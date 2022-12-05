Read full article on original website
Related
'It's horrible': Moore County residents recovering from power outage
Despite power being restored to all Duke Energy customers in Moore County, recovery is still an uphill battle for some in the community.
cbs17
Lights slowly turning on throughout Moore County, but most residents, businesses remain in the dark
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – Streetlights are back on and Christmas lights are lit once again in Carthage. Duke Energy restored power in parts of Moore County communities today after the area hasn’t had power since Saturday night. But in other areas of Moore County, including Aberdeen and Southern...
cbs17
Moore County to end State of Emergency Thursday; shelters to close
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — As the power turns back on in Moore County, officials will end the county-wide State of Emergency on Thursday. On Saturday, Moore County experienced a power outage after a targeted attack on the electrical substations. Residents were without power until Wednesday. A State of Emergency...
Moore County power back on, criminal investigation continues
Duke Energy Spokesperson Jeff Brooks said power was fully restored to everyone capable of receiving it around 6 p.m. Wednesday, four days after the substations were attacked.
WRAL
Photos show bullet holes in Moore County substation
Investigators in Moore County are hoping surveillance video from homes and businesses will help lead them to the person who fired shots into two substations. Investigators in Moore County are hoping surveillance video from homes and businesses will help lead them to the person who fired shots into two substations.
Randolph County residents concerned about brown water
RAMSEUR, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in Ramseur and Franklinville tell FOX8 they never know what color the water coming out of their tap will be. Over the weekend, a leak at the Ramseur Water Plant led to murky, brown water for customers across both towns. Officials were able to get the leak under control […]
Moore County power outage: How to find warm, free food this week
The lack of power has made it difficult, even impossible, for some families to make hot meals at home. As result, some people in the community have stepped up to provide free meals.
Baptist relief group feeds thousands affected by Moore County outage
A Baptist disaster relief team is cooking thousands of meals for families in Moore County who are still without power.
cbs17
‘I knew whatever it was, it wasn’t good’: Moore County gun store owner feels effect of power outage in safety and sales
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — As of 4 p.m. on Monday, about 38,000 people were still without power across Moore County. Duke Energy crews have been working hard since two power substations were shot at and damaged Saturday night, causing mass power outages across the county. It is peak holiday...
WRAL
Not the same as flipping a switch: Moore County businesses must recover financially from power outage
Power came back in downtown Southern Pines around noon on Wednesday. However, it will be a few days before some of the restaurants can reopen. Power came back in downtown Southern Pines around noon on Wednesday. However, it will be a few days before some of the restaurants can reopen.
qcnews.com
Moore County officials give substation attack update
A curfew will be lifted and power has been restored to the majority of Duke Energy customers, officials said Wednesday. Moore County officials give substation attack update. A curfew will be lifted and power has been restored to the majority of Duke Energy customers, officials said Wednesday. Mooresville skatepark drawing...
cbs17
35,000 still in the dark in Moore County; power fix now set for Wednesday night, Duke Energy says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — As Moore County enters a fourth night largely in the dark, Duke Energy officials said Tuesday they plan to restore power a day earlier than planned. Meanwhile, at an afternoon news conference, Moore County officials said there have been more than 600 calls to 911 since the power outage began. Authorities have investigated hundreds of the calls — from burglary to EMS to carbon monoxide concerns.
WBTV
Local grocery store chains helping residents in Moore County
About 35,000 Duke energy customers were still without power Tuesday, down from more than 45,000 at the height of the outage Saturday. Man arrested in shooting, hate speech attack in Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. CMPD’s SWAT team and the FBI made an arrest that night. They charged Tyson Lee...
Moore County generator business working to help community
While Duke Energy works to restore power, a local business has been working hard to help their community.
Drag artist vows to return to Moore County despite recent show ending early due to power grid attack
"This is not a moment to silence yourself. This is a moment to speak up and speak out," Naomi Dix said.
Can Moore County residents get reimbursed for food loss due to power outage?
"There are no reimbursements available from FEMA or the State for Individual Assistance since there is not a state or federal declaration"
One airlifted to hospital after deputies called for shooting
FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) – One person has been airlifted to a hospital after a shooting in Robeson County. A Facebook post on the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office page says it happened in the 14000-block of Highway 41 North in Fairmont. Deputies were called out just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a call of a person […]
cbs17
Moore County outage: Where to find power, wifi, shelter from cold
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — With power not expected to return for days in Moore County, churches, state governments and fire stations have started opening their doors to help in whatever ways they can. Power went out Saturday night due to intentional vandalism from gunfire directed at electrical substations,...
cbs17
Durham officials warn thefts, scams more likely during Christmas holiday season
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The holidays are here, and with more people out shopping and ordering gifts, Durham County deputies warn there are increased opportunities for people to steal. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office hosted a holiday safety conversation Tuesday night. According to the Better Business Bureau, over...
With power out, a North Carolina community shares tamales
In Moore County, North Carolina, where thousands remain without power after gunshots were fired at two electrical substations, Latino community members are helping others by preparing hot, home-cooked food. The Rev. Javier Castrejón says the immigrant members of his congregation at the San Juan Diego Mission in Robbins are mostly...
Comments / 1