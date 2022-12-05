Read full article on original website
Names released of Lehigh Valley firefighters killed battling house blaze
Authorities have identified two Lehigh Valley firefighters killed Wednesday while they helped battle a three-alarm house blaze in Schuylkill County. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, both members of the New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 in Lehigh County, died in the blaze in West Penn Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Lehigh County brewery nominated for Best New Brewery in Pa., voting open through December
Rising River Brewing Co. was nominated as one of the best new breweries in the state for Breweries in Pennsylvania’s annual Reader’s Choice Awards. You can vote now until the end of the year to push the Macungie brewer over the top. Breweries in Pennsylvania, the popular craft...
Route 420 South bridge in Delco to close indefinitely after inspection revealed deterioration
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- Delaware County residents will need to adjust their commutes.The bridge that carries Route 420 South (Wanamaker Avenue) from Prospect Park to Tinicum Township right before Intertstate-95 will be closed indefinitely Wednesday night after an inspection showed significant beam and bearing pedestal deterioration, PennDOT said.PennDOT said in a release the bridge will remain closed until engineers develop a plan to repair the structure. The project to replace the bridge is near completion and tentatively scheduled for a construction bid in early 2023. With the bridge closed, motorists looking to use Route 420 South will be directed to use Chester Pike, Stewart Avenue and northbound I-95 to access Route 420. The Route 420 South bridge over Darby Creek was built in 1930. It carries 19,270 vehicles per day, according to PennDOT.The bridge won't open again until its completely fixed and passes inspections.Drivers can check on conditions on more than 40,000 roadways miles by visiting www.511PA.com.
Bertucci’s in Langhorne, PA Abruptly Closed for Good
Bertucci's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta by Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne has closed abruptly and the closure is permanent. Levittown Now is reporting that there is a sign on the door announcing the news. I called the restaurant phone number and it connected me to the Bertucci's Closed Restaurant...
Snap Custom Pizza has closed its Conshohocken location
MoreThanTheCurve.com a photo showing a sign posted on the door at Snap Custom Pizza at 6 East 1st Avenue in Conshohocken that announces its closure. The same message is also on the restaurant’s website. The message reads:. To All our loyal customers!. We are sad to say our time...
Social Clubs and Secret Societies in Early Philadelphia
Across from City Hall stands the Masonic Temple, an enormous, medieval-style building. The Free Masons have gathered there since 1873. If the popular imagination were a tavern, like the ones where Philadelphians first gathered, Free Masonry would be downing Fish House Punch with the Illuminati and the Knights Templar–ancient orders with esoteric rituals and terrifying powers. In reality, while the Free Masons descend from medieval guilds, the first modern lodge was founded in 18th century England as a fraternal order–or, in other words, a social club. While the Free Masons adopted medieval-sounding ceremonies and titles, they have always served a modern purpose: fellowship and mutual benefits.
Philadelphia's infamous 'Boy In the Box' is identified
His name is Joseph Augustus Zarelli. He was found dead in a cardboard box in February 1957. More than 65 years after the discovery, investigators have answered maybe the most important question in the mystery of the “Boy in the Box.”
Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday
Tremors across the New Jersey and Pennsylvania area have been reported in the last 36 hours from North Jersey, South Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. The first tremors were reported at around 12:44 pm in the Vineland area of South Jersey. Later that night, more tremors were reported in the Essex County area. Early Tuesday morning, at around 10:20 tremors were reported near East Stroudsburg, PA. At this point, the tremors have been unconfirmed and its not certain whether or not the incidents are related to seismic activity or earthquakes. In those areas, witnesses reported windows vibrating and building shaking slightly. The post Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday appeared first on Shore News Network.
As Philly’s drug injection site plan waits, Gov.-elect Shapiro says he opposes it
Pennsylvania incoming governor Josh Shapiro said Tuesday that he remains opposed to efforts to open a place in Philadelphia where people with addiction can use drugs under medical supervision, a day after the federal government asked for more time to respond to a lawsuit over a proposed supervised injection site in the city.
