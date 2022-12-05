ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Hockey Writers

Devils Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks – 12/6/22

After a brief trip to Philadelphia, the New Jersey Devils are back at Prudential Center, taking on the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 pm. The Devils are 20-4-1 this season, good for 41 points and the top spot in the Metropolitan Division, while the Blackhawks are 7-13-4 for 18 points in the Central Division.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Steve Yzerman’s Fingerprints Are All Over Red Wings & Lightning

Although it’s common for teams to swap players, it’s a little less common to swap coaches and even rarer to move general managers from one team back to their original team. Steve Yzerman, who has served as the general manager (GM) for both the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Detroit Red Wings, has made these transactions possible – affecting the futures of both teams.
DETROIT, MI
lastwordonsports.com

NHL Predictions: December 8 Including Detroit Red Wings vs Florida Panthers

Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Detroit Red Wings vs Florida Panthers.
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face the Devils in New Jersey

Chicago ends its three-game road trip at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks wrap up their three-game road trip with a matchup against the Devils at the Prudential Center. RECAP. Following their 5-2...
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Nathan MacKinnon leaves Avalanche loss with injury

Bad is quickly turning to worse for the Colorado Avalanche in terms of injuries. Superstar center Nathan MacKinnon left the first period of the team’s Monday loss to the Philadelphia Flyers with an upper-body injury and did not return. MacKinnon has been the glue holding this battered team together,...
DENVER, CO
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks at Sharks

Tonight marks the second of four meetings between the Canucks and Sharks this season: Nov. 27 (4-3 OTW), Dec. 7 (away), Dec. 27 (home), and Mar. 23 (home). The Canucks are 62-55-9-7 all-time against the Sharks, including a 34-29-5-2 record on the road. Vancouver is 8-2-0 in their last 10...
SAN JOSE, CA
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks News & Rumors: Reichel, Mitchell, Toews, Söderblom

Even if the sole reason that the Chicago Blackhawks are infusing more youth into their approach of late is out of necessity for filling voids within their lineup, that it’s happening more often deserves recognition. As onlookers have preached for some time, offering such opportunities to this team’s next generation is essential. Especially if the rebuilding franchise expects to make good on its commitment to foster development.
CHICAGO, IL
The Longmont Leader

DeAngelo, Tippett help Flyers beat Avalanche 5-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tony DeAngelo and Owen Tippett scored power-play goals and the Philadelphia Flyers held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Monday night. Tanner Laczynski, Travis Sanheim and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers, who won for just the second time in 14 games (2-9-3). Carter Hart finished with 29 saves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

