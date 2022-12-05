Read full article on original website
Several Injured Blackhawks Return to Practice
The Blackhawks received a wave of positive injury news on Thursday.
Devils Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks – 12/6/22
After a brief trip to Philadelphia, the New Jersey Devils are back at Prudential Center, taking on the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 pm. The Devils are 20-4-1 this season, good for 41 points and the top spot in the Metropolitan Division, while the Blackhawks are 7-13-4 for 18 points in the Central Division.
Steve Yzerman’s Fingerprints Are All Over Red Wings & Lightning
Although it’s common for teams to swap players, it’s a little less common to swap coaches and even rarer to move general managers from one team back to their original team. Steve Yzerman, who has served as the general manager (GM) for both the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Detroit Red Wings, has made these transactions possible – affecting the futures of both teams.
NHL Predictions: December 8 Including Detroit Red Wings vs Florida Panthers
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Detroit Red Wings vs Florida Panthers.
Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets New Year’s Eve Start Time Bumped Up
It’ll be a matinee tilt for the Hawks to close out 2022.
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face the Devils in New Jersey
Chicago ends its three-game road trip at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks wrap up their three-game road trip with a matchup against the Devils at the Prudential Center. RECAP. Following their 5-2...
Nathan MacKinnon leaves Avalanche loss with injury
Bad is quickly turning to worse for the Colorado Avalanche in terms of injuries. Superstar center Nathan MacKinnon left the first period of the team’s Monday loss to the Philadelphia Flyers with an upper-body injury and did not return. MacKinnon has been the glue holding this battered team together,...
Hall, Pastrnak spark Bruins in 4-0 win over banged-up Avs
DENVER (AP) — Taylor Hall scored twice and had an assist, Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the season and the Boston Bruins cruised to a 4-0 win over the banged-up Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic added goals for the...
PREVIEW | Canucks at Sharks
Tonight marks the second of four meetings between the Canucks and Sharks this season: Nov. 27 (4-3 OTW), Dec. 7 (away), Dec. 27 (home), and Mar. 23 (home). The Canucks are 62-55-9-7 all-time against the Sharks, including a 34-29-5-2 record on the road. Vancouver is 8-2-0 in their last 10...
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Reichel, Mitchell, Toews, Söderblom
Even if the sole reason that the Chicago Blackhawks are infusing more youth into their approach of late is out of necessity for filling voids within their lineup, that it’s happening more often deserves recognition. As onlookers have preached for some time, offering such opportunities to this team’s next generation is essential. Especially if the rebuilding franchise expects to make good on its commitment to foster development.
DeAngelo, Tippett help Flyers beat Avalanche 5-3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tony DeAngelo and Owen Tippett scored power-play goals and the Philadelphia Flyers held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Monday night. Tanner Laczynski, Travis Sanheim and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers, who won for just the second time in 14 games (2-9-3). Carter Hart finished with 29 saves.
