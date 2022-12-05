Read full article on original website
Route 420 South bridge in Delco to close indefinitely after inspection revealed deterioration
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- Delaware County residents will need to adjust their commutes.The bridge that carries Route 420 South (Wanamaker Avenue) from Prospect Park to Tinicum Township right before Intertstate-95 will be closed indefinitely Wednesday night after an inspection showed significant beam and bearing pedestal deterioration, PennDOT said.PennDOT said in a release the bridge will remain closed until engineers develop a plan to repair the structure. The project to replace the bridge is near completion and tentatively scheduled for a construction bid in early 2023. With the bridge closed, motorists looking to use Route 420 South will be directed to use Chester Pike, Stewart Avenue and northbound I-95 to access Route 420. The Route 420 South bridge over Darby Creek was built in 1930. It carries 19,270 vehicles per day, according to PennDOT.The bridge won't open again until its completely fixed and passes inspections.Drivers can check on conditions on more than 40,000 roadways miles by visiting www.511PA.com.
NBC Philadelphia
Notice a Change on I-76? PennDOT Says Crashes, Travel Time Are Down. This Is Why
Drivers traveling the Schuylkill Expressway (Interstate 76) through Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, may notice their commute is getting better, and PennDOT claims for a lot of people, it should be. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says it’s seeing a reduction in both the number of crashes and travel time after launching...
Lower Merion Commuters Aren’t Exactly Giving SEPTA’s ‘Bus Revolution’ a Resounding Huzzah
SEPTA's proposed "bus revolution" has numerous implications for Montgomery County riders. A SEPTA suburban bus route proposal — being called a “bus revolution” — will shift modes of transportation for Montco riders. Emily Rizzo onboarded her story on the proposed changes to WHYY. The plan’s intent...
Rockslide closes Route 611 at Northampton County border (UPDATE)
A rockslide has closed a portion of Route 611 in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, where damage earlier this year closed the busy two-lane road for several weeks. The rockslide was reported around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Route 611 in Monroe County, between the Northampton County line and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Tractor-trailers create double trouble on Route 222
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. — A pair of mishaps involving tractor-trailers made a mess of travel along Route 222 between Reading and Allentown on Wednesday. One of the tractor-trailers jackknifed on the ramp from Route 222 North to the Allentown Pike in Ontelaunee Township. That happened around 10 a.m. The truck was reported to be leaking fuel.
sanatogapost.com
Rolled Pick-Up Truck Blocked Pruss Hill Road Tuesday
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – The male driver and sole occupant of a blue Dodge Dakota Sport pick-up truck escaped without apparent major injury following a single-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday (Dec. 6, 2022) at around 9:20 a.m. on Pruss Hill Road in Lower Pottsgrove Township. The scene was a short distance west of the Pruss Hill intersection with Snell Road.
FedEx driver who struck motorcycle in Lehigh County, killing 2, is sentenced
An Allentown man will spend nearly eight years, at least, behind bars in two separate crashes in 2020 and 2021 that left a total of three people dead. Lehigh County Judge Robert Steinberg on Wednesday sentenced 24-year-old Devon M. Lindeman to three to seven years in prison for a crash June 21, 2020, on Route 145 in North Whitehall Township that claimed the lives of husband and wife Robert J. O’Rourke, 55, and Mary O’Rourke, 54, of Lower Macungie Township.
rtands.com
Amtrak Looks to Remove Pennsylvania ‘Distant Signals’
Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. With Positive Train Control (PTC) operational, Amtrak is seeking Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) approval to remove automatic wayside signals serving as distant signals to existing interlockings on the Mid-Atlantic Division’s Philadelphia-to-Harrisburg, Pa. line (a Northeast Corridor branch), according to a notice in the Federal Register’s Dec. 7 edition.
Pa. Turnpike shut down in Lancaster, Berks counties
UPDATE: The Turnpike has reopened as of 8 a.m., but residual delays should be expected. Part of the Turnpike is closed after a Tuesday morning crash near the Lancaster and Berks County line. Westbound lanes are shut down between Morgantown and Reading, the Turnpike Commission said in a travel advisory.
Police: Speeding driver dies in Mayfair collision after going through red light
Police say the driver of a 2004 Acura was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed and went through a red light.
sanatogapost.com
Police Report Dumping Incident in Birdsboro Area
BIRDSBORO PA – Another incident of what appears to be local environmental vandalism has occurred at a municipally-owned Birdsboro area property, the Robeson Township Police Department reported Wednesday (Dec. 7, 2022). Rather than involve rubber tires – as did somewhat similar incidents discovered last week in Lower, Upper, and...
Crash With Injuries Reported On I-295 South Jersey
There was a crash with injuries on Interstate 295 in Gloucester County.The crash occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 on I-295 southbound north of Exit 20 in West Deptford Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation and State Police.Preliminary investigation rev…
Centurion
Bucks County’s Increase in Carjackings and Vehicle Theft
With the number of stolen vehicles increasing over 100 percent in Philadelphia alone, the influx of crime has also found its way into many of the major city’s surrounding neighborhoods in recent months. Just this past September, Kerri Hampshire of Northeast Philadelphia was returning to her car after a...
Two Montco-Located Waterways Hope to Float to Distinction of Pa. River of the Year
It’s a north-south v. east-west war of the waterways in Montgomery County, as two local recreational assets vie to become the 2023 Pa. River of the Year. Nate File’s story on the competition was aboard a recent Philadelphia Inquirer edition. Two of the watercourses on the ballot are...
Easton school bus involved in crash in Palmer Township, authorities say (UPDATE)
An Easton Area School District bus carrying about 30 high school students was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Palmer Township but no children were hurt, authorities say. The two-vehicle wreck happened just before 7 a.m. on Tatamy Road near Northwood Avenue, a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor and...
buckscountyherald.com
PennDOT to host job fairs for open positions in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery counties
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host several job fairs in December at its suburban Philadelphia maintenance facilities in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties, to connect with qualified candidates to learn about opportunities as a Transportation Equipment Operator, Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic, and seasonal Winter Maintenance employee.
Philadelphia gas station owner hires armed agents to patrol property
Neil Patel hired armed agents to patrol his gas station three weeks ago, and now he has a daily armed presence nightly in Philadelphia.
The Fate of the Proposed Wawa Location in Holland Has Just Been Announced. Read For All the Details
As Wawa continues to expand in the Bucks County area, the fate of one of the most talked-about locations has finally been determined. Damon C. Williams wrote about the decision in the Bucks County Courier Times. The infamous Holland Wawa, which was planned to be located at 287 Holland Road,...
Lehigh County brewery nominated for Best New Brewery in Pa., voting open through December
Rising River Brewing Co. was nominated as one of the best new breweries in the state for Breweries in Pennsylvania’s annual Reader’s Choice Awards. You can vote now until the end of the year to push the Macungie brewer over the top. Breweries in Pennsylvania, the popular craft...
PSP requesting public help in locating stolen car
UPPER TULPEHOCKEN TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are attempting to locate a stolen vehicle out of Berks County. Around 8:10 p.m. on December 1, troopers say they responded to a report of a stolen car in the 100 block of Main Street in Upper Tulpehocken Township. Investigators said they learned two men wearing […]
