Ventura County, CA

High School Soccer PRO

Oxnard, December 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice

OXNARD, CA
Coastal View

Gaiety and gin at the Rincon Inn

During Prohibition, the Untouchables of Rincon Point were supposedly the bootleggers, not the crime-fighters. According to lore, the county line ran through the middle of the Rincon Inn’s restaurant. “When the Santa Barbara County Police arrived, we all rushed to the Ventura side of the house and thus couldn’t...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Expect increased patrols in these LA County areas

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is allocating $1 million to go toward sheriff's stations in her district to help fight crime during the busy holiday season. The 5th District includes parts of the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys, as well as Antelope, Crescenta, and Santa...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Two convicted for parking structure shooting

AVentura County jury spent more than six days deliberating the fate of two gang members charged with a deadly shooting on the top floor of the parking structure at Ventura’s beachfront promenade before finding them guilty on all but one of the charges on Dec. 1. Ventura resident Alejandro...
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Poodle | Santa Barbara City Police Report 38 Homeless Deaths in Past Two Years

CACOPHONY OF CROWS: While taking my dog for an early morning walk during last week’s rains, the sky overhead erupted in an explosion of crows. Swirling above us was a frenzied upwelling of angry, agitated birds. The crows would descend en masse upon one of two nearby trees. They would swarm from the branches of one to the branches of the other and back again. It was unclear what they hoped to achieve. Another dog walker pointed to the telephone pole that jutted up between the two trees; the body of a solitary crow hung limply down. Somehow, the bird got zapped by a transformer at the top. A steady beam of black smoke poured from its carcass.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kclu.org

It's over! Ventura County issues final numbers for November election

The results for the November election are now final for Ventura County, and we now know the winner in what was a tight mayor’s race. Ojai Mayor Elizabeth Stix held onto her seat, narrowly defeating a challenge from actor and director Anson Williams. Williams had a lead early in the vote counting, but Stix ultimately won by a 51-to-49% margin. The incumbent won by 42 votes.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Mountain lion attacks another leashed dog in Los Angeles

Just three weeks after a cougar attacked and killed a Chihuahua that was leashed and going for a walk in the Hollywood Hills, another Chihuahua was injured in the Silver Lake neighborhood. The attack occurred around 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Ivan Hill Terrace. Ring video provided by Jeff Kelly shows the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Hundreds of sea lions have taken over a Ventura County beach

A mass migration of sea lions is making a splash, with hundreds taking over the sandy shores of a Ventura County beach. Sea lions have historically lived in Silver Strand Beach but in recent years, many more have made their way over, a migration that’s mostly caused by human influences. Many sea lions can be […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

