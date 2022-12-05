ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, MA

homenewshere.com

Massage spa to open in Burlington

BURLINGTON - A new place to unwind will be opening at 36 Winn Street in Burlington. Fresh Blossom Spa, Inc. recently earned approval from the Planning Board to locate in the building currently housing three tenant spaces, including Sharper Image and Laundry Center, Inc. Sunny Shen Matos, owner of Fresh...
BURLINGTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Typical city homeowner can expect $160 increase in tax bill

WOBURN - With climbing valuations in personal property and industrial land offsetting at least part of the financial sting from a red-hot, residential real-estate market, the typical city homeowner can expect to see their tax bills climb by $160 in FY’23. During a special tax classification hearing in City...
WOBURN, MA
Boston

Massive mixed-use Newton development near Riverside MBTA stop on hold

Construction costs and interest rates are to blame, the developer says. A sprawling, approximately 1 million-square-foot mixed-use development slated to transform the area around Newton’s Riverside MBTA station is on hold as construction costs and interest rates rise. Mark Development, the local firm behind the project alongside Alexandria Real...
NEWTON, MA
nhbr.com

Shares in Nashua commercial property being sold via initial public offering

A New York-based real estate investment firm that sells shares of commercial properties through public offerings has launched a new vehicle for investors: the Landing at One Chestnut, a property in Nashua. The company – which has issued two previous IPOs for similar properties, one in New York City and...
NASHUA, NH
New Hampshire Bulletin

Buyer’s ambitious plans for Lakes Region site surpass her prior projects – by far

The Manchester developer chosen by the state to turn the 220-acre former Laconia State School into a massive housing, entertainment, commercial, and medical services campus has never completed a project nearly as large, she said Monday. Her biggest project in New Hampshire, a mixed-use property in Manchester, is three years behind schedule and the subject […] The post Buyer’s ambitious plans for Lakes Region site surpass her prior projects – by far appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
LACONIA, NH
WHAV

Lupoli Companies Names Armstrong Vice President of Construction

Gary Armstrong recently joined Lupoli Companies of Lawrence as vice president of construction. Lupoli Companies is developer of a $160 million mixed residential and retail project on a 4.5-acre Merrimack Street, Haverhill, parcel, involving the Herbert H. Goecke Jr. Memorial Parking Deck. The company previously constructed the “Heights,” a 10-story mixed use building also in downtown Haverhill.
HAVERHILL, MA
NECN

Smith & Wollensky to Open in Former Del Frisco's Grille Space in Burlington

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Earlier this year, it appeared that a hospitality group which is part of an an Irish investment firm was going to open an Italian restaurant in the northern suburbs of Boston. Now we have learned that the group will be opening another one of its restaurants in the space instead.
BURLINGTON, MA
cbia.com

DOL Cites Contractors for Demolition, Asbestos Hazards

OSHA sent a significant and expensive message to Boston-based contractors for failing to properly supervise demolition and asbestos abatement operations. The incident happened in May, 2022, when an employee of a demolition contractor lost his legs after a concrete mezzanine platform collapsed during demolition and asbestos abatement operations. Two other...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
BEVERLY, MA

