Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of FloridaTravel MavenOcala, FL
You Can See This Beautiful, Rare, and Unique Breed of Horse on a Florida FarmL. CaneOcala, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on ‘dangerous speeders’ in southwest Ocala
I agree with the resident who recently wrote about the speeders on 49th Avenue. We live in proximity to that location on SW 38th Avenue, which is used by residents in Sky Valley as well as some of the school buses transporting for Hammett Bowen. I have been complaining to...
WCJB
Lanes reopen U.S. 301 near Waldo following semi-truck wreck
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Alachua County were told to expect major delays near Waldo after all northbound lanes of U.S. 301 were closed on Wednesday evening. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say traffic was being diverted onto Cole Street until lanes could be reopened. A wrecker carrying another semi-truck was forced to take evasive action to avoid a car that pulled out in front of it.
Volusia County farm loses half its crop to hurricane flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County farmer said back-to-back hurricanes brought floodwaters up to his chest in his field, causing him to lose nearly half of his crop. John Joshlin and his wife run Common Ground Farm, an organic farm off East Taylor Road in DeLand. While he said it has flooded before, he has never seen it flood to the extent that it did after hurricanes Ian and Nicole in the 15 years they’ve owned the property.
villages-news.com
79-year-old Villager arrested after leaving gentlemen’s club in Ocala
A 79-year-old Villager was arrested after leaving a gentlemen’s club in Ocala. Herbert Larry Vajen of the Village of Santo Domingo was driving a red Toyota Prius at about 9 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 441 and having difficulty maintaining a single lane when he was pulled over by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy.
WCJB
Some residents at The Ridge at Gainesville out of power and internet during finals week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of The Ridge at Gainesville student-living apartment complex are without power after a careless driver struck the electrical boxes on the side of a building early Sunday morning. The crash had no injuries, but took out power, hot water, and the fire sprinkler systems...
Hernando County Sheriff's Office SUV catches fire in Spring Hill
SPRING HILL, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a Hernando County Sheriff's deputy's patrol car caught fire Wednesday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. near the Mariner's Cay Apartments, just off Northcliffe Boulevard in Spring Hill, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said. Fire crews responded to the area on a report of a sheriff's office vehicle on fire, the agency spokesperson said.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Dunnellon boy dies in ATV accident
A 10-year-old Dunnellon boy died on Sunday when the ATV he was driving overturned and ejected him. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the boy was driving a 2004 Suzuki Vinson 500 ATV at “The Florida Highland Mudhole” west in the northeast section near SW 80th Avenue in Marion County. For unknown reasons, the ATV overturned, ejecting the boy.
WCJB
Ocala man sent to the hospital after being hit by a sedan in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - FHP troopers say a 73-year-old man from Ocala is hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the road. Troopers say the man was trying to cross the northbound lanes of SE 58th Avenue from the east side of the road in Marion County around 2:40 Wednesday afternoon and that’s when a sedan hit him.
WCJB
ACSO reports a body found in Micanopy
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are reporting a body has been found in Micanopy. The body was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue. Deputies are investigating how the person died and asking if any neighbors...
mycbs4.com
10-year-old dies in ATV accident in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 10-year-old boy was killed in an ATV accident Sunday around 5:15 p.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers. The accident happened on Southwest 80th Avenue in Marion County. Troopers said the 10-year-old boy from Dunnellon was not wearing a helmet at the time of...
ocala-news.com
Several residents say Ocala needs more entertainment options
In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident who voiced support for an ice rink, several residents wrote in to share their thoughts on Ocala’s entertainment needs. “I think having an ice skating rink for Ocala is the best idea. I moved here in 1970, so I grew up here. Having an ice rink would give our children and grandchildren an opportunity that some of them would not have otherwise. It might also provide an outing for children who may not get out. Let’s make this happen for the future of Ocala,” says Ocala resident Cindy Critchfield.
fox13news.com
Florida police warn of roadside panhandlers using 'false stories and fictitious signs'
OCALA, Fla. - "Beware of roadside scammers!" That's the warning from Ocala police after posting photos of panhandlers that they say are using false stories and fictitious signs to get money out of sympathetic citizens. "Roadside panhandlers are becoming a common sight in many cities, and they can be very...
ocala-news.com
Woman accused of burglary after entering Ocala church after hours, rummaging through office
A 41-year-old woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she was accused of entering a closed church in Ocala and rummaging through an office inside the building. On Tuesday, several MCSO deputies responded to Ocala Korean Baptist Church located at 7710 SW 38th Avenue in reference...
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights the inaugural Keystone Arabian Experience
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One horse breed was on full display at the World Equestrian Center. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about the inaugural Keystone Arabian Experience.
ocala-news.com
Firefighters extricate driver from SUV after rollover crash in Ocala
A driver was extricated by firefighters on Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision that occurred near an intersection in Ocala. On Monday, shortly before 3:35 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engine 4, Rescue 4, Tower 1, Battalion Chiefs 11 and 22, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to the intersection of SW College Road and SW 27th Avenue due to reports of a vehicle accident with rollover.
WCJB
Dog alive after being lit on fire dealing with traumatic injuries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tequila Atkins lit a dog on fire after she got in an argument with her girlfriend. Atkins’ girlfriend kept two dogs in her possession at their homeless camp between a Walgreens near Waldo Road and University Avenue. Atkins’ partner left the scene after the argument...
villages-news.com
Suspect arrested in window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square
A suspect has been arrested in a window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square. A man had parked his 2016 white Hyundai Sonata in front of the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center on Nov. 25 and went to Margarita Republic, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The vehicle’s owner caught a ride home with a friend and returned the next day to retrieve his vehicle. He found that the front windshield was broken and the rear window was shattered.
WCJB
Fort White man dies after being ejected during crash
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A 71-year-old man from Fort White was killed Tuesday night in a vehicle crash in Alachua County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man was driving a pickup truck down U.S. 441 and Northwest 239th street in High Springs at about 6:20 p.m. While crossing U.S. 441, he swerved into the opposite lane hitting a 59-year-old women’s SUV.
villages-news.com
Ex-employee at World of Beer accused of keying vehicle of her former boss
An ex-employee at World of Beer is accused of keying the vehicle of her former boss when she went to pick up her final check. Shae McKenzie Kyne, 22, of Wildwood, is facing a felony charge of criminal mischief following the incident which took place Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of World of Beer at Brownwood Paddock Square.
villages-news.com
Husband arrested after crash near Spanish Springs sends injured wife to hospital
A husband was arrested after a crash near Spanish Springs sent his injured wife to a local hospital. The accident occurred in the wee hours Saturday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Main Street near the entrance to Spanish Springs Town Square. The woman said she was being struck in the...
Comments / 2