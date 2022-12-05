ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

WCJB

Lanes reopen U.S. 301 near Waldo following semi-truck wreck

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Alachua County were told to expect major delays near Waldo after all northbound lanes of U.S. 301 were closed on Wednesday evening. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say traffic was being diverted onto Cole Street until lanes could be reopened. A wrecker carrying another semi-truck was forced to take evasive action to avoid a car that pulled out in front of it.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Volusia County farm loses half its crop to hurricane flooding

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County farmer said back-to-back hurricanes brought floodwaters up to his chest in his field, causing him to lose nearly half of his crop. John Joshlin and his wife run Common Ground Farm, an organic farm off East Taylor Road in DeLand. While he said it has flooded before, he has never seen it flood to the extent that it did after hurricanes Ian and Nicole in the 15 years they’ve owned the property.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

79-year-old Villager arrested after leaving gentlemen’s club in Ocala

A 79-year-old Villager was arrested after leaving a gentlemen’s club in Ocala. Herbert Larry Vajen of the Village of Santo Domingo was driving a red Toyota Prius at about 9 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 441 and having difficulty maintaining a single lane when he was pulled over by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy.
OCALA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Hernando County Sheriff's Office SUV catches fire in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a Hernando County Sheriff's deputy's patrol car caught fire Wednesday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. near the Mariner's Cay Apartments, just off Northcliffe Boulevard in Spring Hill, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said. Fire crews responded to the area on a report of a sheriff's office vehicle on fire, the agency spokesperson said.
SPRING HILL, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Dunnellon boy dies in ATV accident

A 10-year-old Dunnellon boy died on Sunday when the ATV he was driving overturned and ejected him. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the boy was driving a 2004 Suzuki Vinson 500 ATV at “The Florida Highland Mudhole” west in the northeast section near SW 80th Avenue in Marion County. For unknown reasons, the ATV overturned, ejecting the boy.
DUNNELLON, FL
WCJB

Ocala man sent to the hospital after being hit by a sedan in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - FHP troopers say a 73-year-old man from Ocala is hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the road. Troopers say the man was trying to cross the northbound lanes of SE 58th Avenue from the east side of the road in Marion County around 2:40 Wednesday afternoon and that’s when a sedan hit him.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

ACSO reports a body found in Micanopy

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are reporting a body has been found in Micanopy. The body was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue. Deputies are investigating how the person died and asking if any neighbors...
MICANOPY, FL
mycbs4.com

10-year-old dies in ATV accident in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 10-year-old boy was killed in an ATV accident Sunday around 5:15 p.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers. The accident happened on Southwest 80th Avenue in Marion County. Troopers said the 10-year-old boy from Dunnellon was not wearing a helmet at the time of...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Several residents say Ocala needs more entertainment options

In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident who voiced support for an ice rink, several residents wrote in to share their thoughts on Ocala’s entertainment needs. “I think having an ice skating rink for Ocala is the best idea. I moved here in 1970, so I grew up here. Having an ice rink would give our children and grandchildren an opportunity that some of them would not have otherwise. It might also provide an outing for children who may not get out. Let’s make this happen for the future of Ocala,” says Ocala resident Cindy Critchfield.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Firefighters extricate driver from SUV after rollover crash in Ocala

A driver was extricated by firefighters on Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision that occurred near an intersection in Ocala. On Monday, shortly before 3:35 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engine 4, Rescue 4, Tower 1, Battalion Chiefs 11 and 22, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to the intersection of SW College Road and SW 27th Avenue due to reports of a vehicle accident with rollover.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Dog alive after being lit on fire dealing with traumatic injuries

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tequila Atkins lit a dog on fire after she got in an argument with her girlfriend. Atkins’ girlfriend kept two dogs in her possession at their homeless camp between a Walgreens near Waldo Road and University Avenue. Atkins’ partner left the scene after the argument...
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Suspect arrested in window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square

A suspect has been arrested in a window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square. A man had parked his 2016 white Hyundai Sonata in front of the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center on Nov. 25 and went to Margarita Republic, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The vehicle’s owner caught a ride home with a friend and returned the next day to retrieve his vehicle. He found that the front windshield was broken and the rear window was shattered.
LADY LAKE, FL
WCJB

Fort White man dies after being ejected during crash

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A 71-year-old man from Fort White was killed Tuesday night in a vehicle crash in Alachua County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man was driving a pickup truck down U.S. 441 and Northwest 239th street in High Springs at about 6:20 p.m. While crossing U.S. 441, he swerved into the opposite lane hitting a 59-year-old women’s SUV.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
villages-news.com

Ex-employee at World of Beer accused of keying vehicle of her former boss

An ex-employee at World of Beer is accused of keying the vehicle of her former boss when she went to pick up her final check. Shae McKenzie Kyne, 22, of Wildwood, is facing a felony charge of criminal mischief following the incident which took place Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of World of Beer at Brownwood Paddock Square.
WILDWOOD, FL

