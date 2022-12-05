ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

CBS Philly

Route 420 South bridge in Delco to close indefinitely after inspection revealed deterioration

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- Delaware County residents will need to adjust their commutes.The bridge that carries Route 420 South (Wanamaker Avenue) from Prospect Park to Tinicum Township right before Intertstate-95 will be closed indefinitely Wednesday night after an inspection showed significant beam and bearing pedestal deterioration, PennDOT said.PennDOT said in a release the bridge will remain closed until engineers develop a plan to repair the structure. The project to replace the bridge is near completion and tentatively scheduled for a construction bid in early 2023. With the bridge closed, motorists looking to use Route 420 South will be directed to use Chester Pike, Stewart Avenue and northbound I-95 to access Route 420. The Route 420 South bridge over Darby Creek was built in 1930. It carries 19,270 vehicles per day, according to PennDOT.The bridge won't open again until its completely fixed and passes inspections.Drivers can check on conditions on more than 40,000 roadways miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
94.5 PST

Bertucci’s in Langhorne, PA Abruptly Closed for Good

Bertucci's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta by Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne has closed abruptly and the closure is permanent. Levittown Now is reporting that there is a sign on the door announcing the news. I called the restaurant phone number and it connected me to the Bertucci's Closed Restaurant...
LANGHORNE, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Snap Custom Pizza has closed its Conshohocken location

MoreThanTheCurve.com a photo showing a sign posted on the door at Snap Custom Pizza at 6 East 1st Avenue in Conshohocken that announces its closure. The same message is also on the restaurant’s website. The message reads:. To All our loyal customers!. We are sad to say our time...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Hidden City Philadelphia

Social Clubs and Secret Societies in Early Philadelphia

Across from City Hall stands the Masonic Temple, an enormous, medieval-style building. The Free Masons have gathered there since 1873. If the popular imagination were a tavern, like the ones where Philadelphians first gathered, Free Masonry would be downing Fish House Punch with the Illuminati and the Knights Templar–ancient orders with esoteric rituals and terrifying powers. In reality, while the Free Masons descend from medieval guilds, the first modern lodge was founded in 18th century England as a fraternal order–or, in other words, a social club. While the Free Masons adopted medieval-sounding ceremonies and titles, they have always served a modern purpose: fellowship and mutual benefits.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday

Tremors across the New Jersey and Pennsylvania area have been reported in the last 36 hours from North Jersey, South Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. The first tremors were reported at around 12:44 pm in the Vineland area of South Jersey. Later that night, more tremors were reported in the Essex County area. Early Tuesday morning, at around 10:20 tremors were reported near East Stroudsburg, PA. At this point, the tremors have been unconfirmed and its not certain whether or not the incidents are related to seismic activity or earthquakes. In those areas, witnesses reported windows vibrating and building shaking slightly. The post Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday appeared first on Shore News Network.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Tractor-trailers create double trouble on Route 222

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. — A pair of mishaps involving tractor-trailers made a mess of travel along Route 222 between Reading and Allentown on Wednesday. One of the tractor-trailers jackknifed on the ramp from Route 222 North to the Allentown Pike in Ontelaunee Township. That happened around 10 a.m. The truck was reported to be leaking fuel.
READING, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

FedEx driver who struck motorcycle in Lehigh County, killing 2, is sentenced

An Allentown man will spend nearly eight years, at least, behind bars in two separate crashes in 2020 and 2021 that left a total of three people dead. Lehigh County Judge Robert Steinberg on Wednesday sentenced 24-year-old Devon M. Lindeman to three to seven years in prison for a crash June 21, 2020, on Route 145 in North Whitehall Township that claimed the lives of husband and wife Robert J. O’Rourke, 55, and Mary O’Rourke, 54, of Lower Macungie Township.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Anonymous Donations Save ‘Boy Scout Tract’ — Near Gladwyne — Forever from Development

A drone shot of the Boy Scout tract, now safe in perpetuity from development.Photo byHealther Khalifa at The Philadelphia Inquirer. A collection of anonymous donations — $3 million in total — will forever preserve 24 acres in Roxborough, slightly northeast of Gladwyne. The protection of the land, a plot known as the “Boy Scout tract,” was covered by Frank Kummer in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
GLADWYNE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Leesport woman competing to be crowned Miss America

LEESPORT, Pa. — Berks County will be represented in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15. Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, just so happens to be a young woman from Leesport and a former 69 News intern. "My time at WFMZ was truly invaluable," Bainbridge said. "I created a great...
LEESPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. Turnpike shut down in Lancaster, Berks counties

UPDATE: The Turnpike has reopened as of 8 a.m., but residual delays should be expected. Part of the Turnpike is closed after a Tuesday morning crash near the Lancaster and Berks County line. Westbound lanes are shut down between Morgantown and Reading, the Turnpike Commission said in a travel advisory.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks judge dies after serving on bench nearly 17 years

READING, Pa. — The Berks County Court of Common Pleas has lost one of its judges. Judge Paul M. Yatron died Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's office and Berks County President Judge Thomas G. Parisi. Wolf ordered all state flags at the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg and...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

