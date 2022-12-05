ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

cbs17

Moore County to end State of Emergency Thursday; shelters to close

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — As the power turns back on in Moore County, officials will end the county-wide State of Emergency on Thursday. On Saturday, Moore County experienced a power outage after a targeted attack on the electrical substations. Residents were without power until Wednesday. A State of Emergency...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Photos show bullet holes in Moore County substation

Investigators in Moore County are hoping surveillance video from homes and businesses will help lead them to the person who fired shots into two substations. Investigators in Moore County are hoping surveillance video from homes and businesses will help lead them to the person who fired shots into two substations.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Randolph County residents concerned about brown water

RAMSEUR, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in Ramseur and Franklinville tell FOX8 they never know what color the water coming out of their tap will be. Over the weekend, a leak at the Ramseur Water Plant led to murky, brown water for customers across both towns. Officials were able to get the leak under control […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Moore County officials give substation attack update

A curfew will be lifted and power has been restored to the majority of Duke Energy customers, officials said Wednesday. Moore County officials give substation attack update. A curfew will be lifted and power has been restored to the majority of Duke Energy customers, officials said Wednesday. Mooresville skatepark drawing...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

35,000 still in the dark in Moore County; power fix now set for Wednesday night, Duke Energy says

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — As Moore County enters a fourth night largely in the dark, Duke Energy officials said Tuesday they plan to restore power a day earlier than planned. Meanwhile, at an afternoon news conference, Moore County officials said there have been more than 600 calls to 911 since the power outage began. Authorities have investigated hundreds of the calls — from burglary to EMS to carbon monoxide concerns.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Local grocery store chains helping residents in Moore County

About 35,000 Duke energy customers were still without power Tuesday, down from more than 45,000 at the height of the outage Saturday. Man arrested in shooting, hate speech attack in Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. CMPD’s SWAT team and the FBI made an arrest that night. They charged Tyson Lee...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Moore County outage: Where to find power, wifi, shelter from cold

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — With power not expected to return for days in Moore County, churches, state governments and fire stations have started opening their doors to help in whatever ways they can. Power went out Saturday night due to intentional vandalism from gunfire directed at electrical substations,...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WFAE

With power out, a North Carolina community shares tamales

In Moore County, North Carolina, where thousands remain without power after gunshots were fired at two electrical substations, Latino community members are helping others by preparing hot, home-cooked food. The Rev. Javier Castrejón says the immigrant members of his congregation at the San Juan Diego Mission in Robbins are mostly...
MOORE COUNTY, NC

