Read full article on original website
Related
Ventura County Reporter
Fairgrounds redevelopment proposal could “bring baseball back to Ventura County”
Robert Young isn’t giving up on his dream of transforming the Ventura County Fairgrounds by tearing down most of the aging infrastructure and constructing new buildings including a minor league baseball stadium, convention space and ocean-view restaurants. A team led by the Los Angeles lawyer and former owner of...
Oxnard, December 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Ventura High School soccer team will have a game with Oxnard High School on December 06, 2022, 17:01:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Coastal View
Gaiety and gin at the Rincon Inn
During Prohibition, the Untouchables of Rincon Point were supposedly the bootleggers, not the crime-fighters. According to lore, the county line ran through the middle of the Rincon Inn’s restaurant. “When the Santa Barbara County Police arrived, we all rushed to the Ventura side of the house and thus couldn’t...
Body recovered off Santa Cruz Island identified as missing Ventura County man
The body of a diver who was found off Santa Cruz Island in November was identified Wednesday as a Ventura man who went missing in 2020. The post Body recovered off Santa Cruz Island identified as missing Ventura County man appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foxla.com
Expect increased patrols in these LA County areas
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is allocating $1 million to go toward sheriff's stations in her district to help fight crime during the busy holiday season. The 5th District includes parts of the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys, as well as Antelope, Crescenta, and Santa...
Hit-and-run suspect leads authorities on chase from Ventura County to OC
A hit-and-run suspect left a crash in Ventura County and fled officers at high speeds through LA and OC.
KTLA.com
Coordinated animal poaching crew in Ventura County busted by Fish and Wildlife
Six people are in custody and a seventh is being sought by authorities after California Fish and Wildlife game wardens busted an alleged poaching ring that spanned several years and involved the cooperation of a local grocery market. They’re called the E-Bike Crew, a group of six men who are...
foxla.com
16-year-old driver in custody after hours-long chase through 3 SoCal counties
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A 16-year-old boy is in custody after leading authorities on a lengthy police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles and Orange counties in a stolen truck. According to reports, this all began in the Fillmore area, as Ventura County Sheriff's deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run driver....
Ventura County Reporter
Two convicted for parking structure shooting
AVentura County jury spent more than six days deliberating the fate of two gang members charged with a deadly shooting on the top floor of the parking structure at Ventura’s beachfront promenade before finding them guilty on all but one of the charges on Dec. 1. Ventura resident Alejandro...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Coroner Identifies Deceased Diver as Missing Ventura County Man
The body of a deceased diver recovered off Santa Cruz Island this November has been identified as a Ventura County man who went missing in the area two years ago. The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau has confirmed that the decedent is 34-year-old Ryder Sturt of Port Hueneme. Sturt...
Santa Barbara and Paso Robles restaurants receive MICHELIN Stars
Montecito's Caruso's and Paso Robles' The Restaurant at Justin made the MICHELIN Guide's selective list announced on Monday night. The post Santa Barbara and Paso Robles restaurants receive MICHELIN Stars appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Big rig accident impacts traffic on Highway 101 between Ventura and Santa Barbara
A big rig accident on Highway 101 between Ventura and Santa Barbara has created huge traffic issues for Monday morning commuters. The accident happened just after 3 a.m. Monday in the Seacliff area. It's a section of the 101 already impacted by a repaving project, with the southbound 101 split into two separate lanes to accommodate the work.
Santa Barbara Independent
Poodle | Santa Barbara City Police Report 38 Homeless Deaths in Past Two Years
CACOPHONY OF CROWS: While taking my dog for an early morning walk during last week’s rains, the sky overhead erupted in an explosion of crows. Swirling above us was a frenzied upwelling of angry, agitated birds. The crows would descend en masse upon one of two nearby trees. They would swarm from the branches of one to the branches of the other and back again. It was unclear what they hoped to achieve. Another dog walker pointed to the telephone pole that jutted up between the two trees; the body of a solitary crow hung limply down. Somehow, the bird got zapped by a transformer at the top. A steady beam of black smoke poured from its carcass.
kclu.org
It's over! Ventura County issues final numbers for November election
The results for the November election are now final for Ventura County, and we now know the winner in what was a tight mayor’s race. Ojai Mayor Elizabeth Stix held onto her seat, narrowly defeating a challenge from actor and director Anson Williams. Williams had a lead early in the vote counting, but Stix ultimately won by a 51-to-49% margin. The incumbent won by 42 votes.
kclu.org
Man charged with embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from Ventura County clinic
A Ventura County man is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a center which runs clinical drug trials. Gabriel Garcia was operations manager for Coastal Metabolic Research Center in Ventura. Ventura County prosecutors say he issued checks to people, and providers who didn’t exist, and then deposited them in his personal accounts.
Mountain lion attacks another leashed dog in Los Angeles
Just three weeks after a cougar attacked and killed a Chihuahua that was leashed and going for a walk in the Hollywood Hills, another Chihuahua was injured in the Silver Lake neighborhood. The attack occurred around 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Ivan Hill Terrace. Ring video provided by Jeff Kelly shows the […]
$20,000 reward offered in woman’s disappearance in Los Angeles County
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information on a woman who disappeared near Lake Los Angeles. Gloria “Jessica” Huerta, 27, went missing on Aug. 3, 2020. She was last seen on the 14700 block of East Avenue Q-14, according to Los Angeles County officials. The reward is being offered by L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn […]
Person found dead in Santa Monica Mountains above Malibu identified as 27-year-old transgender woman
The person found dead last week on a roadside in the Santa Monica Mountains north of Malibu has been identified as a 27-year-old transgender woman, and her family and friends are now desperate for answers.
foxla.com
Wildlife trafficking crew charged with poaching crimes in Ventura County
VENTURA, Calif. - Seven people part of a group of poachers and wildlife traffickers known as the "E-Bike Crew" were charged for several poaching crimes including animal abuse, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office. Six suspects - Martin Bravo Sr. of Oxnard, Martin Bravo of Oxnard, Gilberto Lopez...
Hundreds of sea lions have taken over a Ventura County beach
A mass migration of sea lions is making a splash, with hundreds taking over the sandy shores of a Ventura County beach. Sea lions have historically lived in Silver Strand Beach but in recent years, many more have made their way over, a migration that’s mostly caused by human influences. Many sea lions can be […]
Comments / 1