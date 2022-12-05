ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the Bengals are a bad matchup for KC Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals have been a thorn in the side of the Kansas City Chiefs. The reason why might not occur to you. The Cincinnati Bengals are a bad matchup for the Kansas City Chiefs and it’s for a reason you probably haven’t considered. The simplest explanation is that the Bengals have a personnel advantage, right? I believe that may have been true in the prior two matchups. At this stage, I’m not convinced that’s the core issue. Don’t take my word for it though—more on that in a moment.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
What makes Bengals QB Joe Burrow so special?

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has been a proven winner. But what makes him so good at it?. Cincinnati's offensive coordinator Brian Callahan believes Burrow is special. "He sees things happening. He’s got incredible vision and understanding of what defenses are trying to do, where they’re located on the field," Callahan said on Peter Schrager’s "The Season" podcast.
Haven Wolfe, Bengals fan from wisdom-teeth video, says even Cleveland fans showed her love

Haven Wolfe made it known she doesn't want to lose to the Cleveland Browns, and she's well aware Joe Burrow has never beaten the Browns. Ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals' rematch Sunday with their in-state AFC rival, Wolfe talked to Kay Adams - the host of FanDuel's "Up And Adams" who has expressed her love for the Cincinnati Bengals and Burrow on many occasions - about the viral video Wolfe posted while still feeling the effects of anesthesia after having her wisdom teeth removed.
