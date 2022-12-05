ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Route 420 South bridge in Delco to close indefinitely after inspection revealed deterioration

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- Delaware County residents will need to adjust their commutes.The bridge that carries Route 420 South (Wanamaker Avenue) from Prospect Park to Tinicum Township right before Intertstate-95 will be closed indefinitely Wednesday night after an inspection showed significant beam and bearing pedestal deterioration, PennDOT said.PennDOT said in a release the bridge will remain closed until engineers develop a plan to repair the structure. The project to replace the bridge is near completion and tentatively scheduled for a construction bid in early 2023. With the bridge closed, motorists looking to use Route 420 South will be directed to use Chester Pike, Stewart Avenue and northbound I-95 to access Route 420. The Route 420 South bridge over Darby Creek was built in 1930. It carries 19,270 vehicles per day, according to PennDOT.The bridge won't open again until its completely fixed and passes inspections.Drivers can check on conditions on more than 40,000 roadways miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Tractor-trailers create double trouble on Route 222

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. — A pair of mishaps involving tractor-trailers made a mess of travel along Route 222 between Reading and Allentown on Wednesday. One of the tractor-trailers jackknifed on the ramp from Route 222 North to the Allentown Pike in Ontelaunee Township. That happened around 10 a.m. The truck was reported to be leaking fuel.
READING, PA
sanatogapost.com

Rolled Pick-Up Truck Blocked Pruss Hill Road Tuesday

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – The male driver and sole occupant of a blue Dodge Dakota Sport pick-up truck escaped without apparent major injury following a single-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday (Dec. 6, 2022) at around 9:20 a.m. on Pruss Hill Road in Lower Pottsgrove Township. The scene was a short distance west of the Pruss Hill intersection with Snell Road.
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

FedEx driver who struck motorcycle in Lehigh County, killing 2, is sentenced

An Allentown man will spend nearly eight years, at least, behind bars in two separate crashes in 2020 and 2021 that left a total of three people dead. Lehigh County Judge Robert Steinberg on Wednesday sentenced 24-year-old Devon M. Lindeman to three to seven years in prison for a crash June 21, 2020, on Route 145 in North Whitehall Township that claimed the lives of husband and wife Robert J. O’Rourke, 55, and Mary O’Rourke, 54, of Lower Macungie Township.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
rtands.com

Amtrak Looks to Remove Pennsylvania ‘Distant Signals’

Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. With Positive Train Control (PTC) operational, Amtrak is seeking Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) approval to remove automatic wayside signals serving as distant signals to existing interlockings on the Mid-Atlantic Division’s Philadelphia-to-Harrisburg, Pa. line (a Northeast Corridor branch), according to a notice in the Federal Register’s Dec. 7 edition.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. Turnpike shut down in Lancaster, Berks counties

UPDATE: The Turnpike has reopened as of 8 a.m., but residual delays should be expected. Part of the Turnpike is closed after a Tuesday morning crash near the Lancaster and Berks County line. Westbound lanes are shut down between Morgantown and Reading, the Turnpike Commission said in a travel advisory.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Police Report Dumping Incident in Birdsboro Area

BIRDSBORO PA – Another incident of what appears to be local environmental vandalism has occurred at a municipally-owned Birdsboro area property, the Robeson Township Police Department reported Wednesday (Dec. 7, 2022). Rather than involve rubber tires – as did somewhat similar incidents discovered last week in Lower, Upper, and...
BIRDSBORO, PA
Daily Voice

Crash With Injuries Reported On I-295 South Jersey

There was a crash with injuries on Interstate 295 in Gloucester County.The crash occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 on I-295 southbound north of Exit 20 in West Deptford Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation and State Police.Preliminary investigation rev…
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Centurion

Bucks County’s Increase in Carjackings and Vehicle Theft

With the number of stolen vehicles increasing over 100 percent in Philadelphia alone, the influx of crime has also found its way into many of the major city’s surrounding neighborhoods in recent months. Just this past September, Kerri Hampshire of Northeast Philadelphia was returning to her car after a...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

PennDOT to host job fairs for open positions in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host several job fairs in December at its suburban Philadelphia maintenance facilities in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties, to connect with qualified candidates to learn about opportunities as a Transportation Equipment Operator, Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic, and seasonal Winter Maintenance employee.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP requesting public help in locating stolen car

UPPER TULPEHOCKEN TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are attempting to locate a stolen vehicle out of Berks County. Around 8:10 p.m. on December 1, troopers say they responded to a report of a stolen car in the 100 block of Main Street in Upper Tulpehocken Township. Investigators said they learned two men wearing […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy