ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US

Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
NBC New York

Bank Card Fraud Exploded During the Pandemic. Then Came the Bot Hiring Boom

Before the pandemic, and before a major bank merger, Truist absorbed the cost of low-dollar amount card fraud incidents when they needed to be refunded to customers. But consumer card fraud exploded during the pandemic, and combined with the merger of SunTrust and BB&T, the financial services company took a new high volume, low-dollar card fraud approach through use of automation from UiPath.
NBC New York

33-Year-Old Jewelry Designer Ditched Amazon and Walmart, Now Brings in $4.8 Mil/Year: Big Companies ‘Make Such Stupid Mistakes'

Al Sandimirova knew their jewelry designs made an impact when two women proposed to each other with engagement rings from their business, Automic Gold. The New York City-based company, which designs and markets jewelry for the LGBTQ community, is only 6 years old — but it brought in $4.8 million in revenue last year, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC New York

‘Alexa, Thank My Driver': How to Give Your Amazon Delivery Driver a $5 Tip for Free

Amazon is adding a way for customers to show delivery drivers their appreciation during the busy holiday season. Beginning Dec. 7, customers who have a package delivered from Amazon can say "Alexa, thank my driver" to their Alexa-enabled device or Amazon app and the delivery driver will receive a note of gratitude. The first 1 million drivers to receive thank yous will also get a $5 tip at no cost to the customer, Amazon announced.
NBC New York

Hong Kong Stocks Inch Higher Ahead of China's Covid Presser

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Wednesday after major U.S. indexes fell more than 1% each overnight as recession concerns weigh on markets. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.86% and the Hang Seng Tech index gained 2.6% ahead of...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC New York

Americans' Concern About Inflation Is 3 Times Larger Than Concern for Covid-19

-- This time last year, the Delta variant was about to send Covid-19 cases to what would be their highest peak of the pandemic so far. It's no wonder, then, that 45% of Americans ranked Covid as the biggest issue facing the U.S. at the time, according to last year's Consumer Trends Survey from The New consumer.
NBC New York

Want a Successful First Date? Consider Making It a Sober One

As a rule, Tres Reeves doesn't drink alcohol on a first date. Reeves, who is 27 and lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, isn't sober. But going to a bar, he says, tends to convey a specific message — one that you might not want to send if you're looking for a long-term partner.
CHARLOTTE, NC
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Workers looking to employers for cost-of-living help: survey

Workers worldwide are looking for financial help to offset cost-of-living increases in difficult economic times. That’s according to the results of the Randstad Q4 Workmonitor Pulse survey of 7,000 workers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany and the Netherlands. “Among millions of Americans who were fortunate...
The Independent

Students uncover under-desk surveillance devices designed to track them

A US university has been accused of secretly installing invasive tracking devices to monitor students.Heat sensors were reportedly placed under desks at Northeastern University’s Interdisciplinary Science & Engineering Complex, according to a blog post by PhD candidate Max von Hippel.“The sensors were installed overnight and without our consent,” Mr von Hippel wrote in a post published on the Tech Workers Coalition website.“Non-consensual surveillance is never OK and must be fought, whenever and wherever it happens.”In an email to Senior Vice Provost David Luzzi, Mr von Hippel claimed that the sensors served no scientific purpose as the university could determine who...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy