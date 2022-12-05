In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident who voiced support for an ice rink, several residents wrote in to share their thoughts on Ocala’s entertainment needs. “I think having an ice skating rink for Ocala is the best idea. I moved here in 1970, so I grew up here. Having an ice rink would give our children and grandchildren an opportunity that some of them would not have otherwise. It might also provide an outing for children who may not get out. Let’s make this happen for the future of Ocala,” says Ocala resident Cindy Critchfield.