Tractor-trailers create double trouble on Route 222
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. — A pair of mishaps involving tractor-trailers made a mess of travel along Route 222 between Reading and Allentown on Wednesday. One of the tractor-trailers jackknifed on the ramp from Route 222 North to the Allentown Pike in Ontelaunee Township. That happened around 10 a.m. The truck was reported to be leaking fuel.
FedEx driver who struck motorcycle in Lehigh County, killing 2, is sentenced
An Allentown man will spend nearly eight years, at least, behind bars in two separate crashes in 2020 and 2021 that left a total of three people dead. Lehigh County Judge Robert Steinberg on Wednesday sentenced 24-year-old Devon M. Lindeman to three to seven years in prison for a crash June 21, 2020, on Route 145 in North Whitehall Township that claimed the lives of husband and wife Robert J. O’Rourke, 55, and Mary O’Rourke, 54, of Lower Macungie Township.
Anonymous Donations Save ‘Boy Scout Tract’ — Near Gladwyne — Forever from Development
A drone shot of the Boy Scout tract, now safe in perpetuity from development.Photo byHealther Khalifa at The Philadelphia Inquirer. A collection of anonymous donations — $3 million in total — will forever preserve 24 acres in Roxborough, slightly northeast of Gladwyne. The protection of the land, a plot known as the “Boy Scout tract,” was covered by Frank Kummer in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Leesport woman competing to be crowned Miss America
LEESPORT, Pa. — Berks County will be represented in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15. Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, just so happens to be a young woman from Leesport and a former 69 News intern. "My time at WFMZ was truly invaluable," Bainbridge said. "I created a great...
3 Lehigh Valley establishments accused of liquor law violations
Three Lehigh Valley establishments have been cited for allegedly violating liquor codes, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced this week. The businesses will be called before an administrative law judge, where they face penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000...
Pa. Turnpike shut down in Lancaster, Berks counties
UPDATE: The Turnpike has reopened as of 8 a.m., but residual delays should be expected. Part of the Turnpike is closed after a Tuesday morning crash near the Lancaster and Berks County line. Westbound lanes are shut down between Morgantown and Reading, the Turnpike Commission said in a travel advisory.
Montgomery County Leadership: Elyse Lupin, President and Founder, Elysium Marketing Group
Elyse Lupin, President and Founder of Elysium Marketing Group, spoke with MONTCO Today about growing up in Lansdale, her close relationship with her older brother, her high school tennis court success, and her love of classic rock.
Lower Merion Commuters Aren’t Exactly Giving SEPTA’s ‘Bus Revolution’ a Resounding Huzzah
SEPTA's proposed "bus revolution" has numerous implications for Montgomery County riders. A SEPTA suburban bus route proposal — being called a “bus revolution” — will shift modes of transportation for Montco riders. Emily Rizzo onboarded her story on the proposed changes to WHYY. The plan’s intent...
Learn About Bucks County’s Quaker History on This Fun and Historic Tour
Once the main hub of Quaker beliefs and ethics, Bucks County visitors and residents can now relive this history in a fun driving tour. Louise Feder wrote about the historical tour for Visit Bucks County. Quaker Meetinghouse Driving Tour will take attendees on a historical trail of 12 Quaker meetinghouses...
The Fate of the Proposed Wawa Location in Holland Has Just Been Announced. Read For All the Details
As Wawa continues to expand in the Bucks County area, the fate of one of the most talked-about locations has finally been determined. Damon C. Williams wrote about the decision in the Bucks County Courier Times. The infamous Holland Wawa, which was planned to be located at 287 Holland Road,...
Berks judge dies after serving on bench nearly 17 years
READING, Pa. — The Berks County Court of Common Pleas has lost one of its judges. Judge Paul M. Yatron died Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's office and Berks County President Judge Thomas G. Parisi. Wolf ordered all state flags at the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg and...
