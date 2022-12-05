ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

One dead after shooting in Davenport

One man is dead in Davenport after police responded to a report of shots fired.

Davenport Police officers were called to the 1500 block of West 16 th Street on Monday, December 5 at approximately 5:06 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers found a 40-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. No other injuries were reported and this does not appear to be a random act of violence.

The incident remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time. Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-7979.

