicholas Garrison, submitted his resignation on...
OK family considering legal action after ‘wrongfully’ being kicked out of venue in middle of party
A Quinceañera is supposed to be a huge celebration with Hispanic traditions, family, and lots of dancing - but for one Anadarko 15-year-old, it left her feeling embarrassed as her family says they were kicked off the event property without a full refund nor an explanation.
KOCO
Teacher in Moore resigns after allegations of inappropriate messages to student
MOORE, Okla. — A middle school teacher in Moore resigned after allegations of inappropriate messages to a student. A state Board of Education is now considering revoking his teaching license. Moore Public Schools confirmed the teacher, who is no longer with the district, taught at Central Junior High. District...
QSR magazine
Salad and Go Announces Two Openings in Oklahoma
Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service restaurant industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today two new store openings in Del City and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, as the brand continues expanding across the state. Beginning on Dec. 13, Del City locals can experience all that Salad and Go has...
KOCO
Rural school district in Oklahoma goes virtual temporarily after threat surfaces online
NINNEKAH, Okla. — A rural school district in Oklahoma went virtual temporarily after a threat surfaced online. Ninnekah Public Schools learned about the threat late Sunday night before making the decision to keep children off the grounds. KOCO 5 learned the threat came from a current student. After an...
Take a Magical Trip on Oklahoma City’s Polar Express Train Ride This Holiday Season
Have you ever wanted to live the movie The Polar Express? Well, you can actually do that in Oklahoma City, OK. with the Oklahoma City Polar Express Train Ride. You'll get to experience the movie like never before as it comes to life onboard a real train! It's a full-hour trip that includes hot chocolate, snacks, and performances on board by singing and dancing chefs, plus a live reading of the Chris Van Allsburg holiday classic.
oklahomawatch.org
OKC Police’s Crowd-Sourced Effort Exploits Accused
When a 67-year-old man reported a clothing theft in September, Oklahoma City police turned to crowd-sourced crime solving. “This person stole clothes from a laundry room in the 1200 block of N. Kate,” a public information officer declared in a Facebook post that included a grainy surveillance image of a woman in a strapless top walking empty-handed in the Jeltz Senior Center.
KOCO
Ninnekah Public Schools moving to virtual learning Monday due to threat
NINNEKAH, Okla. — Ninnekah Public Schools students will learn virtually Monday as a precaution due to a threat to the school. District officials said in a Facebook post that law enforcement contacted the person who made the threat. "Student and staff safety remains a priority and the move to...
tulsatoday.com
What happened at Edmond High?
On October 26th at 8:14 am police were called to Edmond Memorial High School after an incident in a girls’ bathroom that left a student with an, “injury to… eye, face and head with possible concussion” according to page 5 of the police report filed with the Edmond Police Department embedded on the ROPE site here. [Ellipses ( ) indicate redacted information.]
Oklahoma City doctor discusses RSV’s threat to older adults
Viruses are spreading like wildfire across the country right now - including one most people associate with young children: respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV.
KOCO
Pardon and Parole Board to hold clemency hearing for Oklahoma death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board are set to hold a clemency hearing for an Oklahoma death row inmate. Scott Eizember is set to be executed on Jan. 12 for killing his ex-girlfriend’s elderly neighbors when trying to kill her in 2003. Wednesday morning, the board will hold a clemency hearing on his case.
Photos: Adorable dogs looking for loving homes in OKC
If you are hoping to add a special member to your family, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare has just the pet you are looking for.
